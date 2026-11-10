Bottomline Brings USDC Stablecoin Payments into Enterprise Payment Workflows

Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced that it has completed cross-border stablecoin payments through its Global Payments Hub and Cash Management platform using USDC, issued through regulated entities1 of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (‘Circle') (NYSE:CRCL).
The milestone marks Bottomline's first live stablecoin transactions through its Global Payments Hub and Cash Management platform, completed as an intra-company transfer. It demonstrates how USDC payment capabilities can be incorporated into established enterprise payment workflows, enabling businesses to manage stablecoin transactions alongside traditional payment methods.
This enables seamless interoperability between traditional and decentralized finance, ensuring cross-border and cross-chain settlement within a single platform. Stablecoin payments can sit alongside existing payment types rather than replacing them, so finance teams can choose the right option for each payment from one place. By integrating USDC into existing enterprise payment systems, Bottomline is expanding how finance teams can access these capabilities without introducing entirely separate payment workflows.
Bottomline's Global Payments Hub and Cash Management platform lets treasury teams manage domestic and international payments to any bank, in any currency, without logging into multiple banking portals. With stablecoins now running through the same platform, finance teams can manage digital assets alongside fiat currency and traditional payment methods, applying the same approvals, controls and audit processes they already use. For finance teams, the appeal is near real-time settlement for select payment scenarios, particularly across borders, where traditional payments need to pass through several banks before they arrive.
"Completing our first cross-border stablecoin payments shows this is now a practical option for finance teams, not a future conversation," said Colin Swain, Global Head of Product for Corporate Solutions at Bottomline. "Our aim has always been to make stablecoin feel like any other payment method—something treasury teams can send and track from the same place they manage everything else. The same thinking applies to the banks we work with. Their customers' expectations are changing quickly, and they need to add new ways to pay without rebuilding what already works. Making new payment rails fit alongside existing ones is how we help businesses and banks grow at their own pace."
"Bringing USDC into established enterprise payment platforms is an important step toward making digital dollars more accessible to businesses," said Spencer Spinnell, Senior Vice President, Global Payments & Enterprise Partnerships at Circle. "Bottomline's milestone demonstrates how stablecoin payments can complement existing financial infrastructure, giving treasury teams more ways to move money across borders through the systems they already use."
About Bottomline
Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $172 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.
Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, brand names, or logos are the property of their respective owners.
About Circle
Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.
Media Contact
Heather Pavliga, PR@bottomline.com
1 USDC is issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. See Circle's list of regulatory authorizations at circle.com/legal/licenses.