Copper Investing News
Conquest Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has engaged Simone & Co. LLP as auditors. Simone provides services to both private and public companies.Conquest would like to thank McGovern Hurley LLP for their years of high-level professional service and wish them continuing growth and success for the future. ABOUT CONQUESTConquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company ...

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Simone & Co. LLP as auditors. Simone provides services to both private and public companies.

Conquest would like to thank McGovern Hurley LLP for their years of high-level professional service and wish them continuing growth and success for the future.

ABOUT CONQUEST

Conquest Resources Limited, incorporated in 1945, is a mineral exploration company that is exploring for base metals and gold on mineral properties in Ontario.

Conquest holds a 100% interest in the Belfast-TeckMag Project, located in the Temagami Mining Camp at Emerald Lake, Ontario, which is believed to have exceptional exploration upside for several deposit types including magmatic Copper-Nickel-Platinum Group Elements (Cu-Ni-PGE), Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (VMS), Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG), Iron hosted Gold, and Paleo-placer Gold. The Belfast- TeckMag Project is the Company's flagship property, evolved from the Golden Rose Property, which was initially acquired in December 2017, and significantly augmented through the acquisition of Canadian Continental Exploration Corp. ("CCEC") in October 2020, and subsequent additional claim staking and purchases in its adjacent Belfast Copper, TeckMag, DGC and JPC properties. Conquest now controls approx. 350 square kilometers of underexplored territory in the Temagami Mining Camp.

Conquest also holds a 100% interest in the Alexander Gold Property located immediately east of the Red Lake and Campbell mines in the heart of the Red Lake Gold Camp on the important "Mine Trend" regional structure. Conquest's property is almost entirely surrounded by Evolution Mining land holdings.

In addition, Conquest owns a 100% interest in the Smith Lake Gold Property of six patented claims and 181 staked mining claims to the north, west and south of the former Renabie Gold Mine in Rennie Township in northern Ontario, operated by Corona and Barrick that had reported gold production of over 1,000,000 ounces between 1947 and 1991 (Northern Miner March 4, 1991).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Email: general@conquestresources.com
Website: www.conquestresources.com

Tom Obradovich
President & Chief Executive
416-985-7140

Forward-looking statements. This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Acquisition and the Consolidation, the release of escrowed funds, future cash on hand, potential mineralization, resources and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Conquest, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Conquest's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Conquest with securities regulators. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111786

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Conquest Resources Limited TSXV:CQR Copper Investing
CQR:CA
Conquest Resources Secures Uranium and Ni-Cu-PGE Exploration Property in the Black Sturgeon Lake Area, Lake Nipigon, Ontario and Reports Third Quarter Results 2021

Conquest Resources Secures Uranium and Ni-Cu-PGE Exploration Property in the Black Sturgeon Lake Area, Lake Nipigon, Ontario and Reports Third Quarter Results 2021

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Stevens Geophysics Inc. (SGI), whereby Conquest will acquire a 100% interest in the Nipigon Rift Property located south of Black Sturgeon Lake, Nipigon, Ontario. 

Conquest can earn a 100% interest in the Nipigon Rift Property, comprised of 100 contiguous cells by issuing 200,000 shares per year over 4 years, and spending $400,000 on exploration of the Property, subject to a 2% NSR with a buy-back of 1% at any time for $1,000,000.

Keep reading... Show less

Conquest Discovers Cu-rich VMS system at the Belfast-TeckMag Project

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 2 Drill Program on the Belfast-TeckMag Project.

In June 2021, Conquest announced the commencement of a 10,000 m diamond drill program on its 100% owned Belfast-TeckMag Project (Figure 1). To date, sixteen drill holes totaling an aggregate of 5,699 m have been completed that tested a variety of regional targets generated from Conquest's completion and interpretation of Geotech VTEM and regional magnetic surveys (2018, 2021), follow-up ground geophysical surveys, as well as targets generated from reviewing historical data. Assay results have been received for drill holes BC21-02 through to BC21-13, and are reported below. No significant results were returned for drill holes BC21-06, -09, -12, and -13.

