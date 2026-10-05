Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets
Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities, and culture. The company is announcing new partnerships with the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers , Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Philadelphia Eagles , and long-term renewals with the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers, alongside current partnerships with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens .
By building a portfolio of team relationships, Visa is able to create deeper engagement where fandom is most personal: in local markets, communities, and shared experiences. Through these partnerships, Visa will engage fans through game-day experiences, community programs, athletes and creators, client activations, and innovative commerce experiences that bring fans closer to the teams they love.
As pro football drives commerce moments across travel, ticketing, dining, merchandise, and entertainment, Visa will help clients and merchants connect with fans and participate in those moments throughout the season through these team relationships. At every touchpoint, Visa's trusted global network helps make those experiences more seamless, secure, and reliable — whether fans are buying game-day gear, grabbing food with friends, or traveling to cheer on their team.
"We are building partnerships that help Visa bring fans closer to the people and communities driving culture across music, gaming, entertainment, and, of course, sports. From pro football to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to the FIFA World Cup™ to Red Bull Racing, these partnerships give us opportunities to engage with fans around the moments and experiences they care about most," said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. "Our focus is on creating meaningful participation, not just visibility. These team relationships give us new ways to connect with fans through experiences, commerce, community, and the moments that make football one of the most influential cultural forces in America."
Pro football is more than what happens on the field. It lives in neighborhoods, local businesses, rivalries, traditions, and communities across the country. Visa's growing team portfolio provides a platform to celebrate and support those connections while creating meaningful opportunities for fans, clients, and partners. Additional activations, experiences, and programs will be announced throughout the 2026 season.
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.
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