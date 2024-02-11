Cleo Completes Design Transfer

Medtronic
Dr. Sally Saba, Medtronic Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer and Medtronic Foundation President
Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to confirm that it has concluded design transfer activities relating to the core technology for its ovarian cancer detection test.
Highlights
Cleo has completed the design transfer of the CXCL10 active ratio test into a more rigorous laboratory environment, ensuring the capability to deliver reproducible and reliable results. This advancement enhances the performance of the test, transitioning it from academic methodologies to a compliant and robust laboratory setting. The test will continue to progress through the development pathway, culminating in an FDA 510K application for regulatory approval.
As outlined in the clinical validation study publication (see ASX Announcement 6 November 2023), the CXCL10 active ratio measures changes in a key immune process to give an indication of the presence of a tumour, and is an important component of Cleo’s biomarker panel to be incorporated within its commercially available test kits.
Cleo’s first product to market will be a pre-surgical triage test, designed to determine the likelihood that a pre-surgical ovarian mass is either benign or malignant prior to referral for surgical intervention. The test will be used in conjunction with clinical and radiological evaluation of a patient by physicians, to improve the referral process and better inform clinical decision making workflows. Ovarian masses (typically benign cysts) are very common and non-life threatening; around 10% of women will have surgery during their lifetime for investigation of an ovarian mass, representing a significant market opportunity for Cleo’s first product.
The completion of design transfer forms the basis for Cleo to progress technology transfer to a manufacturer as the next step. The Company is currently finalising a tender process for the selection of an antibody manufacturer and expects it will be in a position to announce a partner by the end of the quarter, with completion of technology transfer to follow shortly thereafter.
Commenting on the completion of design transfer, Cleo Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Andrew Stephens, said:
“The confirmation of design transfer demonstrates that the Cleo core antibody reagents and methodologies are robust and suitably reliable for transfer to a third party manufacturer for commercial test-kit development.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CLEO Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A medical technology company based in Australia, Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) is revolutionising women's healthcare with its disruptive cancer detection platform technology, through a simple blood test that can accurately detect ovarian cancer early – the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.
Approximately 50 percent of women will die within five years of an ovarian cancer diagnosis. The chances of survival beyond five years, however, increase with early detection. According to the American Cancer Society, only about 20 percent of ovarian cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, and more than 90 percent of women live beyond five years when the cancer is detected early.
With early diagnosis being key to a higher survival rate, ovarian cancer has become a target for biomarker research. And one particular biomarker holds promise.
Cleo’s technology is underpinned by the CXCL10 novel and patented biomarker, which was first identified as a small inflammatory molecule in ovarian cancer tissue sections. Subsequent research demonstrated that CXCL10 was overexpressed in ovarian cancers, but importantly not expressed in benign disease, and remains throughout the lifetime of the cancer. The biomarker effectively provides a robust indicator at all stages of cancer. Recognizing that early detection is a significantly unmet need in the clinical diagnostics market, Cleo Diagnostics is focused on bringing to market a simple blood test to accurately detect ovarian cancer early.
The addressable market for a technology like this is compelling, and with a management team that brings to the table decades of leadership experience in the medical technology space, Cleo is well-positioned to leverage this market opportunity.
Cleo chief executive and executive director Dr. Richard Allman has over 30 years of experience in commercially focused scientific research and innovation. Over the course of his career, Allman has overseen and expedited a product development pipeline covering no less than six major cancers, cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes and a commercially available COVID-19 test.
Chief scientific officer Dr. Andrew Stephens boasts an equally impressive resume. A career research scientist with two decades of experience in molecular and cellular biology, Stephens is named in over 60 academic publications and holds numerous patents in the cancer therapy and diagnostic space. Cleo’s blood test looks for a novel and patented biomarker in the blood called CXCL10, which was discovered by Stephens, the product of over ten years of scientific work at Monash Medical Centre's Hudson Institute of Medical Research.
There's also Professor Tom Jobling, Cleo's non-executive director and medical advisor. As the head of gynaecological oncology at Monash Health and visiting medical officer at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Jobling has been treating ovarian cancer for over thirty years. He was also the founding Chairman of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF)
Non-executive director Lucinda Nolan, meanwhile, brings significant business and strategic expertise to the table. Most recently, she served as the CEO of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
These experienced professionals, together with the other members of Cleo’s management and board, have developed a staged execution strategy focused on de-risking the pathway to the international screening market — ensuring that, although Cleo is still in its advanced R&D stage, its prospects for commercialisation remain incredibly promising.
