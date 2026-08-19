AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has received a Texas Dealer License and Texas Lease Facilitators License. AmeriTrust Auto is advancing an integrated lease-retention and remarketing strategy designed to create value for dealer partners, lessors, and customers throughout the lease lifecycle.

The licenses represent an important first step in establishing AmeriTrust Auto's new vehicle remarketing business and expanding its ability to immediately conduct lease-related vehicle disposition activities in Texas, one of the largest automotive markets in the United States, and the location of the Company's Head Office. AmeriTrust Auto is currently implementing its lease-retention and remarketing strategy in Texas and subject to the applicable licensing and regulatory requirements, will expand the model into additional U.S. states.

Jeff Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriTrust, commented:

"In most cases, AmeriTrust Auto enables its dealer partners to acquire lease-return vehicles at lease maturity. This retention strategy helps dealers address inventory needs while creating an opportunity to bring an active, in-market lease customer back into the dealership. When circumstances fall outside the traditional lease-return process-including early repossessions, vehicles with residual values or payoffs that exceed what a dealer is willing to pay, customers who relocate outside a dealer's market, or customer disputes and lease-return challenges-AmeriTrust Auto applies a tailored remarketing strategy to maximize the value of each vehicle.

This approach is designed to optimize vehicle disposition, increase remarketing revenue, and reduce cumulative net losses. By providing a structured solution for vehicles that may otherwise present challenges for lessors, AmeriTrust Auto can also help reduce downstream collections activity and disputes with its original lessor.

AmeriTrust Auto also plans to extend its remarketing strategy and enhanced customer experience through AmeriTrust Serves, creating an additional benefit for future lending partners and their independent lease and loan portfolios. The goal is to provide lending partners with a comprehensive servicing and remarketing solution that supports customers from lease origination through vehicle return and disposition.

By integrating customer experience, dealer relationships, servicing, and remarketing into a single strategy, AmeriTrust Auto has developed an efficient, and customer-focused approach to the complete lease lifecycle."

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

For further information, please visit the AmeriTrust website or contact:

Shibu Abraham
Chief Financial Officer and Director
E: info@ameritrust.com
P: 1-800-600-6872

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, the intention to grow the business, operations, and existing and potential activities of the Company, future prospects of the Company, the ability of the Company to execute on its business plan and the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plan, negotiations with potential funding partners and the ability of the Company to secure additional funding, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.



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