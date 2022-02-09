Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bloom Health Partners Inc. a leading provider of operational health and health technology, is pleased to provide the following guidance and corporate update following the release of it's Fiscal Year 2021 financial results where the Company announced $9.8M in revenues with $2.4M in Adjusted EBITDA from operations. Full report posted on Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 Bloom anticipates Fiscal Year 2022 Revenues of CAD ...

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, is pleased to provide the following guidance and corporate update following the release of it's Fiscal Year 2021 financial results where the Company announced $9.8M in revenues with $2.4M in Adjusted EBITDA(1) from operations. Full report posted on www.sedar.com.

Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022

Bloom anticipates Fiscal Year 2022 Revenues of CAD $25M - $28M from continued business with new and existing clients and markets. The Company also expects positive EBITDA(1) from operations in Fiscal 2022.

Expansion in Fiscal Year 2022 and Positioning for Growth

  • In November 2021, Bloom announced the opening of a new facility in Dallas, TX to expand laboratory and business operations.
  • Expanded lab capacity in Atlanta, GA to meet demand for client base in the surrounding region was announced in November 2021.
  • In January 2022, Bloom announced a new laboratory in New Jersey to serve a growing client base in New York, New Jersey and the surrounding region.

Clients and Growth in FY 2022

As Bloom builds it's Operational Health and Health-Tech business in 2022, the Company has a strong client list to help support it's growth. Bloom announced a state contract in November, 2021 for schools across the state of Alabama. In January, 2022, the company announced a contract for testing at schools across the state of Texas. The company continues to test for major Film/TV productions in the New York area, Atlanta and Dallas. Bloom is also providing a cloud software platform to all current clients to manage and track health services. With a strong Operational Health team, the Company is leveraging its field and clinical expertise for growth in 2022 -- bringing new types of health services to market as it expands it's client base and services.

(1) This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for information on the calculation of these non-IFRS measures.

CEO Comments

"Our team has done the ground-work for our next stage of growth," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Our results from Fiscal Year 2021 point to good momentum into Fiscal 2022. Our contract announcements with Alabama and Texas add to our ongoing business with Film/TV productions, such as Ozark and Fortune 500 clients. All of which are a foundation for our team to deliver comprehensive Operational Health Services in new areas, such as employee health management, wellness and mental health-all backed by a secure, cloud data platform. With a focus on keeping businesses and organizations running, we're executing on our mission of 'Unstoppable is Possible' for our clients."

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-IFRS financial measures provide users with important information regarding the operational performance of our business. The non-IFRS financial measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for IFRS measures as determined in accordance with IFRS. By considering these measures in combination with the comparable IFRS financial measures, we believe that users are provided a better overall understanding of our business and financial performance during the relevant period than if they considered the IFRS financial measures alone.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and is utilized by management to assess and evaluate the financial performance of its operations. Management believes that EBITDA improves comparability between periods by eliminating the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that are not considered to be indicative of operational and financial trends either by nature or amount to provide a better overall understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income before tax, calculated as follows:



For the year ended September 30


2021

2020
Net income before tax$149,452$(416,109)
Amortization of intangibles679,493
-
Depreciation32,397
-
Interest expense
249,181

2,159
EBITDA1,110,523
(413,950)
Listing expense1,328,871
-
Gain on debt settlement
(39,768)
-
Adjusted EBITDA$2,399,626
$(413,950)

Disclosure on Financial Guidance

Anticipated revenue figures and EBITDA are based on modelling and estimates developed by management and updated as of January 31, 2022. These estimates are based on our Fiscal Year 2021 results, including market size, and assume only ongoing business with announced contracts with Texas and Alabama schools, as well ongoing business with Film/TV productions and existing Fortune 500 clients, as well as marginal growth in fixed costs through Fiscal Year 2022. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from these estimates based on increases in operating costs, failure to maintain regulatory licensing, inability to execute on existing contracts with schools in Texas and Alabama, failure to attract and retain qualified employees, or a reduction in customer demand.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH, OTCQB: BLMHF, FRA: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113243

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bloom Health PartnersCSE:BLMHMedical Device Investing
BLMH:CNX
Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Year 2021 with $9.8 Million in Revenue

Results show a strong first fiscal year, with $5.5 million in cash and continued growth from operations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, is pleased to announce performance for the Company's 2021 fiscal year ended September 30th, 2021.

