Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until the date which is 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below)
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and working capital purposes.
Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about September 30, 2026 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, the submission of all required forms to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders, subject to compliance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities legislation. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the Closing Date.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
About Corcel Exploration Inc.
Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Cu-Au project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma King Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.
For further information contact:
Jon Ward, CEO & Director
Email: info@corcelexploration.com
Tel: +1 (604) 355-0303
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to obtaining the required regulatory approvals, completion of the Offering, the anticipated Closing Date and the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, operational and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: future commodity prices and exchange rates; availability of financing on reasonable terms; availability of equipment, personnel and infrastructure; maintenance of title and access to properties; obtaining all required regulatory, surface and community approvals on expected terms and within expected timelines; accuracy of current technical information; and the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, political conditions, taxation, or capital markets.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation: commodity price volatility; exploration, development, metallurgical and geological risk; permitting, environmental and regulatory risk; title and access risk; financing and liquidity risk; reliance on contractors and third parties; community, ESG and social license risk; political and security risk in foreign jurisdictions; operational disruptions, accidents and labour matters; changes in laws and taxation; dilution and capital markets risk; and the other risks more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
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