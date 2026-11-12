Metals.io Discusses xU3O8 and Newly Launched Zuri Invest’s Uranium Tracker

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November 12, 2026
Digital metals platform Metals.io outlined how its tokenized uranium asset xU3O8, powered by Tezos underpins the recently launched Zuri-Invest Physical Uranium Tracker.
In a blog post, the company explained that xU3O8 represents a beneficial ownership interest in physical uranium held by Zuri-Invest. The token lets Zuri-Invest take on ownership rights in the uranium digitally, with the added benefits of fractional ownership and faster settlements.
The Zuri-Invest Physical Uranium Tracker is a certificate that gives investors exposure to the price of uranium while eliminating large physical transactions, multi-week settlement cycles and specialist storage or custody the uranium market typically relies on. Its net asset value is calculated daily.
According to Metals.io, the tracker is designed to follow the value of physical U3O8. Rather than buying uranium directly, “investors buy units in the tracker through their existing bank or investment account.”
Metals.io laid out the structure in four parts:
- Investor: Investors subscribe with bank cash for tracker units, and redemptions reverse the process.
- Tracker: The tracker uses investors' capital to gain exposure to xU3O8, and the underlying position is adjusted as units are created or redeemed.
- Custody and ownership: Archax, the custodian, holds the xU3O8 tokens on behalf of the issuer, and the token's smart-contract structure ties these tokens to ownership entitlements in physical U3O8.
- Physical storage: The underlying uranium stays at Cameco’s regulated facility.
xU3O8 makes ownership of the uranium more transferable and efficient, allowing uranium to remain in storage while Zuri Invest acquires ownership interests more efficiently.
The company added that for a commodity that is hard to move, tightly regulated and traditionally traded in large lots, keeping the investor experience familiar while digitizing ownership transfer matters.
The Zuri-Invest Tracker certificate for Physical Uranium is a great example of how tokenization technology can support a conventional financial product.
This article is sponsored by Metals.io. This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Metals.io in order to help investors learn more about the company. Metals.io is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.
This article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
This article contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding planned activities, timelines, business objectives, and market conditions. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which reflects the views of the profiled company as of the date of this profile and is not updated by INN.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Metals.io and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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