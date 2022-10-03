Overview
Advanced health for employees is quickly becoming an essential part of running an organization. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Many organizations are now looking at long-term employee health as part of their operations. A competitive labor market has shifted employers’ focus to retaining employees while finding innovative ways to attract new talent. This is happening at the same time that individual health needs are catching up after two years of pandemic management.
Today, companies are increasingly looking for ways to mitigate what is expected to be a decade of demanding employee needs, rising healthcare costs and a need for accurate risk management. This all comes at a high cost to organizations through lost productivity and ever-increasing health and liability insurance fees. Industry experts and top investors are taking notice of global opportunities for employer-provided health services. Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock recently discussed on CNBC how worker health is “the new world of work…companies not adapting do so at their own peril.”
Given the new era of ‘safety culture’ in workplaces, it’s no surprise that the global workplace safety market size is expected to reach US$19.9 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to grow from an estimated value of US$12.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4 percent from 2020 to 2025. With an occupational health market in the workplace in 2021 of over US$6.5B in the US, this market is expected to rise significantly. Innovation in workplace health is needed to meet growing demand.
Bloom Health Partners (CSE:BLMH,OTCQB:BLMHF,FRA:D84) offers a global platform that provides healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech solutions. The company’s mission is to ensure that “unstoppable is possible'' for businesses and their employees through innovative and customized healthcare models. Bloom Health Partners serves several key markets, with services that include onsite healthcare, advisory services, K-12 school testing, television and film production sets, workplaces and live events.
Bloom Health Partners’ end-to-end healthcare delivery models are connected to its software platform with various solutions, including occupational health services, a data platform that manages end-to-end health intelligence, primary care services, employee screening and preventative care, laboratory services, Covid-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, employee healthcare maintenance and management, mental health services and wellness programs.
Bloom Health Partners’ platform empowers businesses and organizations to create strategies to manage health and safety while engaging employees. The company’s system is a stable, flexible, scalable and integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes. Bloom Health Partners’ platform is Android, Apple and smartwatch compatible.
The company’s platform provides businesses and organizations a competitive advantage through the reduction in lost time and productivity, worker’s compensation claims, disability costs, insurance premiums, retention and recruitment challenges, compared to the traditional workplace care model. The traditional workplace care model relies primarily on emergency first aid, off-site ER and outside clinics. Bloom Health Partners’ platform provides better and more convenient healthcare from pre-employment drug testing, health screening and job duty and function assessments to advanced on-site clinical care and telehealth and monitoring services.
Bloom Health Partners is trusted by multiple Fortune 500 companies, major film production companies, large entertainment venues, schools, manufacturing facilities and more to handle Covid-19 testing and safety compliance. The company’s major clients include PepsiCo, Netflix, Six Flags, Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, Live Nation, Sony and Viacom CBS. Bloom Health Partners has helped clients remain operational and avoid Covid-19-related shutdowns and delays. This has placed Bloom in a strong position to work with large organizations as they evolve into longer-term health needs for employees.
The company is led by a world-class team with a science-first approach. Bloom Health Partners’ board consists of foreign pharmaceutical executives and the chief medical officer of GE Corporate. Bloom Health Partners also owns and operates its best-in-class labs in major cities in the United States, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu and Montgomery, Alabama, serving as a support network for its growing business.
The company has an established and diverse revenue stream with the potential for further growth. The company’s revenue stream comes from its software platform, occupational health services, testing, consulting services and research subscriptions.
Taking advantage of the growing opportunity in the new health-tech space, Bloom Health Partners continues to look for opportunities to expand its facilities and offices in the United States and Canada. Health is becoming an essential part of running a business and Bloom is pioneering the model.
Company Highlights
- Bloom Health Partners provides secure, stable, scalable, flexible, customized and end-to-end healthcare models to help businesses and organizations minimize health-related costs while maintaining a competitive advantage of safety.
- Serves several key markets, including onsite healthcare, advisory services, K-12 schools, television and film production sets, workplaces and live events.
- Solutions include occupational health services, a data platform that manages end-to-end health intelligence, primary care services, employee screening and preventative care, laboratory services, Covid-19 and flu testing and vaccinations, employee healthcare maintenance and management, mental health services and wellness programs.
- An impressive client base includes multiple Fortune 500 companies, major film production companies, large entertainment venues, schools and manufacturing facilities.
- A strong revenue model with diverse streams of income.
- Backed by an experienced management team and a world-class scientific team.
- A network of laboratories across the US, including Chicago, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and Montgomery, Alabama.
Markets
Software
Core to Bloom’s business is its software platform called Bloom Shield. This platform manages data and results for organizations to effectively use Bloom’s services. As a secure, cloud-based platform, Bloom Shield is designed to handle personal health information and provide Bloom clients with a planning tool to help make decisions to keep their organizations running. As clients use Bloom services, such as a large employer or film production, business leaders can see an overview of workplace health without any compromise to individual privacy. This big data platform provides organizations much needed tools to stay operational based on all health conditions of workers.
