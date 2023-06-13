Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
CanAlaska CEO Says SMR Technology Crucial Part of Nuclear Power Generation for Clean Energy
“This could be a great few decades of nuclear buildout that's in front of us, and ultimately more production of uranium, which is great for us to go find. We're out there to find these deposits,” said CanAlaska Uranium President and CEO Cory Belyk.
Canada has an SMR Action Plan to deploy small modular reactors (SMRs) at home and abroad. The introduction of this military technology into civilian use was just a fantasy two years ago, but it is actually starting to happen, according to CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQX:CVVUF,FWB:DH7N) President and CEO Cory Belyk.
“SMRs are being built in Ontario by 2028. (About) 300 megawatts of SMR technology are going into the Darlington plant, generating clean electricity for 300,000 Canadian homes. That's just Canada. This is starting to happen on a global scale,” said Belyk.
The CEO anticipates a great few decades of nuclear buildout, which will ultimately need more uranium production.
“And when it does, what does it really mean? We need more uranium fuel, and that's where CanAlaska comes in. We find the fuel that will eventually make its way to these reactors and generate that clean electricity.”
CanAlaska Uranium is preparing for a 2,000 meter drill program consisting of eight drill holes on its 60 percent owned Geikie project in the Athabasca Basin.
Watch the full interview with CanAlaska Uranium president and CEO Cory Belyk above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQX:CVVUF,FWB:DH7N). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by CanAlaska Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. CanAlaska Uranium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with CanAlaska Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1947.79
|+4.09
|Silver
|23.82
|+0.15
|Copper
|3.83
|0.00
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|69.41
|-0.01
|Heating Oil
|2.40
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|2.31
|-0.03
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Uranium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.