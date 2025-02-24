- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Comet Gold Project Review Following Gold Discovery Along Strike
Accelerate Resources Limited (“AX8”, “Accelerate” or the “Company”)is pleased to announce the commencement of a gold prospectivity review and reinterpretation at its Comet Gold Project (“Comet”) inspired by the recent exploration success by Caprice Resources at their Island Gold Project located 10km to the south-west in Western Australia’s Murchison Goldfield.
Key Points
- Accelerate commences comprehensive review of its Comet Gold Project in the Murchison region following the recent high-grade gold discovery at Caprice Resource’s (ASX: CRS) Island Gold Project, just 10km to the south-west.
- The 100% owned Comet Gold Project hosts significant gold mineralisation within Banded Iron Formation (BIF) lithologies, similar to those at The Island Gold Project.
- Notable previous drill intercepts at Comet include 9m at 3.89 g/t Au, 4m at 7.08 g/t Au and 6m at 2.29 g/t Au (see details in main body text).
- Accelerate’s 100% ground holding represents 73km2 with over 26km of prospective strike, strategically situated 19 km from Westgold Resources 1.2 million tonne per annum Tuckabianna gold mill in the +20Moz Murchison Goldfields of WA
Building on the Caprice high-grade gold discovery and the historic success of former ASX- listed Musgrave Minerals (now Ramelius Resources ASX: RMS) along the Break of Day trend, Accelerate is advancing its investigation of Comet by prioritising Banded Iron Formation (BIF) mineralisation at the Comet East, Comet North and the Antarctica Prospects (Figure 1). The review is expected to be complete by end of the Quarter and results will guide next steps in exploration including drill testing of BIF-hosted mineralisation targets along strike of the Caprice discoveries and the Break of Day trend.
Gold Targets
Drilling campaigns by Accelerate and historic explorers, including Silverlake Resources, have delivered significant assay results across three prospects at Comet, with the most recent program completed in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Comet East Prospect (Figure 2) is situated approximately 1 km east of the former Comet-Eclipse Gold Mine of Westgold Resources (ASX: WGX), where wide-spaced shallow drilling during the 1990’s intersected significant gold mineralisation including 4m at 7.08 g/t Au from 27m (PRB305), and 3m at 4.53 g/t Au from 60m (PRC269)1.
Figure 1: Comet Gold Project in relation to the Island Gold and Break of Day Projects
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Accelerate Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MCB Project Aims to Boost Local Workforce Skills
Celsius Resources Limited (“CLA” or “Celsius”) (ASX, AIM: CLA) is pleased to announce that its Philippine affiliate, Makilala Mining Company, Inc. (“MMCI or the “Company”), has entered into a partnership agreement with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority(“TESDA”) to develop local community skills for its flagship Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper�Gold Project (“MCB” or the “Project”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Memorandum of Agreement signed between Makilala Mining Company, Inc., Celsius’ Philippine Affiliate, and the Regional Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to develop and enhance the skills of the host and neighboring communities’ workforce for employment and business opportunities during the construction and operations of the MCB Project
The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) which was signed on 3 October 2024 aims to maximise the participation and build the capacity of qualified individuals from the local community for employment and business opportunities in preparation for the early works development anticipated to start this year and subsequently construction and operations of the MCB Project.
As a government agency mandated to provide technical manpower skills to the country’s workforce, the partnership is in line with TESDA’s Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Program1 goals of developing ‘world-class competence and positive work values’ among the Filipino workforce. It also aligns with MMCI’s synergistic approach for the efficient use of resources to achieve common goals.
Celsius Sustainability Director Attilenore Manero, said:
“Our partnership with TESDA is an important step towards empowering the local community by providing practical skills training that equips residents to better participate in the opportunities presented by the MCB Mining Project. This initiative helps ensure that community members are prepared to take advantage of job and business opportunities, thus fostering long-term growth.”
“This collaboration supports the national goal of building a skilled workforce that can contribute to the country’s sustainable economic growth. It also strengthens the project’s social foundations by optimising community engagement and reinforcing our belief that sustainable growth and community well-being can go hand-in-hand striking a balance between our economic objectivesand social development objectives.”
Under the Community-Based Skills Training Program, MMCI and TESDA Cordillera Administrative Region (TESDA-CAR) will jointly design, develop, and implement training programs that meet national competency standards and the requirements of the MCB Project.
Following the signing of the MOA, MMCI and TESDA-CAR will develop a workplan outlining the necessary human, material, and financial resources to effectively and efficiently operationalisethe agreement. Initially, the training program will prioritise construction skills such as carpentry, masonry, construction painting, tile setting, formworks installation, welding, reinforcing steel works, and plumbing.
Signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between Makilala Mining Company, Inc. and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority with Kalinga Provincial Governor Hon. James S. Edduba