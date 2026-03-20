Canterra Minerals Engages Atrium Research to Enhance Investor Visibility and Institutional Reach

Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM,OTC:CTMCF) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (FSE:DXZB) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a prominent firm specializing in company-sponsored research, to support broader market awareness of Canterra's exploration portfolio and ongoing 2026 drill programs.

Atrium will be responsible for publishing various research reports on Canterra. These reports will be based on publicly available information, industry data, and direct discussions with the Company's management and are expected to provide investors with detailed, third-party analysis of Canterra's assets and exploration strategy. Additionally, Atrium will conduct and host two recorded interviews with Canterra's management team to present the investment case and upcoming exploration catalysts to a broader audience.

For these research services, Atrium will receive a cash compensation of C$12,000 per quarter, payable quarterly in advance. The agreement is for a period of 12 months, commencing on March 15th, 2026. Following this initial term, the agreement will automatically extend on a quarter-to-quarter basis at the same compensation rate, unless otherwise mutually agreed upon or terminated by either party. This engagement is contingent upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Canterra and Atrium are independent entities. Neither Atrium nor its insiders currently hold any shares or options to acquire shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company. Atrium is an arm's-length party to the Company.

About Atrium Research
Atrium Research is dedicated to providing institutional-quality, company-sponsored research for publicly traded equities in North America. Their investment philosophy focuses on identifying equities that are currently undervalued by the market, with a 3-5 year investment horizon. The firm's research methodology emphasizes key performance metrics, the integrity of management teams, and thorough valuation analysis. Atrium Research is co-founded, wholly owned, and operated by Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

Newfoundland and Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance
Canterra would like to acknowledge financial support it may receive from the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Junior Exploration Assistance Program related to completion of its 2025 and 2026 exploration programs at Buchans.

About Canterra Minerals
Canterra is a diversified minerals exploration company focused on critical minerals and gold in central Newfoundland. The Company's projects include seven mineral deposits located in close proximity to the world-renowned, past producing Buchans Mine and Teck Resources' Duck Pond Mine, which collectively produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Several of Canterra's deposits support current and historical Mineral Resource Estimates prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Canterra's gold projects are located on trend of Equinox Gold's Valentine Mine and cover a ~55 km extension of the same structural corridor that hosts gold mineralization within Equinox Gold's mine. Past drilling by Canterra and others within the Company's gold projects intersected multiple occurrences of orogenic-style gold mineralization within a large land position that remains underexplored.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Canterra Minerals CORPORATION
Chris Pennimpede
President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available at www.canterraminerals.com
For further information, please contact: +1 (604) 687-6644
Email: info@canterraminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to estimated mineral resources, the opening of avenues for substantial discoveries within the belt, the Buchans Project being ripe for a modern approach with significant exploration potential for high grade VMS mineralization, the Company anticipating being strongly positioned to unveil the next mineral discovery in central Newfoundland. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.


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