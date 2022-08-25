Life Science NewsInvesting News

New Bloom lab in the Chicago area will serve as a foothold in the midwestern United States

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D84) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces the opening of a new location in the Chicago area.

The new location provides expanded laboratories for operational health services and diagnostic testing to meet continued demand. As part of this expansion, Bloom has also added a local team. The Chicago location will serve film/TV productions in addition to new opportunities with Fortune 500 and organizations in the surrounding area.

"Our Chicago presence will support our growth plans in one of America's busiest business regions," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "We're focused on growing occupational health-tech for our clients. With supporting facilities in key hub cities like Dallas, Atlanta and now Chicago, Bloom is well-positioned to support current and future clients in strategic markets."

Bloom also announces it has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 375,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$75,000. Combined with the first and second tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 8,295,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,659,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (1/2) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until December 26, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

In connection with closing the third tranche of the Offering, the Company paid C$4,500 and issued 22,500 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until December 26, 2023 to an arms-length party who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until December 26, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.
Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D84) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: info@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134923

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 2,770,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$554,000. Combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has sold 7,920,000 Units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,584,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

In connection with closing the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid C$32,640 and issued 163,200 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023 to an arms-length party who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 19, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 5,150,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,030,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The initial tranche of the Offering was led by Ascenta Finance Corp., an exempt market dealer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. In connection with closing the initial tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $39,900, issued 3,000 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023, and 196,500 compensation options (each, an "Option") to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Option is exercisable to acquire a Unit under the same terms as the Offering until July 6, 2023. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 7, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has engaged Ascenta Finance Corp. ("Ascenta") to lead a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until the date that is twelve (12) months from the Closing Date, as defined herein. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The Common Shares and the Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month hold period under applicable securities laws and the certificates evidencing the Common Shares and the Warrants will bear a legend to that effect. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2022 or such other date as the Company may determine (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces unaudited Fiscal Q2 2022 revenues of CAD $11.1M for the period ended March 31st, 2022, bringing year-to-date revenues to $16.9M for the first half of Fiscal 2022.

Highlights in Fiscal Q2 2022:

Bloom Health Partners Invited to U.K. MedTech Trade Mission

Bloom Health Partners Invited to U.K. MedTech Trade Mission

British Columbia government selects Bloom, a leader in Workplace Health-Tech, to join event designed to open doors, facilitate partnerships, expand business

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, announced it has been asked by the British Columbia Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery & Innovation to join a government-supported virtual trade mission to the United Kingdom.

Nanalysis Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, releases its second quarter results ending June 30, 2022. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday August 26 th . All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"We continue to record substantial year over year revenue growth," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "With that being said, we are not satisfied with our Q2 revenue results, and a lot of focus is being given to regain our previous trajectory.  In the second quarter a lot of time, focus, and resources were given to closing the $160 million CATSA contract, which we did on May 25 th . Additionally, we underestimated certain operational challenges associated with scaling our benchtop NMR sales organization which impacted our Q2 revenue. We have redoubled our efforts in this area, which is going well, as are other important areas of our business, and are seeing improvments in the current quarter."

Financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company reported consolidated revenue of $5,187K , an increase of $844K or 19% from the comparative period in 2021.
  • Gross margin was 62% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 67% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 .
  • (Loss) Income before other items for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $(947K) versus $1,234K compared to the same period last year.
  • Net loss for the three months ended was $(2,532K), as compared to the three month net income for June 30, 2021 of $222K.
  • The Company had cash on hand of $12,278K, an undrawn credit facility of $6,465K, working capital of $13,476K and an undrawn government contribution funding of $4,985K as of June 30, 2022.

Recent strategic and operational highlights during and subsequent to the second quarter of 2022 include:

  • Awarded $160 Million Multi Year Service and Maintenance Contract: The Company's wholly owned subsidiary K'(Prime) Technologies (KPrime) has won a six year $160 million service and maintenance contract with Canadian Air Transportation Security Authority ("CATSA"), which includes a gradual phase in period of approximately one year. Furthermore, it is common for these types of contracts to be renewed for an additional five years, making it a potential 11 year recuring revenue opportunity, with inflation-adjusted contractual price increases. The effective date of the executed contract is May 25, 2022 and it expires on May 31, 2028. Nanalysis expects to begin billing the customer in Q4 of 2022, and ramping up billing amounts in expectation of completion of the phase-in period in mid-2023.
  • Integrated K'Prime into Nanalysis and restructured sales model: The Company has restructured their internal sales force with a focus on higher quotas and smaller, more targeted territories combined internal technical support that used to be a cost center and are now being mobilized to revenue generating activities.  Additionally, the Company will also be leveraging external manufacture representatives. All in all, the changes we have made will result in roughly 25 people on the ground in the United States to scale up benchtop NMR revenue.
  • Manufacturing : Nanalysis continues to invest in incrementally increasing production capabilities for all our product lines, in anticipation of strong demand going forward. Recently, the company purchased a state of the art five axis machining center and a wire electrical discharge machine, both from Makino, a global leader in CNC machining center design and digital innovation. These machines will contribute to Nanalysis' continued innovation as well as cost reduction initiatives.
  • Quad Systems : The company continues to move towards full high-field NMR product launch with Quad System. There have been delays in the completion of the complete suite of modules, but revenue generation has begun. The company is expecting that material revenue from this acquisition will start in 2023.
  • MRI / Medical Imaging :  Nanalysis continues to be active in medical imaging which is consistent with its publicly disclosed strategy. In Q2 the Company won a C$1 million purchase order (P.O.) to deliver a full pre-clinical medical imaging system to a customer in France and was recently notified of an additional contract win of C$1.1 million for a custom MRI system from another France based customer (pending P.O.). Additionally, the previously announced European Union gamma MRI project is proceeding well.
Operating Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company reported consolidated revenue of $10,741K , an increase of $3,129K or 41% from the comparative period in 2021. The increase from Q2 prior year can be attributed to the shipment of more units of the 100MHz, coupled with revenue from the recent acquisition, K'Prime.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , was $6,577K (a margin of 61%) compared to gross profit of $5,037K (a margin of 66%) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 .