Business Highlights in Fiscal 2021:

  • Completed reverse takeover with resulting listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
  • Closed a private placement of $1,278,600 in May 2021
  • Completed acquisition of Round Hill Health Partners LLC in July 2021
  • Successfully integrated acquired operations and consolidated results in fiscal Q4, 2021
  • Completed 2021 fiscal year on September 30th, reporting revenue of $9,843,767 and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2,399,626

Fiscal 2021 Summary:

Financial information is reported in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise stated. The Company achieved revenues from the acquisition date of July 14, 2021 to September 30, 2021 of $9,843,767 and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2,399,626. Bloom's cash on hand at the end of Fiscal 2021 is $5,598,296.

In the first half of 2021, prior to the acquisition date, Round Hill Health Partners LLC, achieved $11,888,654 USD in revenues with $5,507,998 USD of net income in the first six calendar months of 2021, as reported in the Business Acquisition Report filed in connection with the acquisition and available under the profile for Bloom on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

"We're thrilled with the results of our first full fiscal year," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "As an Operational Health provider, we've set the stage to deliver successful Occupational Health Programs on our digital platform. Our business with film/TV productions, Fortune 500 companies and state school systems is providing a path to further expanding services and client base in 2022 and beyond. We're already showing growth since completion of fiscal 2021, with two recently announced state school contracts in Texas and Alabama, which are part of a US Government US$10 billion school testing program. We continue to advance discussions with other large organizations and look forward to updating the market as this progresses. Bloom has a strong management team and proven operations that are the foundation for growth by providing innovation in health and health-tech for large organizations."

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

For further details and analysis of our results, please refer to our annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-IFRS financial measures provide users with important information regarding the operational performance of our business. The non-IFRS financial measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for IFRS measures as determined in accordance with IFRS. By considering these measures in combination with the comparable IFRS financial measures, we believe that users are provided a better overall understanding of our business and financial performance during the relevant period than if they considered the IFRS financial measures alone.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and is utilized by management to assess and evaluate the financial performance of its operations. Management believes that EBITDA improves comparability between periods by eliminating the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that are not considered to be indicative of operational and financial trends either by nature or amount to provide a better overall understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income before tax, calculated as follows:



For the year ended September 30

20212020
Net income before tax$149,452
$(416,109)
Amortization of intangibles
679,493

-
Depreciation
32,397

-
Interest expense
249,181

2,159
EBITDA
1,110,523

(413,950)
Listing expense
1,328,871

-
Gain on debt settlement
(39,768)
-
Adjusted EBITDA$2,399,626
$(413,950)

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Receives DTC Eligibility

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

The Company's shares will continue to trade in the USA, under the ticker BLMHF on the OTCQB Market. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Announces Contract With State of Texas For K-12 Schools

Bloom launches program for K-12 schools for lab-based testing along with supply and management of rapid tests

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, announces that it has been awarded a state-wide contract for testing in Texas for K-12 schools for the remainder of the 2022 school year. Bloom's program includes both rapid and lab testing to make up a complete program that covers the needs of schools as they navigate the pandemic. RT-PCR testing will be conducted in Bloom's Dallas based laboratory. Rapid tests are being supplied by Bloom to schools, with results being managed on Bloom's cloud data platform.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom logo

Bloom Health Partners Announces New Facilities to Serve New York and Northeastern US Regional Clients

New Bloom location will serve as a hub on the Eastern Seaboard to provide operational health services to wide array of organizations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, announces the opening of new facilities in New Jersey to allow central access to surrounding metropolitan centers such as New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, DC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Solta Medical Corporation Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solta Medical Corporation ("Solta"), has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of Solta's common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Solta has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SLTA."

Bausch Health has completed all internal procedural steps and is fully prepared to launch both the Solta and Bausch + Lomb Corporation IPOs, subject to receipt of regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals . The Company is actively monitoring market conditions to determine the paths forward.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on Friday, January 28, 2022 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 , to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Genetic Analyzer Brings Advanced Capabilities to Sanger Sequencing and Fragment Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific expands Applied Biosystems portfolio with the latest generation of innovative, mid-throughput genetic analyzers

Capillary electrophoresis (CE), which enables Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis, is an important tool for improving clinical research and advancing scientific discovery. To further enable customers' cutting-edge research in areas such as gene editing and infectious disease, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the new Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TRULANCE® for Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation in Adults is now Available to Canadians to Help Meet Treatment Gap that leaves 70 Per cent of Patients Unsatisfied

Bausch Health, Canada part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) (TSX: BHC), ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced the availability through pharmacies across Canada of its new prescription treatment TRULANCE® (plecanatide).

