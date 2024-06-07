KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE:KKR), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASD: CRWD), and S&P MidCap 400 constituent GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) will replace Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI), Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) and Illumina Inc. (NASD:ILMN) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Illumina will replace GoDaddy in the S&P MidCap 400. Robert Half and Comerica will replace Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) and ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASD:ADTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Illumina announced its intention to spin-off a company later this month.
- Texas Pacific Land Corp.(NYSE:TPL), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.(NASD:BMRN), Warner Music Group Corp. (NASD:WMG), Nextracker Inc. (NASD:NXT), Altair Engineering Inc. (NASD:ALTR), and RB Global Inc. (NYSE:RBA) will replace Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASD:WERN), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASD:IART), PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASD:PENN), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASD:GO), Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASD:HTZ) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Leggett & Platt, Hertz Global Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, PENN Entertainment, Integra Lifesciences and Werner Enterprises will replace Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NASD: NFBK), Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER), Resources Connection Inc. (NASD:RGP) and ATN International Inc. (NASD:ATNI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
- Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASD:KRYS), Virtu Financial Inc. (NASD:VIRT), StepStone Group Inc. (NASD:STEP), Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) will replace OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASD:OSUR), The Marcus Corp. (NYSE:MCS),TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASD:TTEC), Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED), and Cerence Inc. (NASD:CRNC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
June 24, 2024
S&P 500
Addition
KKR & Co
KKR
Financials
June 24, 2024
S&P 500
Addition
CrowdStrike Holdings
CRWD
Information Technology
June 24, 2024
S&P 500
Addition
GoDaddy
GDDY
Information Technology
June 24, 2024
S&P 500
Deletion
Robert Half
RHI
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P 500
Deletion
Comerica
CMA
Financials
June 24, 2024
S&P 500
Deletion
Illumina
ILMN
Health Care
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Texas Pacific Land
TPL
Energy
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BMRN
Health Care
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Warner Music Group
WMG
Communication Services
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Nextracker
NXT
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Altair Engineering
Information Technology
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
RB Global
RBA
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Illumina
ILMN
Health Care
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Werner Enterprises
WERN
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Integra Lifesciences
IART
Health Care
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
PENN Entertainment
PENN
Consumer Discretionary
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Grocery Outlet Holding
GO
Consumer Staples
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Leggett & Platt
LEG
Consumer Discretionary
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Hertz Global Holdings
HTZ
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
GoDaddy
GDDY
Information Technology
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Comerica
CMA
Financials
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Leggett & Platt
LEG
Consumer Discretionary
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Hertz Global Holdings
HTZ
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Grocery Outlet Holding
GO
Consumer Staples
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
PENN Entertainment
PENN
Consumer Discretionary
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Integra Lifesciences
IART
Health Care
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Werner Enterprises
WERN
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Krystal Biotech
KRYS
Health Care
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Virtu Financial
VIRT
Financials
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
StepStone Group
STEP
Financials
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Cactus
WHD
Energy
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Tidewater
TDW
Energy
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Robert Half
RHI
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
ADTRAN Holdings
ADTN
Information Technology
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Methode Electronics
MEI
Information Technology
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Chatham Lodging Trust
CLDT
Real Estate
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Northfield Bancorp
NFBK
Financials
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Xperi
XPER
Information Technology
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Resources Connection
RGP
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
ATN International
ATNI
Communication Services
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
OraSure Technologies
OSUR
Health Care
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Marcus
MCS
Communication Services
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
TTEC Holdings
TTEC
Industrials
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Medifast
MED
Consumer Staples
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Cerence
CRNC
Information Technology
June 24, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Anywhere Real Estate
HOUS
Real Estate