Developed over the course of a decade by Dr. Andrew Stephens, Cleo’s blood test is underpinned by the CXCL10 novel and patented protein biomarker known to be present in all stages of ovarian cancer. By combining CXCL10 with several other biomarkers in a custom algorithm, Cleo can not only be used in triage, but also for the purposes of screening and recurrence testing. The project is currently in the advanced R&D stage and has so far conducted two clinical studies, analysing more than 700 patient samples in the process.
Dr. Richard Allman has over 30 years of scientific research leadership and innovation with a clear focus on commercialisation. He has wide experience in research leadership, innovation management, and intellectual property strategy, covering oncology, diagnostics, and product development.
Previously, Allman was chief scientific officer at Genetic Technologies (ASX:GTG). Recent successes include the strategic design and management of a second-generation breast cancer risk assessment test from concept to commercial launch and a similar test for colorectal cancer. These tests have now been NATA-accredited and comprise the first commercially available polygenic risk tests in Australia.
More recently, Allman supervised the underlying R&D, translation, regulatory approval, patent filing and commercial launch of a COVID-19 disease severity test within a 12-month period. This strategy has been utilised to expedite a product development pipeline covering six major cancers, cardiovascular disease and type-2 diabetes which were commercially launched in March 2022.
Dr. Andrew Stephens is a career research scientist with 20 years of experience in molecular and cellular biology research. He has broad experience in academic and pre-clinical research and a strong focus on translation and the commercialisation of research findings. He established and leads an independent academic research group at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research, investigating mechanisms that contribute to the formation, progression and dissemination of high grade, serous epithelial ovarian cancers. Since 2010, his research has focused on biomarker identification and development in ovarian cancer and the development of therapeutic strategies to improve patient outcomes. He is also actively involved across the biotech sector, with appointments to the scientific advisory for Invion and AMTBio.
Stephens has more than 60 academic publications and numerous patents (pending and provisional) in the cancer therapeutic and diagnostic space.
Professor Thomas Jobling is director of gynaecologic oncology at Monash Medical Centre. He graduated from Monash University in 1980 and did his postgraduate sub-specialist training in gynaecologic oncology in London at the Royal Marsden and St Bartholomew's hospitals. Jobling has subsequently been elected as a member of the Society of Pelvic Surgeons and is also founder of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (1999). He was the chairman of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation Board. His major interests are in radical surgery for ovarian cancer and the application of robotic surgery for gynaecological malignancy.
Jobling is an active member of a research team in biomarker detection and proteomics in ovarian cancer. He is involved as a collaborative investigator on a number of international clinical trials and is a member of the Australia and New Zealand Gynaecologic Oncology Group, the Australian Society of Gynaecologic Oncology, the Victorian Cooperative Oncology Group and the International Society of Gynaecological Cancer.
Lucinda Nolan is a non-executive director and was most recently the CEO of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience across the public sector and not-for-profit environments. Prior to joining the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, she was selected as the first female CEO of the Country Fire Authority, one of the world’s largest volunteer-based emergency services organisations. She also spent 32 years with Victoria Police, reaching the rank of deputy commissioner. She was awarded the Australian Police Medal in 2009.
Nolan is also the chair of BankVic and a director on the boards of Alkira Box Hill and the Melbourne Archdiocese of Catholic Schools. She has a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Melbourne University and is an alum of the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard University.
Adrien Wing began his professional career practising in the audit and corporate advisory divisions of a chartered accounting firm. He has over 25 years of experience in the corporate sector with a large portion of this experience in ASX small caps, lead in IPO transactions and post listing reverse takeovers and acquisitions across a range of industry sectors and jurisdictions. He also has a strong pedigree in the life sciences industry being the founder of Rhythm Biosciences and bringing that entity to the ASX in 2017.Wing currently serves as an officer/director on the following company boards: New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE), director and joint company secretary; Red Sky Energy (ASX:ROG), director and joint company secretary; Sparc Technologies (ASX:SPN), company secretary; and Osmond Resources (ASX:OSM), company secretary.
Medtronic
Dr. Sally Saba, Medtronic Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer and Medtronic Foundation President
Healing means different things to different people.
For me, healing means going from a place of judgment, questioning our self-worth, body-mind dis-ease, and lack of inner vitality, to a place of acceptance, self-worth, mind-body wellbeing, and the reignition of that internal life spark - the vital energy that drives our passion, purpose, and sense of fulfillment.
