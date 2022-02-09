Bloom Health Partners Inc. a leading provider of operational health and health technology, is pleased to provide the following guidance and corporate update following the release of it's Fiscal Year 2021 financial results where the Company announced $9.8M in revenues with $2.4M in Adjusted EBITDA from operations. Full report posted on Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022 Bloom anticipates Fiscal Year 2022 Revenues of CAD ...

BLMH:CNX