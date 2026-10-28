Chainlink Expands Collaboration With S&P Global Ratings To Bring Vault Risk Assessments Onchain

The live integration gives institutions and DeFi platforms direct access to independent vault risk analysis onchain, enabling users to evaluate risk where they deploy capital and bringing greater transparency to the $10 billion lending vault market.
NEW YORK, October 28, 2026 PRNewswire Chainlink, the standard for onchain finance, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with www.spglobal.com%2Fratings%2Fen%2Fcredit-ratings%2Fabout%2Funderstanding-credit-ratings%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3DBrand_SP_Global_Ratings_Search%26utm_term%3Ds%2526p%2520global%2520ratings%26utm_content%3D684223687909%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrbfWBhAeEiwAc2e6PvqYZgpWucTGuYE1L8Bup-0y-FaPo82hX6m8aM64X14dwgOop_g1QRoCf7QQAvD_BwE%26cq_cmp%3D20857653355%26cq_plac%3D%26cq_net%3Dg%26cq_plt%3Dgp%26_bm%3De%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20857653355%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD7ui0q80wFuBHsmNL4bH2bvvYGzI%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrbfWBhAeEiwAc2e6PvqYZgpWucTGuYE1L8Bup-0y-FaPo82hX6m8aM64X14dwgOop_g1QRoCf7QQAvD_BwE&a=S%26P+Global+Ratings" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) to make www.spglobal.com%2Fratings%2Fen%2Fcredit-ratings%2Fabout%2Funderstanding-credit-ratings%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3DBrand_SP_Global_Ratings_Search%26utm_term%3Ds%2526p%2520global%2520ratings%26utm_content%3D684223687909%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrbfWBhAeEiwAc2e6PvqYZgpWucTGuYE1L8Bup-0y-FaPo82hX6m8aM64X14dwgOop_g1QRoCf7QQAvD_BwE%26cq_cmp%3D20857653355%26cq_plac%3D%26cq_net%3Dg%26cq_plt%3Dgp%26_bm%3De%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20857653355%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD7ui0q80wFuBHsmNL4bH2bvvYGzI%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrbfWBhAeEiwAc2e6PvqYZgpWucTGuYE1L8Bup-0y-FaPo82hX6m8aM64X14dwgOop_g1QRoCf7QQAvD_BwE&a=S%26P+Global+Ratings" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">S&P Global Ratings' Vault Risk Assessment (VRA) data available onchain.
The live integration gives institutions and investors direct access to independent vault risk analysis, enabling market participants to evaluate lending vault risks and make more informed decisions about where to deploy capital onchain. The integration leverages Chainlink DataLink, an institutional-grade data publishing service, with the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) orchestrating the retrieval of S&P Global Ratings' assessment data and its publication onchain. A Chainlink decentralized oracle network retrieves the source data, reaches consensus on the reported values, and delivers them onchain, with Base as the initial supported blockchain.
Blockchain lending vaults pool deposits and deploy them according to defined strategies, working much like managed fixed income funds. According to S&P Global Ratings, deposits in lending vaults reached approximately $10 billion in September 2026, up from $1.5 billion two years earlier. As more capital enters these markets, understanding the risks behind different yield opportunities is essential.
S&P Global Ratings' Vault Risk Assessment provides a forward-looking opinion on the relative risk of impairment to an investor's position in a lending vault. Its analysis considers portfolio credit quality and liquidity mismatch, alongside risks related to the curator, blockchain, protocol, and vault security and governance. A Vault Risk Assessment is not a credit rating and does not comment on yield levels.
By bringing S&P Global Ratings' assessments onchain, the integration makes institutional-grade risk analysis available directly to lending platforms and their users. Institutions gain access to independent opinions to support due diligence and investment governance, while developers can build applications that let depositors compare assessed vaults and monitor changes in their risk profiles.
"Every great financial market has been built on secure data, and onchain finance is no different. Bringing S&P Global Ratings' Vault Risk Assessments onchain puts institutional-grade, independent risk analysis directly into the markets where capital is being deployed, giving institutions and DeFi protocols one shared, verifiable view of risk. That shared view is exactly what the world's largest institutions need to operate onchain at scale." — Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer, Chainlink Labs
The integration builds on Chainlink's existing collaboration with S&P Global Ratings, which brought its Stablecoin Stability Assessments onchain. Extending this model to lending vaults gives S&P Global Ratings a new distribution channel for its analysis within the applications where digital assets are managed and deployed.
Together, S&P Global Ratings and Chainlink are bringing the independent risk analysis institutions rely on to onchain lending markets, giving investors greater visibility into the risks behind their capital allocations.
About S&P Global Ratings
At S&P Global Ratings, our analyst-driven credit ratings, research, and sustainable finance opinions provide critical insights that are essential to translating complexity into clarity so market participants can uncover opportunities and make decisions with conviction. By bringing transparency to the market through high-quality independent opinions on creditworthiness, we enable growth across a wide variety of organizations, including businesses, governments, and institutions.
S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/ratings
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides Essential Intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and Accelerate Progress for the world.
We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com
About Chainlink
Chainlink is the standard for onchain finance, enabling high-quality data, secure cross-chain interoperability, and compliant connectivity across global markets. Chainlink powers leading tokenized assets, financial institutions, market infrastructures, and decentralized applications by providing secure access to real-world data, cross-chain messaging, and blockchain connectivity across any network. The Chainlink standard has enabled tens of trillions of dollars in transaction value and is helping unify global markets onchain.
Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Polymarket, Lido, Lighter, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.
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