Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Positive Battery Metals Assay Results from its Massive Sulphide Discovery at Graal in Northern Quebec

Assay results confirm the existence of strong nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization in addition to discovering low grade platinum and palladium. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. is pleased to announce it has received positive assay results including intercepts up to 2.08% nickel and 3.75% copper from the first three diamond drill holes that intercepted massive sulphides at its Graal property in the Lac St-Jean ...

CCW:CA