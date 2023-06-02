DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

Oil and Gas Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASD:PANW) will replace DISH Network Corp. (NASD:DISH) in the S&P 500, and DISH Network will replace Cutera Inc. (NASD:CUTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY), BWX Technologies Inc.DISH (NYSE:BWXT), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK), Dropbox Inc. (NASD:DBX), Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASD:ZI) and WESCO Intl Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will replace Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN), John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:WLY), Sunpower Corp. (NASD:SPWR), Ingevity Corp. (NYSE:NGVT), Fulton Financial Corp. (PA) (NASD:FULT), Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO), Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), SiTime Corp. (NASD:SITM), and Navient Corp. (NASD:NAVI) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. All constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing PetMed Express Inc. (NASD:PETS), Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASD:CMTL), Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:EGRX), Children's Place Inc. (NASD:PLCE), Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM), LivePerson Inc. (NASD:LPSN), Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE:GCI), DMC Global Inc. (NASD:BOOM), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), and Zumiez (NASD:ZUMZ) respectively.
  • Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM), California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC), CarGurus Inc. (NASD:CARG), Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC), Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASD:PECO), Schrodinger Inc. (NASD:SDGR), and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASD:UFPT) will replace LendingTree Inc. (NASD:TREE), Tredegar Corp. (NYSE:TG), Inogen Inc. (NASD:INGN), Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), FARO Technologies Inc. (NASD:FARO), Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:CARA) and Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 19, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

Information Technology


S&P 500

Deletion

DISH Network

DISH

Communication Services

June 19, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Berry Global Group

BERY

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

BWX Technologies

BWXT

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Crown Holdings

CCK

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Doximity

DOCS

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Dropbox

DBX

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Graphic Packaging Holding

GPK

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Ovintiv

OVV

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Planet Fitness

PLNT

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

WESCO Intl

WCC

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZI

Communication Services


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Dana

DAN

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Douglas Emmett

DEI

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Fulton Financial (PA)

FULT

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Ingevity

NGVT

Materials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

John Wiley & Sons

WLY

Communication Services


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Macerich

MAC

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Navient

NAVI

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

SiTime

SITM

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Sunpower

SPWR

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Victoria's Secret & Co

VSCO

Consumer Discretionary

June 19, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Artisan Partners Asset Mgt

APAM

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

California Resources

CRC

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

CarGurus

CARG

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Dana

DAN

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

DISH Network

DISH

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Douglas Emmett

DEI

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Fulton Financial (PA)

FULT

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Ingevity

NGVT

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

John Wiley & Sons

WLY

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Macerich

MAC

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Moelis & Co

MC

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Navient

NAVI

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Phillips Edison & Co

PECO

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Schrodinger

SDGR

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

SiTime Corp

SITM

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sunpower Corp

SPWR

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

UFP Technologies

UFPT

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Victoria's Secret & Co

VSCO

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Big Lots

BIG

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cara Therapeutics

CARA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Children's Place

PLCE

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Comtech Telecommunications

CMTL

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cutera

CUTR

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

DMC Global

BOOM

Energy


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Douglas Elliman

DOUG

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

EGRX

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

FARO Technologies

FARO

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Gannett Co

GCI

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Genesco

GCO

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Inogen

INGN

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LendingTree

TREE

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LivePerson

LPSN

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

PetMed Express

PETS

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Rayonier Advanced Materials

RYAM

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Tredegar

TG

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Zumiez

ZUMZ

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-set-to-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-301841701.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OvintivOVVNYSE:OVVOil and Gas Investing
OVV
The Conversation (0)
Ovintiv Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Ovintiv Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that it has priced an offering (the "Notes Offering") of $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), $700,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes") and $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.100% senior notes due 2053 (the "2053 Notes", and together with the 2025 Notes, the 2028 Notes and the 2033 Notes, the "Notes"). The price to the public for the Notes is 99.994% of the principal amount for the 2025 Notes, 99.973% of the principal amount for the 2028 Notes, 99.793% of the principal amount for the 2033 Notes and 99.796% of the principal amount for the 2053 Notes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting its progress and performance on several key sustainability initiatives related to emissions reductions, social responsibility and corporate governance.

Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

"Ovintiv continues to drive real and measurable environment, social and governance progress," said Ovintiv President and CEO Brendan McCracken . "We strive to be a leader in disclosure, having published a sustainability report and key performance metrics data since 2005. Our results demonstrate our commitment to continuous improvement and the power of harnessing technology and our culture of innovation to drive strong performance outcomes. We are whole-heartedly proud to produce the safe, affordable, secure, and reliable energy the world needs, both profitably and sustainably."

Key highlights of Ovintiv's 2022 sustainability achievements:

  • Achieved a greater than 30% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity since 2019; progressing toward a targeted 50% reduction by 2030
  • Continued full alignment with the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring Initiative
  • Implemented industry-leading family leave policy
  • Progressed Board renewal efforts with the addition of one new Board member
  • Introduced a second safety metric to the Company's compensation program
  • Committed to disclose extensive gender equality information, leading to the Company's inaugural inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Ovintiv recently announced an acquisition that will see the Company roughly double both its oil production and its premium inventory in the Permian Basin. The transaction is expected to be accretive across a number of key financial metrics and inventory life while maintaining the Company's investment grade balance sheet. While Ovintiv anticipates a brief period of integration of the new assets, the Company remains committed to its Scope 1 & 2 emissions reduction target.

Ovintiv's sustainability report can be found on the Company's website at https://sustainability.ovintiv.com/

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains certain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, FLS) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements that relate to the anticipated future activities or expectations of the Company are FLS. FLS in this news release include, but are not limited to: expectations of plans, strategies and objectives of the Company, including planned ESG initiatives; the anticipated success of, and benefits from, technology and innovation; the ability of the Company to meet and maintain certain targets, including with respect to emissions-related and ESG performance. FLS involve certain assumptions and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These assumptions include: the assumptions contained herein; data contained in key modeling statistics; and expectations and projections made in light of the Company's historical experience. Risks and uncertainties include: our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet obligations; commodity price volatility; uncertainties, costs, and risks involved in our operations, including hazards and risks incidental to the drilling, completion, production and transportation of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; ability to secure adequate transportation and storage for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; potential curtailments of gathering, transportation or refining operations, including resulting storage constraints or widening price differentials; business interruption, property and casualty losses or unexpected technical difficulties; counterparty and credit risk; impact of changes in credit rating and access to liquidity, including costs thereof; risks in marketing operations; risks associated with technology; risks associated with lawsuits, governmental regulations and regulatory actions, including disputes with partners and our ability to timely obtain environmental or other necessary permits; our ability to acquire or find additional reserves; imprecision of reserves estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10- K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and as described from time to time in its other periodic filings as filed on EDGAR and SEDAR. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Actual future results may vary materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in our FLS and such statements may not occur. Although the Company believes such FLS are reasonable, FLS should be understood to be only predictions and statements of our current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance. FLS are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any FLS.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-release-of-2022-sustainability-report-301822206.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/11/c9376.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023 .

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement

Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:


Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

168,404,785

5,047,161

130,316

19,755,443

Meg A. Gentle

169,689,545

3,737,410

155,307

19,755,443

Ralph Izzo

171,659,752

1,696,254

226,256

19,755,443

Howard J. Mayson

170,339,842

3,107,225

135,195

19,755,443

Brendan M. McCracken

172,605,556

825,099

151,607

19,755,443

Lee A. McIntire

166,563,086

6,842,816

176,360

19,755,443

Katherine L. Minyard

171,973,771

1,444,588

163,903

19,755,443

Steven W. Nance

172,011,222

1,397,006

174,034

19,755,443

Suzanne P. Nimocks

157,900,679

15,424,515

257,068

19,755,443

George L. Pita

172,022,482

1,389,605

170,175

19,755,443

Thomas G. Ricks

165,904,949

7,505,652

171,661

19,755,443

Brian G. Shaw

170,658,576

2,792,006

131,680

19,755,443


Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non- vote

167,308,173

5,820,963

453,126

19,755,443


Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:

One-Year

Two-Years

Three-Years

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

170,568,567

127,026

2,498,008

388,661

19,755,443


Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

186,757,581

6,435,087

145,037

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301818635.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c3605.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medical Device Investing

