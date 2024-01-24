Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cardiol Therapeutics Regains Compliance with all Applicable Listing Standards of The Nasdaq Capital Market

Cardiol Therapeutics Regains Compliance with all Applicable Listing Standards of The Nasdaq Capital Market

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announced that it received notice on January 23, 2024 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) ("Minimum Bid Requirement") for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Accordingly, the Company is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: (i) a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis (the MAvERIC-Pilot study; NCT05494788), an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations; and (ii) a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the ARCHER trial; NCT05180240) in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age.

Cardiol is also developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure – a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of the Company's product candidates, the Company's intended clinical study and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, and the Company's plan to advance the development of a novel subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™ for use in heart failure. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F dated March 28, 2023, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:
Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

Source

Click here to connect with Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL), to receive an Investor Presentation

Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces it has Exceeded 50% Enrollment in its Phase II ARCHER Trial in Acute Myocarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces it has Exceeded 50% Enrollment in its Phase II ARCHER Trial in Acute Myocarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it has exceeded 50% patient enrollment for ARCHER, the Company's Phase II, multi-center, international, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial investigating the safety, tolerability, and impact of CardiolRx™ on myocardial recovery in patients presenting with acute myocarditis.

"Achieving this milestone reflects the commitment and interest demonstrated by our clinical collaborators and participating patients, and we thank them for their contribution to the progress being made in this important clinical trial," said David Elsley, Cardiol Therapeutics' President and Chief Executive Officer. "Acute myocarditis is an inflammatory heart disease that impairs heart function, is associated with symptoms that can seem like a heart attack, is an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure and is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people under 35 years of age. Results from the ARCHER trial will assist in further understanding the therapeutic potential of CardiolRx™ and will complement the important clinical data from our ongoing MAvERIC-Pilot Phase II study in patients presenting with recurrent pericarditis."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Massachusetts General Hospital, Largest Teaching Hospital of Harvard Medical School, as the 8th Major Medical Centre Participating in MAvERIC-Pilot

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Massachusetts General Hospital, Largest Teaching Hospital of Harvard Medical School, as the 8th Major Medical Centre Participating in MAvERIC-Pilot

MAvERIC-Pilot is a Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis and is Anticipated to Complete Patient Recruitment during Q1 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that Massachusetts General Hospital ("Mass General") has been initiated and is eligible to enroll patients in MAvERIC-Pilot, the Company's Phase II open-label pilot study, investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of this rare disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™ and to assess freedom from pericarditis recurrence.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announced today that study results demonstrated an experimental model of pericarditis induces mesothelial to mesenchymal transition ("MMT") and that this process is inhibited by cannabidiol treatment, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in CardiolRx™. An abstract summarizing these results was submitted by the Company's international research collaborators from the University of Virginia and Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center to the 2023 Annual Meeting of the European Society of Cardiology Working Group on Myocardial and Pericardial Diseases ("MPD2023") held on November 15 and 16, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces It Has Exceeded 50% Enrollment in Its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study in Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces It Has Exceeded 50% Enrollment in Its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study in Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it has exceeded 50% of the patient enrollment target for its Phase II open-label pilot study ("MAvERIC-Pilot"), investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of this rare disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Results Demonstrate the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient in Cardiol's Novel CRD-38 Formulation Attenuates Harmful Fat Distribution and Key Markers of Cardiac Inflammation and Remodelling

Data Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2023

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
red and white medical pills with bottle

Top 3 Canadian Pharma Stocks

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.

Looking at 2024, market watchers are keeping a close eye on pharma companies vying for the next major innovation.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top Canadian pharma stocks based on year-on-year performance. All data was compiled on January 18, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and companies listed had market caps above C$50 million at that time. Both TSX and TSXV stocks were considered, but no TSXV companies made the list this time.

Keep reading...Show less
hand pointing at pharma symbols and pills

Pharma Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Pharma in 2024

The pharmaceutical industry is a dynamic and complex sector that plays a vital role in healthcare.

While there are many factors at play, recently experts have been have been looking toward groundbreaking advances in areas like cell and gene therapies, as well as the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI).

These trends have the potential to transform the way doctors treat disease and improve patient outcomes, but they come with challenges and risks to consider as well. Read on for a look at how these technologies could impact the pharmaceutical industry, plus key factors investors should be aware of when evaluating opportunities in this space.

Keep reading...Show less
automatic conveyor line with glass bottles of mrna vaccine

Top 5 NASDAQ Pharma Stocks of 2023

2023 presented challenges for the pharmaceutical market, including rising inflation, government-led drug price cap negotiations and waning demand for COVID-19 vaccines. However, the industry's major underlying drivers — such as higher rates of cancer and chronic diseases — are still driving innovation in this sector.