TRULANCE(R) product package (CNW Group/Bausch Health)

TRULANCE is approved by Health Canada for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults, 2 and is the first treatment brought to market in Canada by the gastrointestinal division of the Company. Canadian treatment guidelines for IBS-C recommend a variety of non-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical approaches to treatment, 3 but 70 per cent of surveyed IBS-C patients report no treatment had thus far completely relieved their symptoms. 4

"Bausch Health, Canada is proud to launch TRULANCE as the first therapy brought to the Canadian market in an area where there is a great unmet need for Canadian patients and for a condition for which the prevalence in Canada is one of the highest in the world," said Ginette Gagné, interim president and general manager and vice president, Finance, Bausch Health , Canada . "We know doctors are seeking alternatives to improve care for those Canadians with the often-debilitating symptoms of IBS-C."

TRULANCE provides a solution to the treatment gap currently experienced by patients suffering from IBS-C.

In a recent survey of IBS-C patients across Canada , almost three out of four (72 per cent) said not all their symptoms are under control. Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) said their symptoms prevent them from enjoying their daily activities and roughly the same number (56 per cent) feel their symptoms prevent them from reaching their full potential in life. 5 The seriousness and impact of IBS symptoms is reflected in a 2018 survey in which Canadians with IBS reported they would give up 25 per cent of their remaining life (15 years) to live a symptom-free life. 6

"Many people with IBS-C suffer in silence or with unsatisfactory treatments, because it is not a life-threatening acute disease, but it does have a big impact on their lives," said Dr. Louis Liu , chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University Health Network, Toronto . "It often affects people in early-to-middle age during the very busy and productive part of their lives, so it is important that it gets treated to the best extent possible, which is why having a new treatment option is very useful."

"We welcome a new treatment for IBS-C for Canadians, because we know current treatment options are not meeting the needs of every person with this condition," said Gail Attara , chief executive officer of the Gastrointestinal Society. "Our own large survey of persons living with IBS showed that only one in five felt confident their symptoms were under control. 7 This clearly demonstrates a dire need for new treatment options for those who are living with this invisible condition."

"With the prevalence of IBS being so high in Canada , we are thrilled to hear there is a new treatment option available to help Canadians manage the symptoms and severity of IBS-C," said Kelsey Cheyne , executive director of the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation. "This works towards our vision to help empower all Canadians to manage their digestive health with confidence and optimism."

About irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) involves frequent and intense symptoms of abdominal cramping, bloating, constipation or diarrhea to the extent that they interfere with day-to-day living. 8 IBS-C is one of four subtypes of IBS, which occurs when the digestive system contracts slowly, delaying transit time for products of digestion, resulting in hard, difficult to pass, infrequent stools (constipation). The other forms are IBS-D (diarrhea) and IBS-M (mixed, both constipation and diarrhea symptoms) and IBS-U (unclassified). Constipation-predominant IBS represents about 30% of IBS cases. 9

IBS affects up to one in five Canadians at any given time 10 and Canada has one of the highest prevalences of the condition in the world. 11 The lifetime risk for a Canadian to develop IBS is 30%, with it affecting 20% of the population at any given time, and in Canada and most Western nations, IBS arises significantly more frequently in women than in men. 12 Two-thirds (67%) of Canadians with IBS-C say their symptoms make them feel self-conscious, and 60% say it is difficult for them to plan things, because they never know when their symptoms will act up; half (51%) say their symptoms cause them to stay home often. 13

About TRULANCE ® (plecanatide tablets) in Canada
TRULANCE is a guanylate cyclase-C agonist, which mimics the effect of natural hormones in the body, giving it a unique method of action which allows it to act in the small intestine in a pH-sensitive manner to facilitate fluid secretion, increase intestinal transit, and decrease the activity of pain-sensitive nerves in the intestines. 14 In clinical studies, TRULANCE provided a statistically significant patient self-evaluated reduction in IBS disease severity and a statistically significant reduction in IBS symptoms versus placebo. 15 In the two clinical trials on which the approval of TRULANCE was based, 30.2 per cent and 21.5 per cent respectively of TRULANCE patients were considered overall responders, meaning they experienced both a significant decrease in abdominal pain and a significant increase in complete spontaneous bowel movements compared to those on placebo. 16 In clinical trials, the incidence of serious adverse events in patients using TRULANCE was low (0.8 per cent) and similar to that recorded in the placebo arm of the studies. 17 TRULANCE has not been studied in or approved for patients under the age of 18. 18

