Lundin Mining Corporation
TSX:LUN
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States of America, producing copper, zinc, gold, and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria, Chapada, Eagle, and Neves-Corvo.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.