Keep reading... Show less
Conquest Resources Prepares to Drill First of Three Large IOCG Targets on Belfast Copper Project and Secures Uranium and Ni-Cu-PGE Exploration Properties in the Black Sturgeon Lake Area, Lake Nipigon, Ontario

Conquest Resources Prepares to Drill First of Three Large IOCG Targets on Belfast Copper Project and Secures Uranium and Ni-Cu-PGE Exploration Properties in the Black Sturgeon Lake Area, Lake Nipigon, Ontario

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest" or the "Company") has completed 17 holes into 32 geophysical targets on its Belfast-TeckMag Project located approximately 50km east of Sudbury, Ontario. Bore Hole EM surveys are currently underway on the company's VMS targets and should be completed this week. The company intends to follow up on the results from the surveys with additional drilling following the drilling of the balance of the remaining untested targets.

After a scheduled break by the drill contractor, Conquest will commence drilling on the IOCG targets in mid-October. The targets have a similar gravity and magnetic signatures to the Olympic Dam deposit in Australia which produces copper, uranium, silver and gold (Figure 1). The area hosting Conquest's geophysical anomalies are geochemically anomalous with minor elements associated with IOCG deposits.

Keep reading... Show less

Conquest Reports Second Quarter Results 2021 and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest") reports its second quarter results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 which are available on the Company's website at www.conquestresources.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com

Keep reading... Show less
Conquest Resumes Drilling and Completes Mobile Airborne Magnetotelluric Survey

Conquest Resumes Drilling and Completes Mobile Airborne Magnetotelluric Survey

Conquest Resources Limited (TSXV: CQR) ("Conquest") has resumed drilling on the Belfast-TeckMag Project following a scheduled two-week break for drill crews. Thirteen holes were completed in the initial six weeks which tested 13 of the 33 geophysical targets generated from the recently completed VTEM Max EM and magnetic surveys along with ground gravity surveys performed during the past winter and spring (fig 1).

Sulphide mineralization was encountered in most of the holes close to or at projected target depth. Three of the holes intersected semi-massive to massive sulphides comprised of pyrrhotite, pyrite, and minor chalcopyrite in the form of disseminations, sulphidic horizons, and breccia units representing conductors in six of the exploration holes. Two holes contained conductive metasediments, while another two targets tested remain unexplained as to the source of the anomaly. Assay laboratories have been backed up and turnaround time remains at 6 weeks or more. Bore hole EM may be performed on holes of interest when full assays are received and rock chemistry is available. A more detailed description of drill holes will be released when all data is collected.

Keep reading... Show less
Anglo Asian Mining plc - Strategic investment in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation

Anglo Asian Mining plc - Strategic investment in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation

Anglo Asian Mining plc (" Anglo Asian "), an AIM listed gold, copper and silver producer primarily focused in Azerbaijan (AIM: AAZ) and Libero Copper & Gold Corporation (" Libero "), a copper exploration company headquartered at Suite 905 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver BC V6E 2J3 (TSXV: LBC) announce today that Anglo Asian has increased its stake in Libero to approximately 27.07% in the issued and outstanding common shares of Libero on a fully diluted basis by subscribing for 7,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") of Libero at a purchase price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,500,000 to Libero. Each unit comprises of one common share of Libero (a " Common Share ") and one half common share purchase warrant of Libero with an exercise price of $0.75 (a " Warrant " and all of the foregoing being, the " Subscription ").

Anglo Asian owned 5,600,000 common shares of the Issuer and 2,800,000 common share purchase warrants of the Issuer prior to the Subscription. Following the Subscription, it is now the beneficial owner of 12,600,000 Common Shares and 6,300,000 Warrants, which together represent approximately 27.07% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on a fully diluted basis.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth straight year.

