Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Maxar Technologies , Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. , Trean Insurance Group, Inc. , Coupa Software

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE - MAXR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Maxar will be acquired by Advent International ("Advent"). Advent will pay $53.00 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Maxar, at an enterprise value of approximately $6.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Maxar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Advent is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/maxar-technologies-nyse-maxr/ .

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - AJRD)

Under the terms of the agreement, Aerojet Rocketdyne will be acquired by L3Harris Technologies ("L3") (NYSE - LHX). L3 will pay $58.00 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne, at a total value of $4.7 billion, inclusive of net debt. The investigation concerns whether the Aerojet Rocketdyne Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether L3 is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-nyse-ajrd-2/ .

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - TIG)

Under the terms of the agreement, Trean will be acquired by affiliates of Altaris, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, "Altaris"), which currently owns approximately 47% of Trean's outstanding common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, Altaris will acquire all the common stock that it does not currently own for $6.15 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether the Trean Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Altaris is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/trean-insurance-group-inc-nasdaq-tig/ .

Coupa Software (Nasdaq - COUP)

Under the terms of the agreement, Coupa will be acquired by Thoma Bravo. Thoma Bravo will pay $81.00 a share in cash for all outstanding shares of Coupa, a total enterprise value of $8.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Coupa Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $166.21 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/coupa-software-nasdaq-coup/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Maxar TechnologiesMAXR:CAMAXRRobotics Investing
MAXR:CA,MAXR

Maxar Technologies To Be Acquired by Advent International for $6.4 Billion

Maxar stockholders to receive $53.00 per share in cash, a 129% premium to prior closing price

Maxar to remain U.S.-controlled and operated company following close

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Secures NOAA Approval to Provide Non-Earth Imaging Services to Government and Commercial Customers

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has modified Maxar's remote sensing license to enable the non-Earth imaging (NEI) capability for its current constellation on orbit as well as its next-generation WorldView Legion satellites.

Through this new license authority, Maxar can collect and distribute images of space objects across the Low Earth Orbit (LEO)—the area ranging from 200 kilometers up to 1,000 kilometers in altitude—to both government and commercial customers. Maxar's constellation is capable of imaging objects at less than 6 inch resolution at these altitudes, and it can also support tracking of objects across a much wider volume of space. Taken together, these capabilities can provide customers with accurate information to assist with mission operations and help address important Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and Space Traffic Management (STM) needs.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SiriusXM Commissions Maxar to Build Two New Satellites, SXM-11 and SXM-12

SXM-11 and -12 join SXM-9 and -10 in Maxar development pipeline for SiriusXM

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) and SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced a new agreement commissioning Maxar to build and deliver two new geostationary communications satellites for SiriusXM.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EchoStar and Maxar Amend Agreement for Hughes JUPITER 3 Satellite Production

The satellite also known as EchoStar XXIV is expected to launch in the first half of 2023

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) today announced an amended agreement with Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) for production of the EchoStar XXIV satellite, also known as JUPITER™ 3. The satellite, designed for EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems division, is under production at Maxar's facility in Palo Alto, CA. The amended agreement compensates EchoStar for past production delays by providing relief on future payments and expands EchoStar's recourse in the event of any further delays. The satellite is currently planned to launch in the first half of 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar-built Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 Satellites for Intelsat Performing Properly After Launch

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32, built for Intelsat, are performing as expected after being launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

These two geostationary satellites will enable Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity, to transfer its services—uninterrupted—as part of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plan to reallocate parts of the C-band spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services. Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 are the first of five satellites that Intelsat contracted Maxar to build for the C-band transition. All five satellites will be built on Maxar's proven 1300-class platform , which offers the flexibility and power needed for a broad range of customer missions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
robot in front of cityscape

How to Invest in Robotics (Updated 2022)

The robotics industry is one of the largest markets in the technology space today, with applications across diverse sectors. However, this diversity may leave market watchers wondering how to invest in robotics.

In simple terms, robotics is defined as the "science and technology behind the design, manufacturing and application of robots." Robots themselves are devices that can perform tasks the same way people do, but without the assistance of human interaction.

Some experts believe a "robot revolution" will completely change the global economy over the next 20 years or so, and with the rise of robotics all but guaranteed, the Investing News Network has put together a primer on the sector. Read on to learn more.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Amends Option Agreement and Proposes Share Consolidation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Japan Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 25.1 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper, 1.5% Lead, 6.0% Zinc, 0.74 G/T Gold and 82.0 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit, Awards Contract to Prepare Independent Resource Estimate

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver, Miners to Hit Major Bottom; Multi-Year Rally to Follow

Lithium Investing

Top 3 US Lithium Stocks (Updated December 2022)

Oil and Gas Investing

Keys to Decarbonizing the Oil and Gas Industry

×