About the IBS-C patient survey 19
Statistics about the current attitudes and experiences of Canadians with IBS-C come from a comprehensive survey commissioned by Bausch Health, Canada in September and October 2021 and conducted by the research firm Callosum. The survey received data from 784 Canadians aged 18 and older who have been diagnosed with IBS-C specifically or have diagnosed with IBS generally but have symptoms of constipation. The average age of respondents was 47 years; 72% were females and 28% were males, reflecting the greater incidence of IBS-C among females. Respondents came from all regions of Canada in very close proportion to each region's respective share of the Canadian population.

About Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC ) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. In Canada, the Company's prescription product portfolio is focused on eye health, dermatology, and cardio-metabolic conditions. More information can be found on the Company's website at bauschhealth.ca .


_____________________
REFERENCES


1.

Bausch Health, Canada, Understanding Patients' Perceptions and Treatment Habits of IBS-C , research report by
Callosum, October 2021, p. 15.


2.

Bausch Health, Canada, TRULANCE Product Monograph dated March 17, 2021, Indications, p. 4.


3.

Moayyedi P et al, Canadian Association of Gastroenterology Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Journal of the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology , 2019, 2(1), 6–29.


4.

Bausch Health, Canada, Understanding Patients' Perceptions and Treatment Habits of IBS-C , research report by
Callosum, October 2021, p. 15.


5.

Bausch Health, Canada, Understanding Patients' Perceptions and Treatment Habits of IBS-C , research report by
Callosum, October 2021, p. 14.


6.

Canadian Digestive Health Foundation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome Statistics, https://cdhf.ca/digestive-
disorders/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs/statistics/ .


7.

Gastrointestinal Society. 2016 Survey Results Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). https://badgut.org/ibs-survey-
results/ .


8.

Gastrointestinal Society, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), https://badgut.org/information-centre/a-z-digestive-
topics/ibs/ .


9.

Ibid.


10.

Ibid.


11.

Canadian Digestive Health Foundation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome Statistics, https://cdhf.ca/digestive-
disorders/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs/statistics/ .


12.

Gastrointestinal Society, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), https://badgut.org/information-centre/a-z-digestive-
topics/ibs/ .


13.

Bausch Health, Canada, Understanding Patients' Perceptions and Treatment Habits of IBS-C , research report by
Callosum, October 2021, p. 14.


14.

Bausch Health, Canada, TRULANCE Product Monograph dated March 17, 2021, Mechanism of Action, p. 11-12.


15.

Bausch Health, Canada, TRULANCE Product Monograph dated March 17, 2021, Clinical Trials, Patient Global
Rating (PGR) Assessments, p. 19


16.

Bausch Health, Canada, TRULANCE Product Monograph dated March 17, 2021, Study Results, p. 16.


17.

Bausch Health, Canada, TRULANCE Product Monograph dated March 17, 2021, Adverse Reactions Overview, p.
9


18.

Bausch Health, Canada, TRULANCE Product Monograph dated March 17, 2021, Pediatrics, p. 4.


19.

Bausch Health, Canada, Understanding Patients' Perceptions and Treatment Habits of IBS-C , research report by
Callosum, October 2021.


________________________

THE BURDEN FOR CANADIANS OF IRRITABLE BOWEL SYNDROME WITH CONSTIPATION (IBS-C) (CNW Group/Bausch Health)

SOURCE Bausch Health

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c9054.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Virtual Conference

- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Cowen 42 nd Annual Health Care Virtual Conference on Monday, March 7 th . Mathai Mammen Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Announces World's First Implant of Dual-Chamber Leadless Pacemaker in Pivotal Trial

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced the world's first patient implants of a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system as part of its AVEIR DR i2i™ pivotal clinical study. The implant of Abbott's investigational Aveir™ dual-chamber leadless pacemaker represents a significant technological milestone for leadless pacing technology and is the first to occur around the world within the pivotal trial.

The study is being co-chaired by Daniel J. Cantillon , M.D., clinical trial steering committee co-chair and Associate Section Head and Research Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing, Cleveland Clinic. M.D., and Reinoud Knops, M.D., Ph.D., clinical trial steering committee co-chair and Department of Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Amsterdam University Medical Center, The Netherlands .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×