Life Science NewsInvesting News

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces unaudited Fiscal Q2 2022 revenues of CAD $8.4M for the three months ended June 30th, 2022, bringing year-to-date revenues to CAD $24.9M for the first three quarters of Fiscal 2022.

Highlights in Fiscal Q2 2022:

  • Revenues CAD $8.4M
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) CAD $1.4M
  • Cash on hand end at June 30, 2022 of CAD $5.9M with receivables of CAD $6.8M
  • Fiscal 2022 YTD revenues CAD $24.9M, with announced revenue guidance for the full fiscal year of CAD $25M - CAD $28M
  • Announced extension with State of Texas K-12 Schools for an additional year

Full results available at www.sedar.com.

"We're thrilled to announce our third quarter results," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Our Fiscal Q3 2022 revenue of CAD $8.4M and aggregate CAD $24.9M year to date has resulted in us all but reaching our revenue guidance for FY 2022 in three quarters. We're proud of our team's performance so far this year as we continue to transition Bloom into an innovative provider of employer health-tech solutions and services. Our end-to-end platform strategy of clinical, labs and data in workplace health is well received by clients, partners and investors."

(1) This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the section "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" for information on the calculation of this non-IFRS measures.
(2) Refer to the section "Disclosure on Financial Guidance" for additional information.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-IFRS financial measures provide users with important information regarding the operational performance of our business. The non-IFRS financial measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for IFRS measures as determined in accordance with IFRS. By considering these measures in combination with the comparable IFRS financial measures, we believe that users are provided a better overall understanding of our business and financial performance during the relevant period than if they considered the IFRS financial measures alone.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and is utilized by management to assess and evaluate the financial performance of its operations. Management believes that EBITDA improves comparability between periods by eliminating the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that are not considered to be indicative of operational and financial trends either by nature or amount to provide a better overall understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income before tax, calculated as follows:

The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA is net income before tax, calculated as follows:

For the three months ended
June 30
20222021
Net income before tax$31,492$(1,065,599)
     Amortization of intangibles706,453-
     Depreciation120,095-
     Interest expense391,181-
EBITDA1,249,221(1,065,599)
     Debt modification gain(130,033)-
     Fair value loss on contingent consideration274,642-
Adjusted EBITDA$1,393,830$(1,065,599)

 

Disclosure on Financial Guidance

Anticipated revenue figures and EBITDA are based on modelling and estimates developed by management and updated as of June 30, 2022. These estimates are based on our Fiscal Year 2021 results and year-to-date 2022 results, including market size, and assume only ongoing business, as well as marginal growth in fixed costs through Fiscal Year 2022. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from these estimates based on increases in operating costs, failure to maintain regulatory licensing, inability to execute on existing contracts with schools in Texas, failure to attract and retain qualified employees, or a reduction in customer demand.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135425

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bloom Health PartnersCSE: BLMHEmerging Tech Investing
BLMH:CNX
Bloom Health Partners

Bloom Health Partners


Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location to Serve Chicago and Surrounding Area

Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location to Serve Chicago and Surrounding Area

New Bloom lab in the Chicago area will serve as a foothold in the midwestern United States

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D84) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces the opening of a new location in the Chicago area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement for over C$1.58M in Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 2,770,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$554,000. Combined with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has sold 7,920,000 Units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,584,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

In connection with closing the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid C$32,640 and issued 163,200 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 18, 2023 to an arms-length party who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 19, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has closed an initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") and has issued 5,150,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,030,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The initial tranche of the Offering was led by Ascenta Finance Corp., an exempt market dealer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. In connection with closing the initial tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $39,900, issued 3,000 Warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until July 6, 2023, and 196,500 compensation options (each, an "Option") to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Option is exercisable to acquire a Unit under the same terms as the Offering until July 6, 2023. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until November 7, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Launches $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces that it has engaged Ascenta Finance Corp. ("Ascenta") to lead a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Units are comprised of (i) one (1) common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"); and (ii) one-half (12) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share until the date that is twelve (12) months from the Closing Date, as defined herein. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for ongoing working capital and corporate development.

The Common Shares and the Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month hold period under applicable securities laws and the certificates evidencing the Common Shares and the Warrants will bear a legend to that effect. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2022 or such other date as the Company may determine (the "Closing Date"), and is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Q2 2022 with $11.1 Million in Revenue

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces unaudited Fiscal Q2 2022 revenues of CAD $11.1M for the period ended March 31st, 2022, bringing year-to-date revenues to $16.9M for the first half of Fiscal 2022.

Highlights in Fiscal Q2 2022:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Expansion of Senior Management Team

Greenlane Renewables Announces Expansion of Senior Management Team

~Greenlane adds new Chief Operating Officer while also elevating existing executives~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that Alex Chassels has joined Greenlane in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, the Company is announcing the promotions of Maura Lendon to Chief Legal Officer and Sandra Keyton to Chief Human Resources Officer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION: Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

CORRECTION: Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022

This release acts as a correction for the release posted on 8/29/2022 at 10:30 PM EDT from Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. announcing its second quarter results for 2022 due to an error in comments stated

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022 and Strategic Update

Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2022 and Strategic Update

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid CFO Mr. George Ragogna stated, "We are continuing to implement our plan focused on our plant-based opportunities, most notably PlanteinTM Plant-Based Foods. With most Covid restrictions now removed, we have been able to meet clients face to face at several trade shows after a multi-year hiatus, to promote the launch of our PlanteinTM retail line while developing national distribution and sales relationships. Responses from the trade shows have been overwhelmingly positive, resulting in multiple new accounts as well as building the foundation for many new business opportunities. The plant-based market is maturing, and consumers are demanding higher quality products, most notably beginning with taste. Feedback from these recent tradeshows has confirmed we have amongst the best tasting plant-based products available in the Canadian market, and demand for our PlanteinTM line continues to gain traction."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Completes Loan Financing

KWESST Completes Loan Financing

Not For Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Release, Publication, Distribution, or Dissemination Directly, or Indirectly, in Whole or in Part, In or Into the United States

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST" or "the Company") today announced that it has closed two non-secured loans in the amount of USD$200,000 per loan with a third-party lender ("Lender") for an aggregate amount of USD$400,000 (the "Loans").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Avricore Health Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company's Q2 results.

"We have now begun a new era for Healthtab™ and the Company as we expand Shoppers Drug Mart significantly over the coming weeks," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "We are now realizing our revenue targets and are on track to realize long-term profitability as we continue to successfully execute our plan."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT Bolsters its Board With the Addition of Jeff Zajac

dynaCERT Bolsters its Board With the Addition of Jeff Zajac

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeff Zajac as a director of the Company. As well, the Company has increased the number of its directors from five (5) to six (6) in accordance with the Company's By-Laws.

Mr. Zajac is Founder and CEO of Facial Stats Ai, a company specializing in Neural Networks, Computer Vision, and Artificial Intelligence within the Canada, USA, Mexico and Central American marketplace with offices in Toronto & Mexico City and sales through a self-built distributor network. He is also CEO and Co-Founder of Solus One / VB, a multi-national SaaS based software company, with a focus on enhancing VoIP technologies to reduce costs and maximize performance and consulting key clients in the Political and Media industries on Market Research and Communication effectiveness. Mr. Zajac participated in Team Canada Missions, throughout Asia, USA, Middle East and Latin America, including ICT industry tradeshows as an Exhibitor and he has first-hand experience with BDC, EDC & VCs. As well, he is CEO and Founder of New Rock Mining, a Mineral Exploration Company, with claims and options located in Newfoundland.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×