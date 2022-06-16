CanAlaska Uranium CEO Cory Belyk: A Good Time to Be in the Uranium Space
CanAlaska Uranium CEO Cory Belyk said, “The market is ripe for another renaissance in the uranium space.”
CanAlaska Uranium CEO & Executive VP Cory Belykyoutu.be
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF) is focused on two minerals deemed essential in the green economy. CanAlaska Uranium CEO Cory Belyk said this is the right time for investors because the uranium cycle is coming.
“We've got the land portfolio and the right jurisdiction for those high-grade, tier one type uranium deposits like MacArthur's Cigar Lake. Our exploration is responding to our recent efforts. We've got a team in place that knows how to make these discoveries. We're just in the right part of the Athabasca Basin with the right land with the right people.”
In 2021, CanAlaska drilled brand new polymetallic uranium mineralization right near the Scarlet mine at Waterbury South. At the West MacArthur project, the company has been drilling for a number of years, showing high-grade mineralization of up to 8 percent uranium.
“We're really excited about what happened in 2021 for the company. And we've been working hard to develop a team that can go out and continue to make these discoveries and execute our mandate of discovery,” Belyk said. “We've got a portfolio that is responding to our recent exploration efforts. We're really excited about where that's taking us in 2022 and 2023.”
This year, CanAlaska Uranium entered into a purchase agreement allowing Basin Energy to earn up to an 80 percent interest in CanAlaska's 100 percent owned North Millennium and Geikie projects, and a 100 percent interest in the Marshall project. The company also recently acquired 28,328 hectares of new uranium claims located 60 kilometers northeast of the Triple R and Arrow uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. The project lies along the mineralized Patterson Lake Corridor, host to recent high-grade uranium discoveries.
“All the fundamentals are strengthening right now. It's just looking like it's going to be a great future. I think the market is ripe for another renaissance in the uranium space, and it looks really bright. It really does,” Belyk said.
Watch the full interview of CanAlaska Uranium CEO Cory Belyk above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV,OTCQB:CVVUF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by CanAlaska Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. CanAlaska Uranium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with CanAlaska Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