"We know that a more diverse and engaged workforce unlocks a wealth of ideas, skills and perspectives that make us a better company," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "We are proud to once again be included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and we remain focused on supporting gender equality and fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace."

Keep reading... Show less

Teck and Caterpillar to Advance Zero-Emissions Mining Haul Trucks

Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) today announced an agreement with Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar") ( NYSE: CAT ) to work towards deploying 30 of Caterpillar's zero-emissions large haul trucks at Teck mining operations. Decarbonizing Teck's vehicle fleet represents a significant reduction in Scope 1 emissions as Teck works towards its goals to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations by 33% by 2030 and be a carbon-neutral operator by 2050.

"Teck is already one of the world's lowest carbon intensity producers of copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, and now we are taking further action to develop and implement the technology needed to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations and support global efforts to combat climate change," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck. "Decarbonizing our haul truck fleet is a critical step forward on our road to carbon neutrality and we are pleased to collaborate with Caterpillar to advance this work."

Caterpillar Group President Denise Johnson added, "We look forward to working with Teck to support their climate goals and developing solutions to increase operational efficiency while substantially reducing emissions. We are excited to strengthen our collaboration and deliver results."

The companies plan to progress through a multi-phased approach together that includes early development, piloting and deployment of 30 Caterpillar zero-emission vehicles, including Cat 794 ultra-class trucks beginning in 2027. Teck anticipates initially deploying zero-emissions trucks at its Elk Valley steelmaking coal operations in British Columbia, Canada. The operations are already powered by a 95% clean electricity grid, making it an ideal location to introduce one of Canada's first zero-emissions large haul truck fleets, with options for trolley-assist technology.

Click here to learn more about Teck's approach to taking action on climate change.

Keep reading... Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2021

Los Andes Copper Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2021

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports the Company's financial results for the year ended September 30, 2021 and provides a corporate update. The Company is advancing the Vizcachitas Copper Project located in the heart of the copper belt in Chile. The Vizcachitas Project is a large open pit "porphyry" copper deposit containing 13 billion pounds of copper equivalent (see resource details below) with an active drilling program.

The Company's objective is to advance the Vizcachitas Project to a Pre-Feasibility Study with an updated resource and mine plan. The drilling currently underway at the Vizcachitas Project is within the open pit designed in the completed Preliminary Economic Assessment, however these areas were not previously fully explored as a result of a fragmented land position and previous permitting. The current program is the first time the property can be explored throughout the area with the objective of optimizing the mine plan.

Keep reading... Show less
Nobel Provides Update on La Salvadora and Algarrobo Copper Projects, Chile

Nobel Provides Update on La Salvadora and Algarrobo Copper Projects, Chile

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX–V: NBLC; OTC: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") provides an update on the initial drill program on its recently acquired Salvadora copper project in Chile. The program commenced in late November and six drill holes have been completed so far, with assay results received for four holes to date. Drilling also continues at its Algarrobo Project with the drill presently testing the large Central Target (see news releases dated September 1, 2021 and November 8, 2021). Results have been received for the first two widely spaced holes drilled on the Northeast Target, assays are pending for the Central Target.

Figure 1: Location of Algarrobo and Salvadora projects.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/805f014d-1e7a-449e-920e-50666914d239

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Welcomes Media And Publishing Veteran - Michelle Suzuki To Its Board Of Directors

Falcon Welcomes Media And Publishing Veteran - Michelle Suzuki To Its Board Of Directors

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Michelle Suzuki to its board of Directors. Mrs. Suzuki has spent the last 25 years as an advisor with a focus in publishing and media relations. She has managed investor communication campaigns for Canadas largest digital content providers for hundreds of C-Suite clients throughout North America from life sciences, technology, and mining companies

In the Canadian markets she is widely known for her experience in these fields working with many top CEO's, Senior Investor Relations Executives, Investment Broker Dealers and Newsletter writers on digital syndication helping educate on the importance of Mining and the future of the industry.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×