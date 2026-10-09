Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") issuing 26,765,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$2,676,500.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until the date which is 24 months following the Closing Date, or October 8, 2028.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration at its Yuma King Project in Arizona and for working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders fees of $126,990 cash and issued 1,269,900 finder's warrants of the Company (the "Finder's Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share until October 8, 2028.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring February 9, 2027.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Cu-Au project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma King Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.

For further information, contact:

Jon Ward, CEO & Director
Email: info@corcelexploration.com
Tel: +1 (604) 355-0303

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to obtaining the required regulatory approvals and the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, operational and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: future commodity prices and exchange rates; availability of financing on reasonable terms; availability of equipment, personnel and infrastructure; maintenance of title and access to properties; obtaining all required regulatory, surface and community approvals on expected terms and within expected timelines; accuracy of current technical information; and the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, political conditions, taxation, or capital markets.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation: commodity price volatility; exploration, development, metallurgical and geological risk; permitting, environmental and regulatory risk; title and access risk; financing and liquidity risk; reliance on contractors and third parties; community, ESG and social license risk; political and security risk in foreign jurisdictions; operational disruptions, accidents and labour matters; changes in laws and taxation; dilution and capital markets risk; and the other risks more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318186

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CRCL:CCcse:crclbase metals investing
CRCL:CC
Corcel Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Corcel Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

District-scale copper-gold system with high-grade skarn and porphyry potential in Arizona

District-scale copper-gold system with high-grade skarn and porphyry potential in Arizona Keep Reading...
Getty Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Getty Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC,OTC:GTCDF) (OTCQX: GTCDF) (the "Company" or "Getty Copper") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 18, 2026, it has closed its previously announced "best efforts" brokered private placement (the "Brokered Offering") and concurrent... Keep Reading...
Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade Gold

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Chalice First Assays Hit Broad, High-Grade GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Launches Major Step Out Program With 1.1 km Northern Target to Test Broader Scale of Silver Hill

Metalsource Mining Launches Major Step Out Program With 1.1 km Northern Target to Test Broader Scale of Silver Hill

Phase 2 expands beyond Silver Hill proper while SH26-34 intersects approximately 20 metres of mineralization in drill core, including multiple massive sulphide intervals with assays pending. Surface mineralization and correlated IP anomalies strengthen the case for broader expansion. Metalsource... Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

Key Highlights:Recent MMI soil geochemical survey confirms new anomalous gold trend extensions beneath cover and beyond previously tested areas, highlighting large system scale targets for follow-up surface work and drilling.1,300+ B-horizon soil samples collected across approximately 2.5 by 1.5... Keep Reading...
Noble Minerals Prepares for Drill Program on the Lucas Gold Project

Noble Minerals Prepares for Drill Program on the Lucas Gold Project

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario October 7, 2026 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to give an update on the Lucas Gold Project in the Timmins area of Ontario. The drill program is expected to be a total of... Keep Reading...
Feather Cap option exercised

Feather Cap option exercised

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Feather Cap option exercisedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Corcel Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Corcel Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Aurum extends BM gold across BMT1, BMT2 and BMT3

Lithium Argentina to Release Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 10, 2026

Getty Copper Closes Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

Related News

precious metals investing

Aurum extends BM gold across BMT1, BMT2 and BMT3

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Dalaroo Metals Gains 67 Percent on Drill Results

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina to Release Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 10, 2026

nickel investing

BHP Sells Kambalda Nickel Concentrator to Gold Fields

nickel investing

Anglo Warns EU it Will Shut Brazil Mine if MMG Deal Blocked

Red Cloud Releases Agenda for 2026 Fall Mining Showcase; Investor Registration Open

copper investing

Culpeo Minerals Marks Milestones at Lana Corina and Fortuna Projects