The US reigns supreme in the pharma market, both in terms of drug demand and development. As of December 14, 2023, 53 novel medicines had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the year, compared to 37 such approvals for all of 2022. Big Pharma largely stole the show throughout the course of the year, but a number of small- and mid-cap NASDAQ pharma stocks also made gains in 2023.

Below the Investing News Network profiles 2023’s five top NASDAQ pharma stocks by share price performance. Data was compiled on December 5, 2023, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps between US$40 million and US$500 million at that time. Read on to learn more about their activities this past year.

Keep reading...Show less

Novartis presents new 48-week results from Phase III APPLY-PNH trial showing sustained efficacy and long-term safety of Fabhalta® in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

  • APPLY-PNH extension data show that continuous Fabhalta ® (iptacopan) treatment in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) enabled sustained hemoglobin-level increases to near-normal (≥12 g/dL), blood transfusion avoidance, and improved patient-reported fatigue in the majority of patients, with a safety profile consistent with previously reported data 1-5

  • Patients switching from anti-C5s to Fabhalta in the extension period achieved outcomes comparable to the Fabhalta arm in the 24-week randomized controlled period, including transfusion avoidance and near-normal hemoglobin-levels (≥12 g/dL) in the majority of patients 1

  • Fabhalta was recently approved by the FDA for adults with PNH, including for both previously treated and treatment-naive patients 6

Novartis today announced results from the extension period of the pivotal Phase III APPLY-PNH trial of oral monotherapy Fabhalta ® (iptacopan) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who had residual anemia (hemoglobin

"The new APPLY-PNH data are an expansion of the robust outcomes we saw in the randomized phase and demonstrate that patients with PNH who took Fabhalta experienced meaningful hemoglobin improvement over the longer term – nearly a year," said principal co-investigator Antonio Risitano , M.D., Ph.D., President of the International PNH Interest Group and Head of the Hematology and Hematopoietic Transplant Unit, Reference Center for Aplastic Anemia and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria at the AORN San Giuseppe Moscati, Avellino, Italy . "Additionally, the new data confirm that these benefits may occur within weeks after switching from anti-C5s. The APPLY-PNH findings continue to confirm Fabhalta as a promising therapeutic option for people living with PNH."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Novartis receives FDA approval for Fabhalta® , offering superior hemoglobin improvement in the absence of transfusions as the first oral monotherapy for adults with PNH

  • Approval based on APPLY-PNH trial in adults with PNH and anemia despite prior anti-C5 treatment, and supported by the APPOINT-PNH study in complement inhibitor-naïve patients 1-5
  • In APPLY-PNH, patients who switched to Fabhalta experienced superior increases of hemoglobin levels ≥ 2 g/dL (82.3% vs. 0%) and hemoglobin level ≥ 12 g/dL (67.7% vs. 0%), both in the absence of red blood cell transfusions, vs. patients who continued on anti-C5 treatment 1, 2
  • Fabhalta , now available for both previously treated and treatment-naïve patients, is the only FDA-approved Factor B inhibitor of the immune system's complement pathway, which drives complement-mediated hemolysis in PNH 1,6
  • Significant unmet need remains in PNH, a chronic and rare blood disorder; despite anti-C5 therapy, a large proportion of patients can remain anemic and dependent on blood transfusions 7,8
  • Late-stage Fabhalta development program ongoing in multiple complement-mediated conditions

Novartis today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Fabhalta ® (iptacopan) as the first oral monotherapy for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) 1 . Fabhalta is a Factor B inhibitor that acts proximally in the alternative complement pathway of the immune system, providing comprehensive control of red blood cell (RBC) destruction within and outside the blood vessels (intra- and extravascular hemolysis [IVH and EVH]). In clinical trials, treatment with Fabhalta increased hemoglobin levels (≥ 2 gdL from baseline in the absence of RBC transfusions) in the majority of patients and in APPLY-PNH nearly all patients treated with Fabhalta did not receive blood transfusions 1-5 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Corporate Update - Company Demonstrates Strong Growth

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Company Demonstrates Strong Growth

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") reports on its third quarter results which demonstrate significant growth in pharmacy locations offering HealthTab driving strong revenue growth and operational cashflow positivity. With demand for clinical services growing in pharmacies thanks to the ever-expanding scope and demonstrated success they are having with it; the Company expects to finish the year well ahead of the year previous and have great momentum for 2024.

"Patients and pharmacists are discovering and accessing new information that's having a powerful impact on their care and support thanks to HealthTab," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "Our ambition of helping more people live better is becoming reality each day and we are poised to make big breakthroughs in bringing this service to more patients around the world."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