And in a corporate context, the principle of healing can apply if you translate it into intentional initiatives that address and repair the psychological, emotional, and cultural trauma that relate to workplace exclusion, intolerance, toxicity, and discrimination. Employees contribute more of our effort and best thinking when we are in an environment that fosters what healing and true belonging brings to our lives.
As a physician, and avid learner on human healing, this is how I approach my role as Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer.
Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (ID&E) practitioners know the value of fostering a more inclusive and equitable workplace, addressing systemic inequities, and promoting a sense of belonging among employees. At the same time, it's no secret that companies are facing increasing challenges - including DEI backlash, the rollback of civil rights legislation, and extreme polarization.
I believe that during challenging times, it is more important than ever to see each other as humans.
To understand each other as equally worthy.
To recognize that what ails one group in our society ails us all.
To lean into the power of collective healing.
At Medtronic, we've seen how ID&E not only inspires our employees but supports our work in service of our Mission (you can read highlights of our work here). Our pledge to contribute to a more equitable, healthier world is stronger than ever.
Why are we staying committed and how do we evolve?
Our Why: ID&E is about people - and innovation is a people-powered business
Every person has a unique background, perspective, and lived experience. And everyone needs - and deserves - to be respected, feel valued, and feel they truly belong. Different perspectives make teams smarter, and smarter teams are more creative and better problem-solvers.
How we treat each other matters.
How we are treated is reflected in our performance.
There is real and tangible business value (e.g., lower attrition, higher engagement, greater collaboration, improved productivity, increased innovation, and better performance) in bringing our authentic selves to work - especially when you consider that's where the average person will spend one-third of their lives.
And for an individual, the value is more wellbeing. If you don't believe me, just think about the last time you felt excluded and be honest about how well you functioned in that moment.
Our commitment to ID&E at Medtronic is anchored in this simple but profound principle that inclusion directly supports our business strategy by driving new ideas and innovations, and ultimately helps us serve more patients.
People expect companies to care about the things they care about
Societal challenges are not going away, and neither is bias (as long as we are humans, we will have bias). People want companies to play an increasingly active role in addressing equity issues.
In fact, business remains the only trusted institution globally (yes, that's above government, media, and NGOs) and 62% expect CEOs to manage changes occurring in society, according to the recently released 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer. More and more customers, as well as current and prospective employees, are looking for their companies to be good corporate citizens.
Also, those prospective employees want to know they will have equal access to opportunity. When considering a job, 69% say societal impact is a strong expectation and 80% say inclusion is important.
That said, opinions about the value of ID&E vary widely along demographic and political lines. As ID&E practitioners, how can we help bridge this gap?
Cultivating an inclusive culture for ALL
Let's be clear. Diversity for diversity's sake should not be the objective. While tracking representation can help an organization measure progress in advancing equity for underrepresented populations, how you foster an inclusive culture is not just as important but even more critical.
Help employees see how equity is for everyone - truly.
And most importantly, engage with curiosity in a meaningful dialogue along the way.
We all benefit when we work in places where different perspectives are heard. It's not just what you do, but how you approach ID&E that matters.
Everyday behaviors that contribute to inclusive culture are
key to making meaningful, sustainable impact the right way -
and not merely check a performative, short-term box.
At Medtronic, we're focusing our ID&E efforts on effective, research-backed practices to build diverse global teams and inclusive environments. This includes governance, leadership accountability, inclusive hiring practices that reduce bias at each stage of the decision-making process, and equitable access to career development and sponsorship opportunities.
The call to action for all of us: Don't shy away from ID&E concepts because of current pressures. Let's stay deeply curious and keep this challenging conversation alive, on all sides. Through dialogue, understanding, and listening we can indeed create workplaces that truly benefit both humans and drive economic vitality. And along the way, my hope is that we can all find some healing for ourselves and each other.
Follow Dr. Sally Saba on LinkedIn for additional insights and commentary: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sally-saba
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Medtronic
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
When it comes to inclusion, diversity, and equity reporting - not all reports are created equal
Following the pandemic and social unrest of 2020, many organizations prioritized inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) to foster a more inclusive and equitable workplace, address systemic inequities, and promote a sense of belonging among their diverse workforces. But what actually drives impact
When reviewing an organization's reporting on ID&E, here are a few "green flags" - or positive signs - to look out for:
This year's Global Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Annual Report highlights the progress Medtronic is making to drive real impact toward zero barriers to opportunity. We commit to this work - that's embedded in our Mission - because we believe diverse teams generate new ideas, drive more product innovations, and ultimately, help us serve more patients around the world. And, as leaders in the ID&E space, our report shares trends we're seeing and our approach to them. Read the full report here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Medtronic
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia
Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a Pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the launch of BIJUVA ® (estradiol and progesterone) capsules in Canada. BIJUVA ® is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause in women with an intact uterus. VMS affects 60% to 80% of women entering menopause 1 and are commonly known as hot flashes or flushes and night sweats. BIJUVA ® is a once-daily combination of bioidentical estradiol and progesterone in a single oral capsule. The two hormones included in BIJUVA ® have the same structure as the hormones produced and circulating in a woman's body.
