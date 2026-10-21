Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying the precious metals have entered a bear market.

In his view, gold could fall as low as US$3,100 per ounce as this downtrend plays out — however, after that he expects a dramatic turnaround.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.