Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diagnostic and health technology services, announces a leadership transition.

Effective September 30, 2022, Andrew Morton has stepped down as CEO of the Company to pursue other opportunities. Rosemary Elliston, COO of the Company, has been appointed to the position of Interim CEO. Mr. Morton will continue to support the Company as a Director.

Ms. Elliston, an experienced healthcare executive, brings expertise in organizational planning, team development, multimillion-dollar capital projects, and increasing visibility for growth. "I am looking forward to working with Andrew and the rest of the Board to leverage the strong initial growth period that the Company has been able to achieve and continue to transition the Company into new market opportunities and further add to shareholder value", said Rosemary Elliston, Interim CEO. "Diagnostic and health tech services is a large and rapidly growing sector and our goal is to be at the forefront of it."

The Board of Bloom would like to thank Andrew for his hard work and dedication, delivering strong operating results throughout fiscal 2022 and positioning the Company for its next phase of growth. The Board of Directors, Bloom staff and Ms. Elliston are committed to business continuity and a smooth transition, including ongoing communications to our shareholders and investors.

"We're excited about the next phase of growth for Bloom, as the Company develops additional service offerings," said Andrew Morton, outgoing CEO. "As a director of the Company, I look forward to continuing to support the team in executing on this transition."

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for diagnostic testing. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models.

For more information: info@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Rosemary Elliston
Interim Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