Dr. Vivien Brown, a renowned family physician recognized for her national and international advocacy efforts in promoting women's health remarked, "Menopause remains undertreated and there is a need to enhance the conversation, especially regarding the most debilitating vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats. These symptoms can be physically and emotionally challenging, impacting patients' wellbeing and function across several aspects of their daily life. The introduction of Bijuva® in Canada offers an option of hormone therapy (combination of estradiol and progesterone), to add to our toolbox of prescription choices, for the patient in need."
"We are very pleased to offer a new treatment option for menopausal women in Canada. BIJUVA ® offers women the opportunity to address the challenging symptoms of hot flashes and night sweats associated with menopause with a once-daily, single oral capsule," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight.
Knight and TherapeuticsMD signed a license agreement in July 2018 pursuant to which TherapeuticsMD granted Knight the exclusive Canadian commercialization rights to BIJUVA ® . Under the terms of the license agreement related BIJUVA ® in Canada, Knight will pay TherapeuticsMD sales milestone fees and royalties based upon certain aggregate annual sales of BIJUVA ® in Canada.
About BIJUVA ®
BIJUVA® (17β-estradiol (estradiol hemihydrate)/micronized progesterone 1 mg/100 mg and 0.5 mg/100 mg) is a softgel formulation containing solubilized estradiol with micronized progesterone (P4) intended to treat moderate to severe VMS while protecting the endometrium from unopposed estradiol.
BIJUVA® is the first fixed-dose combination of two bioidentical hormones that are most often preferred by women with VMS (estradiol and micronized progesterone). The rationale for the development of BIJUVA was to provide healthcare providers with a well-studied and Health Canada approved treatment option that has demonstrated clinical effectiveness with a favorable benefit/risk profile.
The recommended dose of BIJUVA® is a single capsule, taken orally, each evening with food. BIJUVA® should be used for a duration consistent with treatment goals and the benefits and risks for the individual woman. Postmenopausal women should be periodically re-evaluated as clinically appropriate to determine if treatment is still necessary.
About Menopause
VMS are the hallmark symptom associated with menopause. Up to 80% of women experience VMS or hot flashes during the menopause transition 1,2 , with the majority of women reporting them to be moderate to severe 3 . For many women, VMS can have a significant negative impact on quality of life , sleep quality and mood. The decline in endogenous estrogen levels at the time of menopause plays a role in the onset of VMS and the genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) which is characterized by vulvovaginal atrophy, atrophic vaginitis, or urogenital atrophy 4 - 9 . Furthermore, the menopausal transition represents a critical point in a woman's life that marks an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) 6,10 , diabetes 11 higher bone turnover and faster bone loss 12 . When left untreated, VMS are associated with significantly higher healthcare utilization costs, work productivity loss, and total costs 13 .
There is robust evidence that estrogen is a highly effective treatment for VMS and GSM 14,15 and when initiated before the age of 60 years (or within 10 years of menopause) it is associated with reduced risk for CVD, osteoporosis, and all-cause mortality 16-22 . Despite the available treatments, VMS is severely undertreated with less than 20% of postmenopausal women who have ever been prescribed estrogen therapy 23 , even when recognized groups such as the North American Menopause Society have stated that hormone therapy remains the most effective treatment for VMS and GSM. 24 . Currently in Canada, bioidentical hormone regimens are only available as separate components and are associated with poor adherence rates due to inconvenient dosing schedules 2 3 . As a result, both safety and efficacy are compromised due to inconsistent hormone bioavailability and bioactivity. It is especially important that the progesterone be provided at sufficient levels to protect the endometrium from estrogenic stimulation and prevent endometrial hyperplasia, which is a precursor of endometrial cancer 25-27 .
