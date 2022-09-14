Life Science NewsInvesting News

New Bloom lab will support operations in the Honolulu area and surrounding region

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces the opening of a new location in in the Honolulu area.

The new location provides expanded laboratories for operational health services and diagnostic testing to meet continued demand. Bloom has also added a local team. The Honolulu location will serve film/TV productions in addition to new opportunities with local businesses and organizations in the surrounding area.

"Adding services in Honolulu shows flexibility in our business model," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "We've shown the local market in the Hawaiian islands our willingness to bring services directly to them. The clients that brought us to Hawaii are a great baseline for Bloom to prove out a longer term model of support for health services across the United States. We continue to be focused on delivering technology enabled, operational health services to large employers."

The Company also announces that in connection with closing the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") on July 18, 2022, total compensation paid was C$33,240 and 166,200 compensation options, and not as previously indicated. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 19, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.
Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: info@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137059

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bloom Health PartnersCSE: BLMHEmerging Tech Investing
BLMH:CNX
Bloom Health Partners

Bloom Health Partners


Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners CEO to Speak at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando

Bloom Health Partners CEO to Speak at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces its CEO, Andrew Morton, will speak on a panel at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando, Florida on September 15th, 2022.

Mr. Morton will join co-panelists Eric Hargan, former U.S. Federal Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Jeff Hogan, President of Upside Health Advisors. The panel titled "Incorporating Occupational Health into Value Based Health Strategies" will focus on workplace health and using data models to improve outcomes in occupational health in such areas as preventive care and mental health.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q3 2022 with $8.4 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q3 2022 with $8.4 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces unaudited Fiscal Q2 2022 revenues of CAD $8.4M for the three months ended June 30th, 2022, bringing year-to-date revenues to CAD $24.9M for the first three quarters of Fiscal 2022.

Highlights in Fiscal Q2 2022:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location to Serve Chicago and Surrounding Area

Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location to Serve Chicago and Surrounding Area

New Bloom lab in the Chicago area will serve as a foothold in the midwestern United States

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D84) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces the opening of a new location in the Chicago area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 2,770,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$554,000. Combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has sold 7,920,000 Units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,584,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 5,150,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,030,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOAT Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Canadian License for Direct Lithium Extraction Technology

GOAT Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Canadian License for Direct Lithium Extraction Technology

GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated September 14, 2022 with 1000288601 Ontario Inc. (" Ontario Co ").

The LOI contemplates a proposed transaction (the " Proposed Transaction "), whereby GOAT would acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Ontario Co by way of a share exchange agreement (the " Share Exchange "). Ontario Co is in the process of acquiring the Canadian license for a Direct Lithium Extraction technology (the " DLE Technology ") developed by private industry, as well as University researchers based out of Australia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Announces Public Offering of Units in Canada

KWESST Announces Public Offering of Units in Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST" or "the Company") announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering in Canada of units for gross proceeds of approximately USD$3 million (the "Offering"). Each unit (a "Unit") is comprised of one common share in the capital of KWESST (a "Share") and a common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of five years from closing. PI Financial Corp. is acting as book-runner and sole underwriter in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Plantein Adds Greenbridge Distributor Network

Naturally Splendid Plantein Adds Greenbridge Distributor Network

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the Company has successfully negotiated a purchasing program for its PlanteinTM plant-based entrees with Greenbridge Foodservice, a group of Independent Distributors across Canada

Greenbridge Foodservice will market the complete PlanteinTM line including Burgers; Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Schnitzel; Garlic Kiev; and Phishy Fillet throughout their extensive network and has already received their first purchase order.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 15 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in the life sciences.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 15th

BioHarvest Sciences to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 15th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV), a biotechnology company focused on growing plant cells without the plant via its patented CELLicitation platform, today announced that Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOAT Announces Corporate Rebrand

GOAT Announces Corporate Rebrand

GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to report that in conjunction with its name change to GOAT Industries Ltd., the Company has launched its rebranded corporate website and investor presentation which can be viewed at: https:www.goatindustries.co .

GOAT's Management encourages all shareholders to visit the website and explore its redesign initiatives.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×