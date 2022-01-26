Conquest Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has engaged Simone & Co. LLP as auditors. Simone provides services to both private and public companies.Conquest would like to thank McGovern Hurley LLP for their years of high-level professional service and wish them continuing growth and success for the future. ABOUT CONQUESTConquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company ...

