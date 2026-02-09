The Conversation (0)
February 09, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Investor Presentation
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
04 February
High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 January
Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 January
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17h
Armory Mining To Conduct a Series of Airborne Geophysics Surveys at the Ammo Gold-Antimony Project
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 9, 2026 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
06 February
Editor's Picks: Is Gold and Silver's Price Correction Over?
It's been a wild couple of weeks for gold and silver. After surging to record highs at the end of January, prices for both precious metals saw significant corrections, creating turmoil for market participants.This week brought some relief, with gold bouncing back from its low point and even... Keep Reading...
06 February
Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026
Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted... Keep Reading...
05 February
Experts: Gold's Fundamentals Intact, Price Could Hit US$7,000 in 2026
Gold took center stage at this year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), coming to the fore in a slew of discussions as the price surged past US$5,000 per ounce. Held from January 25 to 26, the conference brought together diverse experts, with a focus point being the "Gold... Keep Reading...
05 February
Barrick Advances North American Gold Spinoff After Record 2025 Results
Toronto-based company Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) said it will move ahead with plans to spin off its North American gold assets after a strong finish to 2025.The company's board has authorized preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) of a new entity that would house its premier... Keep Reading...
05 February
Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project
Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the agreement between San Maurizo Mines Ltd. ("San Maurizo"), a private Manitoba company which holds a 100% direct interest in the Mercedes Property, and Comunidades... Keep Reading...
