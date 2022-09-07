Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces its CEO, Andrew Morton, will speak on a panel at Health Benefits Nation Conference in Orlando, Florida on September 15th, 2022.

Mr. Morton will join co-panelists Eric Hargan, former U.S. Federal Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Jeff Hogan, President of Upside Health Advisors. The panel titled "Incorporating Occupational Health into Value Based Health Strategies" will focus on workplace health and using data models to improve outcomes in occupational health in such areas as preventive care and mental health.

Health Benefits Nation is the premier event attended by Chief Human Resource Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Human Resources, Benefits Executives and Benefits Advisors to break away from the status quo and accelerate the move to accountable, transparent, and high-quality employer healthcare. This well attended conference runs September 14th -16th, 2022.

For information on the Health Benefits Nation conference go to: https://healthbenefitsnation.com.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.
Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: info@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136181

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bloom Health PartnersCSE: BLMHEmerging Tech Investing
BLMH:CNX
Bloom Health Partners

Bloom Health Partners


Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q3 2022 with $8.4 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q3 2022 with $8.4 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces unaudited Fiscal Q2 2022 revenues of CAD $8.4M for the three months ended June 30th, 2022, bringing year-to-date revenues to CAD $24.9M for the first three quarters of Fiscal 2022.

Highlights in Fiscal Q2 2022:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location to Serve Chicago and Surrounding Area

Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location to Serve Chicago and Surrounding Area

New Bloom lab in the Chicago area will serve as a foothold in the midwestern United States

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D84) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces the opening of a new location in the Chicago area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 2,770,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$554,000. Combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has sold 7,920,000 Units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,584,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 5,150,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,030,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has engaged Ascenta Finance Corp. ("Ascenta") to lead a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until the date that is twelve (12) months from the Closing Date, as defined herein. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37 th Annual Meeting, held November 10-12, 2022, in Boston, MA.

"Our data showed clinical benefit including extended survival time and tumor reductions in heavily pre-treated advanced breast cancer patients who matched our lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, at HLA type/s, and these findings guided the development of further optimized off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers," stated Miguel Lopez-Lago, Ph.D., BriaCell's Chief Scientific Officer. "We are very excited for the opportunity to showcase new data from our clinical studies at SITC's annual meeting in Boston in November."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT - AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

REPEAT - AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that Fuel Cell Power NV ("FCP NV"), the Company's wholly-owned Belgium subsidiary, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system from BQA NV in accordance with international standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The application field for FCP NV's certification is the development of alkaline fuel cells.

Fuel Cell Power NV staff gathers in Belgium for the ISO 9001:2015 certification announcement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Advances Efforts in Education Vertical with New $625,000 Order

Applied UV Advances Efforts in Education Vertical with New $625,000 Order

Receives First Significant Order Validating Strategy of Focusing on School Districts Nationwide as the Federal Government Deploys Billions of Dollars for Improving Indoor Air Quality

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically, announces that both its Airocide™ and its Scientific Air™ S400 (by SteriLumen ) have been purchased for placement in the St. Joseph, Missouri School District. The school district serves 24 schools and over 10,600 students. The initial deployment of the units will be within the high schools with additional orders expected for the middle and elementary schools.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

AFCP's Belgium Subsidiary, Fuel Cell Power NV, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that Fuel Cell Power NV ("FCP NV"), the Company's wholly-owned Belgium subsidiary, has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system from BQA NV in accordance with international standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The application field for FCP NV's certification is the development of alkaline fuel cells.

Fuel Cell Power NV staff gathers in Belgium for the ISO 9001:2015 certification announcement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vegan Supply to Distribute Plantein Through Foodservice Network & Sell in Retail Store

Vegan Supply to Distribute Plantein Through Foodservice Network & Sell in Retail Store

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ September 6, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC Pink:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Vegan Supply will carry a selection of PlanteinTM products for its retail and foodservice customers.

Vegan Supply, a Vancouver based company with both retail and foodservice distribution, began business in 2015 as the world's largest e-commerce marketplace exclusively providing their retail customers and foodservice clients with high-quality vegan products. Vegan Supply is listing five (5) PlanteinTM plant-based entrees: Nuggets, Schnitzel, Crumbed Tenders, Sweet Chili Tenders, and Crispy Burgers. The PlanteinTM line of products will be available through Vegan Supply's retail store in Vancouver, BC, their e-commerce platform, and marketed to their foodservice distribution network.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), effective September 12, 2022, the Company intends to change its name to "GOAT Industries Ltd." from "Billy Goat Brands Ltd." (the " Name Change ") The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "GOAT" on the CSE, under the stock symbol "BGTTF" on the OTCQB Venture Market and under the symbol "26B" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA3802J1030 and 38021J103, respectively.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×