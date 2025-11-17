Columbia Partnership Accelerates U.S. Rare Earth & Critical Minerals Processing Strategy

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 16, 2025
The collaboration strengthens Locksley’s U.S. based rare earth recovery capability and further builds out the Company’s expanding Mine-to-Market critical minerals platform, at a time when the United States is accelerating investment in domestic alternatives to Chinese-controlled supply chains and expanding critical minerals development.
Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) (“Locksley” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce it has formalised a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States’ premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and other energy and technology critical metals from geologic resources in the Mountain Pass region, California.
HIGHLIGHTS
HIGHLIGHTS
- Locksley Resources enters into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to develop advanced, sustainable processing technologies for Rare Earth Elements (REE) and critical metal recovery
- Research will integrate AI-driven ore characterisation, innovative electrochemical recovery, and CO2 assisted mineral processing to address limitations of traditional, non-U.S. processing methods
- Program complements Locksley’s existing green DeepSolv™ antimony processing partnership with Rice University, establishing a unified, dual-commodity U.S. technology development strategy
- Techno-Economic Assessment (TEA) and Life-Cycle Analysis (LCA) will underpin recommendations for scalable, low-impact pilot pathways in the U.S.
- Research focus areas align directly with critical funding mandates from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) recent US$355 million funding announcement. Including the US$80 million “Mine of the Future – Proving Ground” initiative, supporting development, processing innovation, and sustainable mining technologies
The research program will be led by Professor Greeshma Gadikota, Director of the Lenfest Centre for Sustainable Energy at Columbia University and a leading researcher in electrochemical and CO assisted mineral processing technologies.
Professor Greeshma Gadikota, Principal Investigator at Columbia University, commented:
“Our team is excited to collaborate with Locksley Resources on developing scalable, low impact pathways for rare earth recovery. The combination of advanced electrochemical science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted resource mapping, and industry aligned pilot design, offers a transformative route toward sustainable critical minerals production in the U.S.”
Program Overview
The collaboration will develop an integrated technology platform for the advanced characterisation, recovery, and separation of REEs and transition metals from carbonatite, monazite, and silicate ores within the Clark Mountain District, the geological district that hosts both the El Campo Prospect and the adjacent Mountain Pass Mine.
The project includes three principal aims:
- Characterisation of Ores: Detailed mineralogical, compositional, and morphological studies of REE-bearing ores using advanced spectroscopy and microscopy to inform processing design.
- Technology Development: Creation of tuneable electrochemical and CO2 assisted leaching systems for >80% dissolution efficiency, followed by pH-swing and sorbent- based selective recovery of REEs and co-metals.
- Field Deployment Strategy: Integration of TEA and LCA to identify scalable, low impact pilot pathways for mine-to-material deployment.
Columbia will also utilise AI-enabled ore mapping and low impact mining technologies, including selective trenching systems, autonomous precision cutters, and AI-driven rock recognition, to evaluate novel “Mines of the Future” concepts under active U.S. Department of Energy and ARPA-E frameworks.
Locksley will advance project funding of US$150,000 over the next 12 months to support the development of the intellectual property under the Agreement.
Strategic Importance
This collaboration expands Locksley’s established U.S technology platform alongside Rice University’s DeepSolv DES processing program, broadening the Company’s U.S. university partnerships to encompass both antimony and rare earth elements, two critical minerals central to American supply chain independence.
This strategic positioning is further strengthened by the recent DOE’s US$355 million funding announcement supporting domestic critical minerals production, sustainable mining technologies, and pilot-scale processing development. Many of Columbia program’s key research workstreams, including electrochemical extraction, AI-enabled ore mapping, and TEA/LCA frameworks are directly aligned with the objectives of the DOE initiatives.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Locksley Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
LKY:AU
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
29 September
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
13h
Locksley Resources Limited Columbia Partnership Accelerates US REE Processing Strategy
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced it has formalised a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation... Keep Reading...
13 November
Locksley Resources Limited Appointment of Experienced Geologist Ian Stockton to Board
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Mr Ian Stockton as Non-Executive Technical Director with effect from immediately following the AGM on 28 November 2025. Mr Stockton is a highly credentialed... Keep Reading...
13 November
Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production
Fast-track execution positions Locksley among leaders in restoring America's antimony supply chain and processing capabilities. Locksley Resources, Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQX: LKYRF) provided an update on the company's progress and immediate plans as they aggressively move forward their... Keep Reading...
13 November
Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals
Critical Mineral Company Locksley Resources Limited Advances Towards U.S. Antimony ProductionInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including mining and defense stocks, reports on the rollercoaster ride for Antimony and related stocks as... Keep Reading...
12 November
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Toward U.S. Antimony Production
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced advancements with its U.S. Mine-to-Market strategy. The Company has delivered numerous key technical milestones including a LiDAR underground survey, metallurgical processing updates,... Keep Reading...
12 November
USA Rare Earth Secures UK Approval to Acquire Less Common Metals
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) announced it has secured UK regulatory approval for its US$100 million acquisition of Less Common Metals (LCM), clearing the final hurdle for a potential fourth quarter closing.Once completed, LCM will supply Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) metal and strip cast alloy to... Keep Reading...
12 November
ReeXploration Identifies Large-Scale Uranium Target at Eureka Project, Namibia
Discovery of uranium mineralization in ideal geological setting, supported by regional radiometric anomaly, confirms large Rossing-style targetReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of a significant new uranium... Keep Reading...
12 November
Extremely high-grade gallium and rare earths Maiden Resource
Gallium resource grade more than 100g/t with mineralisation wide open for growth sets up Nimy to be key supplier to westernmarkets
Nimy Resources (ASX: NIM) is pleased to announce the extremely high-grade gallium and rare earths Maiden Resource. The Resource:Maiden JORC gallium Inferred Resource of 7.23Mt at 102g/t Ga₂O₃ using 70g/t Ga₂O₃ cut-off (740t contained Gallium Trioxide) and 538ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREOs)... Keep Reading...
06 November
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Mount Ridley Holds Top Spot with New CEO
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Mount Ridley Mines (ASX:MRD) once again takes the top spot this week, building on its momentum last week. It's joined by a mix of... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Locksley Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00