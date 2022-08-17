Precious MetalsInvesting News

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17 categories.

Some 110 finalists have been selected from 22 countries for the tenth annual Platts Global Metals Awards. The awards program, operated and hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, recognizes and celebrates the best-of-the-best in the metals industry spanning both individual and company achievements.

American Pacific is nominated for:

  1. CEO/Chairperson of the Year – Warwick Smith
  2. Deal of the Year – Joint venture partnership with Kennecott Exploration (Rio Tinto Group)
  3. Industry Leadership Award: Base and Specialty Metals
  4. Industry Leadership Award: Precious Metals
  5. Rising Star Company Award

Winners will be announced at an awards gala in London, UK on October 27, 2022.

American Pacific CEO, Warwick Smith, stated: "We are honored to be recognized in this way by S&P Global and to be nominated for five awards alongside such an established and prestigious group of companies. I am extremely proud of our entire team for this past year's accomplishments during a challenging market environment, with special recognition for the work of President Eric Saderholm. We also thank our shareholders and partners, alongside the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTC Markets, for their support as American Pacific continues to evolve into a highly regarded mining venture worthy to compete at these levels of the industry."

Smith continued, "The Platts Global Metals Awards nominations affirm the continued growth and success at the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana in joint venture partnership with Rio Tinto's Kennecott Exploration. The nominations also shine a well-deserved spotlight on our two high-grade properties in Nevada, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold Project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project. Together with our recently announced transaction to acquire the high-grade zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulfide Palmer Project in Alaska, which is at the preliminary economic assessment stage, these projects speak to our vision for continued growth this year and beyond."

American Pacific was consistently the number one (#1) performing gold stock in the second half of 2021 based on market capitalization appreciation, as ranked by the Wall Street Journal's mining index (Rising Star Company Award). As well, the Company completed strategic project consolidation at Tuscarora, discovered new parallel vein splays at its past-producing Gooseberry project and continued to see high-grade gold and copper results at the Company's Madison Project.

As a finalist in five categories, American Pacific is among the most nominated companies for this year's Platts Global Metals Awards. Both CEO Warwick Smith and President Eric Saderholm welcome media requests for expert discussion and industry commentary in the mining space. Media inquiries and requests for analyst briefings may be directed to Primoris Group Inc. at media@primorisgroup.com or +1 (416) 489-0092.

"The inaugural Platts Global Metals Awards event was held May 23, 2013, and we're proud that across the years it has become the industry standard for such events," said Sue Avinir, Senior Vice President of Conferences & Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "We're also looking forward to celebrating our 10th anniversary of the awards as a fully live experience after virtual and hybrid formats during the pandemic."

For event and program updates, visit https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-metals-awards

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights .

Engage Marketing Provider

The Company also announces that it has engaged King World News as its marketing provider for a term of 12 months commencing on May 1, 2022 and has agreed to pay King World News US$37,500 every three months for its services.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with a core focus on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project is located in Montana, which the Company acquired in 2020. Madison is under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group. American Pacific's portfolio also includes the Gooseberry Silver-Gold Project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project, two high-grade past-producing precious metals projects located in tier one mining jurisdictions in Nevada, USA. The Company's recently announced acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources adds the attractive PEA stage zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) Palmer Project, located in a strategic area of Southeast Alaska (transaction close expected in October 2022).

American Pacific was recently selected as a ‘Deal of the Year' finalist for its Madison transaction and nominated for the ‘Rising Star Company Award' in the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 17 performance categories.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor Relations Contact:
Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.,
kristina@americanpacific.ca

Media Relations Contact:
Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.,
416.489.0092 / media@primorisgroup.com

American Pacific Mining to Acquire Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" APM ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd . (" Constantine ") ( TSXV: CEMOTCQX:CNSNF ) announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") pursuant to which APM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine (the " Transaction ") in an all-share transaction, providing Constantine shareholders with an immediate upfront premium of 48.6% based on each company's respective 20-day volume weighted average price ( "VWAP" ).

The combined company will be a premier exploration and development company in the western USA with two projects being aggressively advanced under strategic partnerships with well-respected major metal producers and an expanded portfolio of prospective precious and base metals assets.