BioSig Technologies to Speak at Digital Silver Forum in Helsinki, Finland on November 28

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that Kenneth Londoner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is to speak at the Digital Silver Forum in Helsinki, Finland, on November 28, 2017.
Digital Silver Forum is a one-day event designed to bring together a community of innovators, public policy experts, corporate leaders and entrepreneurs to connect and explore opportunities that emerge from combining growing digital capability with the needs and demands of aging populations. The forum is co-organized by the government of Finland, known for its pioneering policies for the aging population, and Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA), world’s leading organization which provides businesses with strategic insights, best practices and access to a growing network of influencers to maximize the potential of the aging population.
Kenneth Londoner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies, Inc., has been invited as a speaker for ‘Financing the 21st Century and Beyond’ panel, which will discuss strategies to finance innovation for development of new products and services in the changing demographics. Other panels held during the Forum include sessions on Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, market diversity and remote care delivery.
Mr. Londoner will also be on the panel of judges during the pitching session, where nine startups will showcase their innovations and discuss new technology trends we can expect to see in the coming years.
“The core of our technology lies in its ability to map the body’s biomedical signals, which holds the key to finding cure to challenging and, until now, incurable diseases without the use of drugs or invasive treatments. Our first product, PURE EP System, aims to address unmet needs for the treatments of arrhythmia, a disease, which goes hand in hand with the aging population. By 2020, there will be one billion people over 60 years old worldwide. Digital Silver Forum empowers innovative businesses such as ours, and we look forward to exchanging ideas with the like-minded community, which seeks to create new opportunities for economic growth in the changing demographics,” said Kenneth Londoner.
“The global population is aging at unprecedented rates, and the only way to open pathways for innovative solutions is to connect dots where they have not been connected before – across policy, finance, and technology,” said Michael Hodin, CEO of the Global Coalition on Aging, co-host of the Digital Silver Forum. “At Digital Silver, we bring together startups, business leaders, global institutions and government to identify the opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet the needs of our growing and diverse aging population.”
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology designed to improve the $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Los Angeles-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP(TM) System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.
The PURE EP System is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system, which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP System.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Click here to connect with BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BSGM) for an Investor Presentation

Keep reading...Show less
gas stove and world map

Top 10 Natural Gas Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this market, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production increased by nearly 5 percent to reach a record 4.04 trillion cubic meters in 2021, according to data from Statista. Russia currently ranks as the world’s second largest natural gas producer and is the leading exporter of the fuel.

That year, Russia’s natural gas exports came in at 202 billion cubic meters of gas via pipelines and 39.6 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). But the war in Ukraine may change that — Russia has significantly cut natural gas exports to Europe, which previously relied on the country for 40 percent of its supply, resulting in skyrocketing energy prices in the region and abroad. The European Union has laid out a plan to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to report that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2023 (the " Meeting ") were approved. A total of 31,971,801 common shares representing 33.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 25, 2023 (the " Circular "), including the election of all seven director nominees of HEVI for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Each nominee received greater than 96% of votes in favour.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil and Gas

Offshore Petroleum Application

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Company) has entered into a non- binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Jaguar Exploration, Inc. (a US based oil and gas exploration company) (Jaguar) for the application and potential interest in an offshore exploration block in Peruvian waters (Figure A).

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil and Gas

Global Oil and Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Global Oil and Gas Limited (‘GLV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
oil rigs

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Oil and Gas Stocks Lead the Way Up

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) edged up last Friday (May 19), opening at 20,297.09.

However, it was on track for another weekly loss as worries over inflation and commodities prices hit the stock market. The index ultimately finished at 20,346.79, down 0.4 percent from where it started the period.

Gold dropped below the US$2,000 per ounce level last week, with sister metal silver hovering around US$23 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cleantech Power Corp. Provides Update on Failure to File Cease Trade Order

Blockmate Ventures Announces Private Placement Capital Raising

Ocumetics Announces Issuance of Shares

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Ends May in the Red, Namibia News Spooks Uranium Stocks

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES FOR MEGATON OPTION AGREEMENT

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $8,000,000 Private Placement

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Signs Binding Term Sheet With Obeikan for Hydroxide Plant in Saudi Arabia

Resource Investing

EUR Loan Facility Conversion

×