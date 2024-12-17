Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Canada Growth Fund announces first transaction in critical minerals sector with investment in Quebec-based Nouveau Monde Graphite

Canada Growth Fund Inc. ("CGF") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with respect to a ~C$35.6 million private placement with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) ("NMG"), a Québec-based integrated graphite mining and processing company. With operations in Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Bécancour, NMG is developing an integrated value chain to transform natural graphite into active anode material, a critical component of lithium-ion batteries. NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant represent one of the most advanced integrated critical minerals opportunities in Canada and will support North America's efforts to build more resilient supply chains to the benefit of their domestic economies.

In connection with the investment, CGF will subscribe to ~19.8 million common shares of NMG at a share price of ~C$1.80 /share. In addition, CGF will receive an equal number of common share purchase warrants, which can be exercised upon the occurrence of a positive Final Investment Decision ("FID") to acquire additional common shares of NMG at a price of US$2.38 per share. CGF's investment will be alongside an investment by Investissement Québec under the same terms as CGF's investment, for aggregate proceeds to NMG of ~C$71million .

CGF has a mandate to capitalize on Canada's abundance of natural resources and strengthen critical supply chains to support the country's long-term economic and environmental prosperity. Critical minerals, such as graphite, are used in the development of many technologies that are essential to the global energy transition. CGF's flexible and innovative mandate enables it to invest in projects and companies that advance the development of new or existing supply chains of critical minerals, including through direct equity and debt investments, co-investments and primary fund commitments in mining activities and related infrastructure, including processing, manufacturing, and recycling.

"Investors and policymakers alike recognize the strategic importance of securing a stable supply of critical minerals, which are essential for high-tech industries, from defence to renewable energy and batteries," said Patrick Charbonneau , President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Inc., the exclusive manager of CGF. "CGF is pleased to invest in NMG and looks forward to supporting the company in its journey to create the largest fully integrated natural graphite production facility in North America ."

With its first direct investment in Québec and in the mining sector, CGF is fuelling economic growth and job creation, while also strengthening the supply chain of key materials for Canada and its trading partners. CGF is investing capital at an important stage in NMG's development where CGF's capital, alongside Investissement Québec's capital, enable the company to advance its mine and processing facility to a FID.

"As a project developer, NMG requires credible financial partners to share risks and unlock value in this strategic and geopolitically important sector," explained Eric Desaulniers , Founder, President and CEO of NMG. "This investment by Canada Growth Fund and Investissement Québec will enable our team to make tangible advancements and place strategic orders in preparation for our project execution. We are committed to delivering high-performing and reliable active anode materials to the North American battery and electric vehicle ("EV") markets, contributing to a local, sustainable and reliable supply chain."

As previously-disclosed by NMG, Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") (TYO: 6752), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") (NYSE: GM), have entered into multi-year offtake agreements for NMG's active anode material, representing approximately 85% of NMG's planned Phase-2 integrated production. As announced in February 2024 , Panasonic and GM have made respective initial US$25M investments, alongside their respective offtake agreements. Upon a positive FID decision and meeting of established conditions, Panasonic and GM, directly or through an affiliate, or together with potential co-investors, would participate in future funding for a total amount valued at approximately US$275 million . See NMG's press release dated February 15, 2024 .

Closing of CGF's and Investissement Québec's investments is subject to standard closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Highlights

  • It is expected that NMG will raise ~C$71 million to fund expenditures to reach an FID, currently targeted for 2025.
  • Capital will be funded equally by CGF and Investissement Québec, an existing investor in the company.
  • CGF's investment will be made through the subscription to common shares of NMG.
  • As part of the transaction, CGF will obtain the option to invest additional funds at FID. A portion of said investment would be in the form of warrants secured with the transaction.
  • NMG has received a ministerial decree authorising the Matawinie Mine and key permits to support preliminary infrastructure work on both sites.
  • On December 12, 2024 , NMG and the Conseil des Atikamekw de Manawan, representing the Atikamekw Nehirowisiw First Nation of Manawan, announced they had concluded an Impact Benefit Agreement with respect to the Matawinie mining project.
  • In January 2020 , the Municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints and NMG signed a collaboration and benefit-sharing agreement with respect to the Matawinie mining project.