VMS can appear during pre-menopause, as early as two years prior to the last menstrual period, and usually peaks one year after this final menstrual period 2 8, 2 9 . Fifty percent of women will even experience VMS up to four years after their menopause started and it is estimated that VMS will persist up to 11 to 12 years after the final menstrual period in 12% of women 2 8- 3 0 .
Please see the Full BIJUVA ® Canadian Product Monograph available at https://knighttx.com/CA/products/ .
About Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed on www.sedarplus.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.
References:
CONTACT INFORMATION:
|Knight Therapeutics Inc.
|Samira Sakhia
|Arvind Utchanah
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|T: 514.484.4483
|T. +598.2626.2344
|F: 514.481.4116
|Email: IR@knighttx.com
|Email: IR@knighttx.com
|Website: www.knighttx.com
|Website: www.knighttx.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on Friday, January 26, 2024 .
Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 , to discuss results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .
Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .
Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2024 fourth quarter results on Thursday, May 23, 2024 . For fiscal year 2025, Medtronic plans to report its first, second, third, and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 , November 19, 2024 , February 18, 2025 , and Thursday, May 22, 2025 , respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.
About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .
Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.
Contacts:
Erika Winkels
Ryan Weispfenning
Public Relations
Investor Relations
+1-763-526-8478
+1-763-505-4626
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-third-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2024-302053748.html
SOURCE Medtronic plc
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/06/c4653.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes American corporate leadership on business issues prioritized by the public
JUST Capital, along with CNBC, today released its annual JUST 100 list as part of its 2024 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies. The Rankings are the only measure of how the nation's largest corporations are performing on the business issues that matter most to Americans. The issues - which include paying a fair, living wage, creating jobs in the U.S., supporting workforce retention and training, providing benefits and work-life balance, protecting customer privacy, minimizing pollution, and more - are defined annually by an extensive nationwide polling process done on a fully representative basis. The top 100 companies - the JUST 100 - are determined by scoring performance across the full range of criteria and comparing companies head-to-head
Medtronic was named one of America's Most JUST Companies, making this the 2nd consecutive year that Medtronic has been recognized for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.
"We're honored to be recognized by JUST Capital as one of America's Most JUST Companies for two years in a row as it demonstrates our commitment our employees, our customers, our communities, and our planet," said Rob Ellsworth, Director of Enterprise Sustainability at Medtronic. "Being featured in the JUST 100 confirms our belief that when we do right by all our company's stakeholders, we deliver long-term success. Each of us at Medtronic recognizes the immense responsibility and privilege we have as an organization, and as individuals, to improve the global health of patients and our planet."
JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit that demonstrates how just business - defined by the priorities of the public - is better business. JUST Rankings reveal which companies are doing the best job of creating value for their stakeholders, and consistently show that the companies that score best also outperform their peers financially.
Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100 on average:
"American capitalism has to work for more Americans. For this to happen, the private sector, and especially big corporations, must take the lead in creating value for all their stakeholders," said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. "That's exactly what the JUST 100 are doing. They show that just business is better business."
For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 Issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 170,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.
Learn more about sustainability at Medtronic here.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Medtronic
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced, as part of its ongoing commitment to board refreshment and board diversity, its nomination of two independent and diverse candidates to stand for election to its Board of Directors at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Christian A. Garcia, Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BrandSafway Industries, LLC, and Frank D. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Pacira Biosciences, Inc
In addition, Russel C. Robertson and Thomas W. Ross, Sr. will be retiring from the Board and will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting. They will, however, continue to serve on the Board of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Messrs. Robertson and Ross have served as members of the Board since 2016. To fill the resulting committee vacancies, subject to the election of Messrs. Garcia and Lee to the Board, the Company expects that Mr. Garcia will serve as the Audit and Risk Committee chair and Mr. Lee will serve on the Talent and Compensation Committee. Mr. Lee is also expected to serve on the Science and Technology Committee.
"The nomination of these two new independent directors demonstrates Bausch Health's ongoing commitment to refreshment, excellence and board diversity," John A. Paulson, Chairperson of the Bausch Health Board, said. "Additionally, I want to thank Russ and Tom, two long-term, valued members of our Board, who helped navigate the Company through periods of significant change. Their service to the Company has been greatly appreciated."
Bausch Health's 2024 Annual Meeting has not yet been scheduled. Additional information regarding Messrs. Garcia and Lee, as well as the Company's other director nominees, will be included in the Company's proxy statement for its 2024 Annual Meeting, when available.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.
Investor Contact:
ir@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-2102
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
Media Contacts:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785
SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.