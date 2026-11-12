Juan Carlos Artigas: Digital Gold’s Promise and its Trust Test

Digital gold promises to make gold ownership as easy as using an app. But will that convenience ultimately translate into broader adoption?

Juan Carlos Artigas, the World Gold Council’s Americas CEO and global head of research, spoke with the Investing News Network about the sector’s potential and its hurdles.

A World Gold Council report with Boston Consulting Group puts the value of the digital gold market at roughly US$45 billion to US$55 billion, compared with about US$13 trillion for physical investment. It suggests that up to US$700 billion in demand could open up if challenges are resolved.

This is not a forecast, but a sign of the opportunity investors are considering.

A digital token may represent vaulted physical gold, but convenience does not erase cybersecurity concerns. Artigas also explores why lending, collateral and potential returns appeal to some, while physical redemption matters to others.

Could digital gold become a more widely used route into the market, or another option alongside bars, coins and exchange-traded funds? Hear Artigas' perspective, as well as the questions investors should ask before trusting a platform.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.