About the Canada Growth Fund

CGF is a $15 billion arm's length public investment vehicle that helps attract private capital to build Canada's clean economy by using investment instruments that absorb certain risks, in order to encourage private investment in low carbon projects, technologies, businesses, and supply chains.

Further information on CGF's mandate, strategic objectives, investment selection criteria, scope of investment activities, and range of investment instruments can be found on www.cgf-fcc.ca .

About CGF Investment Management

In Budget 2023, the Government of Canada announced that PSP Investments, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, would act as the asset manager for CGF. Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Inc. has been incorporated to act as the independent and exclusive asset manager for CGF.

Advisors

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, TD Securities Inc., Global Graphite Advisory LLC and Wood Mackenzie acted as advisors to CGF and Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Inc. in connection with CGF's investment.

SOURCE Canada Growth Fund Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/17/c6296.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for Cerenergy® Gridpacks

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the execution of a third offtake Heads of Agreement (HOA) between Axsol GmbH (Axsol) and Altech Batteries GmbH.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Announces US$50-Million Equity Investment from Canada Growth Fund and the Government of Québec to Support its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations

  • US$50-million subscription into NMG marking the first direct investment from Canada Growth Fund and the renewed support from the Government of Québec via its agent Investissement Québec
  • Investment to support the advancement of NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant through detailed engineering and orders of long-lead items
  • NMG's integrated Phase-2 production of active anode material is destined to the North American battery and EV markets
  • NMG's business model and recognized ESG profile align with the critical mineral strategy and battery value chain actively promoted by both levels of governments

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of electric vehicle charging lithium-ion battery, which requires minerals such as graphite.

Top 3 Canadian Graphite Stocks in 2024

Graphite prices have experienced volatility recently due to bottlenecks in demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

One major factor experts are watching right now is the trade war between China and the United States. China's export restrictions on certain graphite products took effect on December 1, 2023, and require Chinese exporters to apply for special permits to ship the material to global markets.

In May 2024, the US under the Biden administration announced it would raise tariffs on foreign EVs and batteries. “The tariff rate on natural graphite and permanent magnets will increase from zero to 25 percent in 2026,” the statement reads. “The tariff rate for certain other critical minerals will increase from zero to 25 percent in 2024.” With tariff-loving President Donald Trump set to take the reins in January 2025, market watchers believe those tariffs could become even harsher.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Appoints Chantal Sorel to Its Board of Directors

  • Sorel, an accomplished executive and corporate director with 35 years of experience, has held key project management and financing roles at Aéroports de Montréal, AtkinsRéalis and ABB.
  • Sorel's multidisciplinary profile complements NMG's Board of Directors with a vast exposure to projects and markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia, among others.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces the appointment of Chantal Sorel to its Board of Directors in replacement of Dr. Jürgen Köhler, effective immediately. An accomplished executive and corporate director, Sorel's proficiency in project management, financing, construction, and operations, arrives at a turning point in NMG's development as the Company finalizes its updated feasibility study and execution plans ahead of a final investment decision on its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Atikamekw First Nation of Manawan and NMG Sign an Impact Benefit Agreement for the Matawinie Mining Project

» Agreement setting out the significant participation of the Manawan Atikamekw to responsibly develop graphite in the Nitaskinan in a way that respects the environment and provides direct benefits to the community.

» Enhanced collaboration on aspects related to Atikamekw culture, the environment, training, employment, business opportunities, and financial benefits.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery storage power station accompanied by solar and wind turbine power plants.

Next-gen Battery Technologies for Grid Storage Ripe for Investment

As the world transitions to renewable energy sources, traditional power grids, designed for consistent fossil fuel-based generation, are ill-equipped to handle the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

This mismatch has created a pressing demand for efficient, large-scale energy storage systems, paving the way for the development of new battery technologies that can handle and ensure a stable and reliable power supply.

From investors and businesses, these new battery technologies offer a compelling opportunity to be part of the burgeoning, next-generation grid energy storage market that’s projected to grow at a CAGR of 28 percent over the next 10 years.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for Cerenergy® Gridpacks

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Tech Investing

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Base Metals Investing

High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Gold Investing

Takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Battery Metals Investing

Rio Grande Sur Project Update

Platinum Investing

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Precious Metals Investing

Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

×