The Company's net loss for the six months ended was $(4,024K) , as compared to the six-month loss June 30, 2021 , of $(253K) . The increased loss was due to higher costs, specifically sales and marketing expenses, increased general and administration expenses and increased research and development expenses, both in the Nanalysis segment and from the new acquisitions. In addition, there were business acquisition costs from the two transactions completed, increased depreciation and amortization expense, increased finance expense partially offset by no RS2D earnout in the quarter and increased revenues.

Outlook

"Our main objective through next year is to capitalize on our recent acquisitions and CATSA service contract. This means we are restructuring and refocusing our benchtop NMR salesforce; we expect to launch the full multi-module high-field NMR product at Quad Systems, and are successfully executing on a methodical rollout of coverage across Canada's airports for the CATSA project," said Sean Krakiwsky .

"We do believe that by the end of 2022, it will become clear that Nanalysis is well positioned for solid growth for years to come, with a strong economic moat, and a motivated team energized for the future. Operational excellence still remains our most important mantra, as we will continue to leverage existing customer relationships, along with our technologies, to fuel growth. So, the rest of 2022 is about consolidation, execution and capitalizing on synergies. We are confident that we will deliver the value we've created by our recent acquisitions to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Krakiwsky.

Conference Call

Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/32l7RdQB0Zw , or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE . The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 484317.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors tomorrow, Friday, August 26 th at 8:30am ET which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting ,or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 636 080 139#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares.  Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301612793.html

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to update investors on the development of its low-cost fuel cell technology, including a conceptual image of its recently announced 10 kW fuel cell generator, timing for deployment of six fuel cell units for pilot projects globally, and update of the Company's webpage and investor presentation. www.fuelcellpower.com

"AFCP is looking forward to deploying its four additional CE-certified low-cost fuel cell generator prototype units in 2024 and 2025, on top of the two 4kW combined heat and power ("CHP") prototypes that were already scheduled for the end of 2023," c ommented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. " Since our technology does not require precious metals, costs are substantially lower relative to other fuel cells in the market, and is driving excitement within AFCP about bringing our line of fuel cells to market more quickly."

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Conceptual Design of Low-Cost Fuel Cell Generator and Updated Timeline for Development

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Conceptual Design of Low-Cost Fuel Cell Generator and Updated Timeline for Development

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to update investors on the development of its low-cost fuel cell technology, including a conceptual image of its recently announced 10 kW fuel cell generator, timing for deployment of six fuel cell units for pilot projects globally, and update of the Company's webpage and investor presentation. www.fuelcellpower.com

"AFCP is looking forward to deploying its four additional CE-certified low-cost fuel cell generator prototype units in 2024 and 2025, on top of the two 4kW combined heat and power ("CHP") prototypes that were already scheduled for the end of 2023," c ommented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. " Since our technology does not require precious metals, costs are substantially lower relative to other fuel cells in the market, and is driving excitement within AFCP about bringing our line of fuel cells to market more quickly."

GMG Board Additions - Director and Company Secretary

GMG Board Additions - Director and Company Secretary

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's board of directors and company secretary roles which will support the Company as it proceeds into its next phase of development.

  • Mr. Frederick Kotzee recently joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and will now join the board of directors. Frederick is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of public company experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational companies. Through his career, Frederick has held various positions in the Anglo American Group where his roles included General Manager of Corporate Finance, Head of Business Development at Anglo Platinum and then Chief Financial Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. Frederick was the CFO of the Australian listed Kidman Resources Limited, a lithium project developer, where he successfully secured financing and offtake agreements with large battery purchasing companies as well as supporting the company's ultimate acquisition by Wesfarmers Limited for more than $750m.
  • Anjana Reddy is the current General Manager Business Services of the Company, she oversees legal, commercial and HR functions, and has been appointed as a Company Secretary. Anj has broad experience across a number of industries, previously holding senior Commercial roles for Coca-Cola Amatil, Queensland Government owned Electricity Generator Stanwell and Middle East construction JV Habtoor Leighton Group. Most recently Anj was the Manager Commercial and Contracts for IOR Petroleum. Anj has a Bachelor of Science and Law with First Class Honours from James Cook University, a Masters in Commercial and Contracts Law from University of Melbourne, a Masters of Business Administration from University of Queensland, Principles of International Law from Harvard Extension School.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm looking forward to Frederick's and Anj's additional contributions following their displays of high quality leadership and professionalism in their roles."

Nano One Receives C$1.8M towards SDTC Milestone 4 and Granted 2 Patents

Nano One Receives C$1.8M towards SDTC Milestone 4 and Granted 2 Patents

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one") is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one is pleased to highlight the granting of two (2) more patents in Japan and the receipt of approximately C$1.8 million in non-dilutive, non-repayable contributions from Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC") and the British Columbia Innovative Clean Energy ("BC-ICE") fund toward the fourth and final milestone of the Scaling Advanced Battery Materials project, as outlined in nano one's Management's Discussion & Analysis for June 30, 2022, filed on August 4, 2022.

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Deployment of Development Capital for a Renewable Natural Gas Project

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Deployment of Development Capital for a Renewable Natural Gas Project

~Greenlane continues to invest in the growing RNG market and related opportunities~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) through its subsidiary, Greenlane Renewables Capital Inc., is pleased to announce its second deployment of development capital to a company focused on developing landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas (" RNG ") projects.

