Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Poised to Transition From Junior Gold Producer To “Serious WA Gold Producer” - Analyst

In the next two years, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is poised to become a serious gold producer in Western Australia, according to a report by Ricky Singh of Far East Coast Research.

“Given the ready access to existing infrastructure, an existing processing plant that requires small refurbishment costs as well as other non processing infrastructure, we think Brightstar is on a fast track to transition from currently a junior gold producer from small-scale toll-treating operations to a serious WA gold producer, potentially within the next two years,” the report noted.

Brightstar’s multiple gold projects are located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, with a total defined gold resources estimate of 1.45Moz at 1.6g/t in addition to an existing processing plant that requires minimal refurbishment, which helps in reducing costs and accelerating project timelines.

Brightstar Resources’ combined scoping studies for its Menzies, Laverton and Jasper Hills projects show a combined NPV of AU$227 million with a small pre-production Capex of only AU$34 million. More importantly, this valuation is based on gold price inputs of A$2,900/oz and A$3,000/oz, which are now significantly below the current spot gold price.

The analyst further noted that positive NPV and low Capex requirements indicate strong economic viability, making the projects attractive for further development and investment.

Highlights of the report:

  • Brightstar is on a fast track to transition from currently a junior gold producer with modest-scale toll-treating operations to a serious WA gold producer, potentially in the next two years.
  • Two scooping studies showed a combined NPV8 of AU$227 million with a small pre-production Capex of only AU$34 million.
  • A bullish outlook for gold prices remains intact. Gold prices surged in 2023 and early 2024 due to economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and central bank purchases. Gold prices are expected to remain resilient in 2024, driven by investor demand, anticipated rate cuts, and geopolitical uncertainties, with a long-term uptrend due to institutional investment growth.
  • Valuation range of AU$0.047–0.054 per share Using the DCF approach, a discount rate (WACC) of 12.5 percent and conservative assumptions on gold prices, exchange rates and operating costs, BTR is valued at AU$0.047 per share in a base-case scenario and AU$0.054 per share in a bullcase scenario.
  • BTR will successfully raise additional AU$17 million equity at AU$0.02 per share and AU$17 million debt in 2025 to fund its development projects.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

