Resource News Investing News

Over 60 Kilometres of the Prolific Patterson Lake Corridor

Highly Anomalous Lake Sediment Samples Identified

Meet Management at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 28,328 hectares of new uranium claims by staking in the western Athabasca Basin. The new property is located 60 km northeast of the Triple R and Arrow uranium deposits (Figure 1). This under-explored project contains uranium lake sediment anomalies, diabase-related structures in the sandstone, and interpreted hydrothermal alteration zones. The project lies along the mineralized "Patterson Lake Corridor", host to recent high-grade uranium discoveries.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/124249_0b45454be4464993_002.jpg
 
Figure 1 – Taggart Property Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/124249_0b45454be4464993_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/124249_0b45454be4464993_004.jpg
 
Figure 2 – Taggart Property Prospective Target Corridors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/124249_0b45454be4464993_004full.jpg

New compilation work indicates that the basement rocks of the Patterson Lake Corridor trend into the project area. Based on the airborne geophysical data, and historical reporting, the basement rocks in the area represent those of the Lloyd domain, consisting of granitic to tonalitic gneisses, with local bodies of structurally-controlled graphitic and chloritic shear zones. To the southwest, these structurally-reactivated graphitic intervals are host to the uranium mineralization at the large Arrow and Triple R deposits, that together host 472.6 million pounds of uranium resources. The Arrow Deposit contains 337.4 million pounds U3O8 in measured, indicated, and inferred categories and the Triple R Deposit contains 135.2 million pounds U3O8 in indicated and inferred categories.

Historical exploration on the property was focused on ground-based geophysical surveys, prospecting, and lake sediment geochemistry. Airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (VTEM), and radiometrics surveys were available to guide the staking of the property. The VTEM survey highlights conductive zones within the Athabasca sandstone that are interpreted to represent alteration zones potentially associated with mineralizing events. The lake sediment surveys in and around the property identified several samples with anomalous uranium, generally between 2 to 5 ppm uranium. These lake sediment values would be considered to be 5 - 10 times background values for regional lake sediment samples in the area. In addition, several samples exceeded 5 ppm uranium, including one sample containing 240 ppm uranium, which is considered to be highly anomalous.

Four historic drillholes were attempted on the property, none of which reached the unconformity. In these drillholes, structural reactivation and alteration of the sandstone is associated with the contacts of diabase dykes that trend through the area. The dyke systems show variable orientations, offset, and cross-cutting relationships. This information, combined with the documented structural reactivation, leads to an interpretation of deep-seated basement structures, which are often assocated with uranium deposition in the Athabasca region.

The Company is completing further compilation on the newly acquired Taggart project and is actively seeking Joint Venture partners.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "This is another exciting project generated by the CanAlaska team along one of the newest uranium deposit corridors in the Athabasca Basin, already host to almost 500 million pounds of uranium. The uranium market fundamentals have never been better and continue to strengthen as the desire for carbon-free energy continues to grow. Projects such as Taggart are fantastic entry points for companies into the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium" and we look forward to working with a new partner to move this project forward."

Other News

The Company will be participating in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) from May 17th - 18th, 2022. Please visit booth 435 to speak with CanAlaska representatives about our exciting project portfolio and opportunities for Joint Venture development.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124249

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska UraniumTSXV:CVVEnergy Investing
CVV:CA
CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Manibridge Diamond Drilling Program Intersects Nickel

CanAlaska Announces Manibridge Diamond Drilling Program Intersects Nickel

Nickel-Bearing Sulphides Intersected In All Drillholes; 10,000 Metre Follow-Up Drill Program Planned for June

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a six drill hole 2,350 m drill program on the high-grade Manibridge nickel project in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba (Table 1). The drill program was focused within one kilometre of the past-producing high-grade Manibridge Mine, that produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977 (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Commences Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at Hunter Project in Thompson Nickel Belt

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at Hunter Project in Thompson Nickel Belt

Company Adds to Strategic Sulphide Nickel Land Package

Focused on Tier 1 High-Grade Nickel Discovery

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Deals Three Uranium Properties for AUD$15M

CanAlaska Deals Three Uranium Properties for AUD$15M

Basin Energy to Spend AUD$5M for 60% of Two Uranium Properties and 100% in One Uranium Property

Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest in Geikie and North Millennium Projects, Subject to Additional AUD$10M in Spend

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Identifies Three Priority Targets at Key Extension Project

CanAlaska Identifies Three Priority Targets at Key Extension Project

New Gravity Targets Defined Along the Key Lake Fault Structure

Surface Samples With Up To 0.13% U

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization

CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization

Large Fault Structures Identified Along "42 Zone" Corridor With Strong Alteration and Associated Anomalous Uranium and Metals

Winter Geophysics Program Completed To Identify Targets a Further 7 km Along 42 Zone Structure

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HydroGraph Inc. Nears Commercial Scale Production

HydroGraph Inc. Nears Commercial Scale Production

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) (the " Company " or " HydroGraph "), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced a time horizon for commercial scale production at its Manhattan, KS manufacturing plant.

The Company has targeted Q3 2022 for commercial scale, leveraging manufacturing technology developed at Kansas State University and kicking off a five-year plant expansion and job creation plan for the Manhattan region.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Files Technical Report for Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today filed a technical report (the "Technical Report") for ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

The Technical Report, entitled "Independent Technical Report – Mineral Resource Update on the Pedra Branca PGE Project, Ceará State, Brazil" has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and can be found at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #604 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Drills Multiple Zones of Near-Surface Radioactivity at Dipole Target, Angilak Property Uranium Project

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today provided a preliminary update on the Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada. All seven RC holes drilled at the Dipole target have intersected multiple, shallow zones of radioactivity.

"Dipole was first drilled in 2015, where 9 of 9 ValOre diamond drill holes intersected multiple zones of near surface uranium mineralization in rocks analogous to those found in the Lac 50 Trend deposits," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "2022 RC drilling at Dipole confirms that U 3 O 8 mineralization remains open at depth and along strike in both directions coincident to a 3.4-km-long, coincident, VLF-EM conductor and uranium-in-soils anomaly."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Announces Completion of Second Drill Hole at Mann Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Announces Completion of Second Drill Hole at Mann Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. 's ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company, Basin Uranium Corp. ("Basin Uranium") is pleased to announce it has completed the second diamond drill hole at the Mann Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin. The Mann Lake project is located 25 km southwest of the McArthur River Mine, the largest high-grade uranium deposit in the world, and 15 km to the northeast along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit.

Mann Lake Uranium Project
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resour c es/maps/SKY_MannLake_20211129.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ValOre Soils and Trado® Auger Results Define Palladium-Platinum Anomalies of 3 Kilometres in Cumulative Length at Galante East Target, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced soil geochemistry and Trado ® auger assay results from the Galante East target area at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"Galante East represents the longest and most prospective undrilled trend at Pedra Branca, as evidenced by the 3-km-long cumulative palladium-platinum soil anomaly, and multiple high-grade Trado ® auger holes from ValOre's first phase of exploration," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Immediate follow-up work has commenced, including infill soil sampling, additional Trado ® auger drilling, and trenching."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×