Highlights of the Transaction and Strategic Rationale:

  • Shareholders of the combined company will gain exposure to two advanced exploration projects under strategic partnerships with majors:
    • Palmer (Constantine) is an attractive PEA-stage (US$266 million after-tax NPV at 7% discount rate) 1 zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) project located in a strategic area of Southeast Alaska, being advanced with world-class joint-venture (" JV ") partner Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. of Japan (" Dowa "). The JV approved 2022 program and budget is US$18 million, with funds being advanced exclusively by Dowa, as required, during project advancement. Constantine has an option to contribute pro-rata, up to December 31 st , 2022, to maintain Constantine's 44.91% interest.
    • Madison (APM) is a past-producing high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the heart of Montana's prolific copper-gold belt under an earn-in joint-venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company, part of the Rio Tinto Group, may spend US$30 million to earn a 70% interest.
  • The combined company will be well financed with a pro-forma cash balance exceeding C$10 million allowing APM to aggressively progress projects while leveraging spending commitments of partners.
  • Improved capital markets profile with increased market capitalization exceeding C$85 million and better positioned to attract additional institutional and high net-worth investors.
  • The Transaction has strong shareholder support, with Constantine's two largest shareholders Michael Gentile and John Tognetti and management and directors of Constantine, together representing 27% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine, entering into voting support agreements with APM.
  • Strong and experienced management team (APM was recently nominated for five awards at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards) with demonstrated ability to raise capital and operate in the western USA.
  • APM and Constantine shareholders will have exposure to expanded portfolio of precious and base metals exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.

CEO of American Pacific Mining, Warwick Smith, stated: "This is a transformational step for American Pacific as the Palmer Project gives us an established PEA-stage asset with a tremendous amount of exploration upside. We are very impressed with the quality of technical work completed by Constantine and Dowa to-date and look forward to collaborating with our new partners and stakeholders to expand resources and realize the full potential of this high-grade VMS system while continuing to deliver exposure to progress and new discoveries across our existing portfolio of highly prospective past-producing exploration projects."

CEO of Constantine Metal Resources, Garfield MacVeigh, commented: "Constantine is pleased to enter into this agreement and our Board unanimously recommends the transaction to shareholders at a significant market premium. We believe American Pacific's focus, financing capabilities and breadth of exploration experience in the US will result in Palmer reaching its full potential. We would like to thank our shareholders, the team at Constantine, our Board and our joint venture partner at Palmer, Dowa, for all their support."

Transaction Details

Constantine shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.881 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of APM for each share of Constantine held (the " Consideration "). All outstanding stock options of Constantine will be exchanged for options of APM and all warrants of Constantine will become exercisable to acquire common shares of APM, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio. The Consideration values Constantine at approximately C$0.43 per share, representing a premium of approximately 48.6% to Constantine shareholders, based on the 20-day VWAP of each company as of the close of trading on August 12, 2022. Upon completion of the Transaction, Constantine shareholders will hold approximately 31.4% of APM shares on an outstanding basis.

The Definitive Agreement for the Transaction includes customary provisions, including non-solicitation, right to match, and fiduciary out provisions, as well as certain representations, covenants and conditions which are customary for a transaction of this nature. The Definitive Agreement provides for a C$850,000 termination fee payable by Constantine to APM in the event of a superior proposal, and a reduced break fee of $500,000 payable in the event of a no-vote by Constantine securityholders in certain circumstances. The Transaction is expected to be completed by way of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ") and will be subject to securityholder approval at a meeting of Constantine securityholders, which is expected to take place in October 2022, with the Transaction expected to close shortly thereafter. Under the Definitive Agreement, APM has also agreed to commit to fund C$5,000,000 for the Palmer Project in 2022 in accordance with the approved project program and budget.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Constantine securityholder approval and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature.

It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Arrangement will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Board of Director's Recommendation and Voting Support

The Arrangement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both APM and Constantine. Directors and senior officers of Constantine along with certain Constantine shareholders, being Michael Gentile and John Tognetti, holding in the aggregate approximately 27% of the outstanding Constantine shares, have each entered into customary voting and support agreements to, among other things, vote in favour of the Arrangement at the special meeting of Constantine securityholders to be held to consider the Transaction.

Advisors and Counsel

McMillan LLP is acting as American Pacific's legal advisor. Agentis Capital Mining Partners is acting as financial advisor to Constantine and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as Constantine's legal advisor.

Agentis Capital Mining Partners has provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Constantine stating that, as of the date of the opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in the opinion, the consideration to be received by the shareholders of Constantine is fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of Constantine.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company's flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

About Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on the Palmer copper-zinc-silver-gold-barite project (the " Palmer Project ") being advanced as a joint venture between Constantine and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. ("Dowa"), with Constantine as operator. The Palmer Project is a high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide-sulphate ("VMS") project located in a very accessible part of coastal Southeast Alaska, with road access to the project and within 60 kilometers of the year-round deep-sea port of Haines.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"
CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor Relations, Meredith Eades: investor@americanpacific.ca Phone: 1-778-833-3962

On Behalf of the Board of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

"Garfield MacVeigh"
President & CEO

Corporate Office: Suite 320 – 800 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 Canada

For further information please contact:
Garfield MacVeigh, President or Michael Vande Guchte, VP Exploration
Phone: 604-629-2348. Email: info@constantinemetals.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address our expectations with respect to any anticipated benefits of the Transaction, expectations and funding with respect to the Palmer Project, the closing of the Transaction, the Palmer Project funding, APM's ability to complete the proposed Transaction; Constantine and APM's ability to secure the necessary securityholder, legal and regulatory approvals required to complete the Transaction, the timing of the Transaction, the timing and success of future events or developments of APM or its properties, including with respect to the Palmer Project. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although APM believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, as applicable, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the APM's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in APM's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com .

American Pacific Mining Provides Drilling Update and Releases New CSAMT Data Highlighting New Vein Targets at the Tuscarora Project, Elko County, Nevada

American Pacific Mining Provides Drilling Update and Releases New CSAMT Data Highlighting New Vein Targets at the Tuscarora Project, Elko County, Nevada

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling and report new results from the CSAMT survey conducted at the Tuscarora Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

Approximately 21 drillholes (~4,000 metres) of reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling has been completed to-date and up to five additional holes will be completed in the coming weeks, including multiple holes to test newly defined vein targets generated from the recently completed CSAMT survey. Additional assay results will be released once received and interpreted.

American Pacific Mining Reports High-Grade Samples, Up to 11.21% Copper, and Verifies Historic Samples Up to 10 g/t Gold at the South Lida Project in Nevada

American Pacific Mining Reports High-Grade Samples, Up to 11.21% Copper, and Verifies Historic Samples Up to 10 g/t Gold at the South Lida Project in Nevada

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade copper and gold assays from both a Phase I rock chip sampling program and recently acquired historic sampling data at the South Lida Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

A total of 27 rock samples were collected during the Phase I program from the claim package staked by the Company earlier this year ( see April 5, 2022 news release ). American Pacific controls all lands included within this land package with no underlying royalties or agreements.

First Tellurium Finalizing Upcoming Work Programs in British Columbia and Colorado

First Tellurium Finalizing Upcoming Work Programs in British Columbia and Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the Company is finalizing upcoming work programs for both its Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike Project in Colorado. Exploration will focus initially on the Deer Horn Property, with work expected to begin in September.

"Work at Deer Horn will concentrate on the copper porphyry showings detailed in our latest PEA," said FTEL CEO Tyrone Docherty. "While Deer Horn supports one of the world's only NI 43-101 qualified tellurium-silver-gold resources, past prospecting has revealed significant potential for copper porphyry mineralization outside of the known resource area."

FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Of particular note are results from drill hole 22MJ015, which intersected 1 metre averaging 46.93 gt gold from 33.5 metres down-hole. This hole was collared approximately 40 metres northeast of the easternmost drill hole at the Central Zone. Drill hole 22MJ016 also encountered 1.15 metres averaging 4.4 gt gold from 94.4m depth on the western end of the Central Zone

In addition, drilling intersected elevated gold grades within the Gabbro Target in drill holes 22MJ004 and 22MJ013. The Gabbro Target lies farther west at Mustajärvi and has seen very limited drill testing (see Figure 1). These new narrow low grade gold intercepts associated with veining and alteration are considered encouraging for the future potential of this part of the property.

RooGold Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

RooGold Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

CSE:ROO) (OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company

RooGold announces the appointment of Vishal Gupta to the Board of Directors. Mr. Gupta replaces Carlos Espinosa, who will be stepping down as a director in order to make room for Mr. Gupta to join the Company's board of directors. Mr. Espinosa will remain in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

Company starts 3,000-metre drilling program to test the new anomalies

CEO Interview today at 9:00 AM ET: Update on Obalski

Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This news release should be read together with Novo's management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the " Financial Statements ") for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (" H1 2022 ") which are available under Novo's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The three-month period ended June 30, 2022 is referred to as " Q2 2022 " in this news release.

Steppe Gold Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results and July Production Update

Steppe Gold Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results and July Production Update

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights (all figures in US$000's unless stated otherwise)