Safety and Testing
Bloom Health Partners’ safety and testing services consist of lab-based services for parts of industry and schools that will require ongoing pandemic screening. This proven model is evolving into testing of all kinds such as cancers, diabetes and drug testing. Bloom’s network of labs is able to support both pandemic and post-pandemic testing needs efficiently.
All testing from labs are easily accessible through the company’s secure online reporting portal. Patients can register their samples and view results while administrators can log in to monitor compliance, track samples and manage contact tracing. The company provides customized client portals as well as third-party software integration capabilities, all of which serve as a baseline for multiple health services.
Onsite Healthcare
Bloom Health Partners’ on-site healthcare services consist of a variety of customized clinical care solutions delivered through its Bloom Care platform. These services include:
- Primary care
- Preventative care
- Emergent care
- Physicals
- Wellness checks
- Clinical assessments
- Staffing options include MRO, PA and physician
- Diagnostic and imaging services
- Lab services
- Health maintenance
- Covid-19, flu and strep tests
- Drug testing
- Vaccines and vaccine tracking
- Mental health services
- Diabetes, asthma and other disease maintenance
- First-aid and injury care
- Medication storage
- Telehealth, remote patient monitoring and live translation
- Optional family services
The company’s onsite healthcare helps employers manage several of the largest health-related expenditures for businesses through prevention, management and treatment. These expenses include cardiovascular health, obesity-related complications, pulmonary illnesses, behavioral health conditions, musculoskeletal injuries and/or pain and mental health. Bloom Health Partners seeks to help businesses reduce sick days and provide quality assurance while improving patient care.
The company performed in-depth consultations for businesses with scientists and doctors to establish a customized program design based on needs, timeline, budget and location. Bloom Health Partners also provides businesses with operations and logistics support, customer service and communication seven days a week with a dedicated advisor.
Advisory Services
Bloom Health Partners’ advisory services consist of extensive planning and consulting provided by its team of doctors, scientists and industry experts. The company’s advisory team strictly adheres to guidelines from the CDC, FDA, HHS, OSHA, WHO, IPAC, and equivalent local organizations. The team delivers strategy and implementation recommendations to establish proactive healthcare safety plans based on needs, timeline, budget and location.
Bloom Health Partners’ advisory team validates scientific research and tracks data from around the world to ensure accurate and up-to-date advice. The team is committed to always ensuring clients are informed with updates when they require them by allowing them to set preferred frequency updates. The company’s advisory team goes above and beyond to secure necessary supplies and resources, seamlessly execute safety plans and adapt to changes in real-time.
K-12 Schools
Bloom Health Partners’ K-12 school service consists of a Covid-19 screening program structured to specifically serve the needs of students and schools. The K-12 school service provides on-site, customized, non-invasive and accurate PCR testing weekly. The samples are transported by Bloom Health Partners’ team to a nearby Bloom Health Partners lab and produced results in 24 hours. The company’s approach provides enhanced reliability, transparency, communication, HIPAA-compliant reporting and accountability for schools.
The K-12 school testing is conducted by Bloom Health Partners’ professional staff members with training in the most effective, accurate, and comfortable test sample collection techniques. The service is managed end-to-end by Bloom Health Partners’ team to minimize disruptions and reduce the workload of the school staff. The company maintains patient privacy and only shares results for public health purposes.
Productions
Bloom Health Partners’ production services consist of testing for television and film production sets. The company provides on-site collection, flexible scheduling, reporting and customized solutions for productions.
The company’s end-to-end testing has helped keep movie and TV sets running. Bloom Health Partners exceeds the CDC’s requirement of testing one protein by testing under the gold standard of three proteins to reduce false positives. This same approach can be brought to productions to cover an array of health needs.
Bloom Health Partners is trusted by several small-scale and large-scale production companies –– including Netflix, Apple TV+ and Sony –– to handle testing and safety compliance.
Management Team
Andrew Morton - Chief Executive Officer & Acting Board Chair
Andrew Morton is a seasoned global technology executive with a track record of successfully building and running innovative companies. Morton was the senior vice-president of global sales for Zodiac Interactive, a privately held software company focused on advanced software for tier 1 cable and telecommunications providers. He headed up broadband television for Entone where he launched successful operations on multiple continents. Entone was acquired by Amino Communications (LON:AMO). Morton served for several years post-transaction on the senior executive team. He co-launched global operations for Comtrend Corporation, a leader in telecom hardware and software. Earlier in his career, he held growth roles at 3Com and IBM’s spinoff company Lexmark.
Rosemary Elliston - Chief Operations Officer
Rosemary Elliston served as chief client and operations officer at International Capital and Management Company - ICMC, where she led an exceptional stakeholder team providing inventive solutions and expanding business capabilities to Cancer Treatment Centers of America. During her tenure for the ICMC family of companies, she held senior roles including CEO. Elliston has led multiple highly visible projects and teams with industry leaders such as Kaiser Permanente, Andersen Consulting, Perot Systems and Blue Cross Blue Shield. She majored in medical technology at the University of South Alabama, and is an alumna of the Executive Development Program from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Abbas Khan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer
Abbas Khan is the managing partner and co-founder of Bloom Health Partners. Khan is a true collaborator with a knack for building teams and implementing creative solutions. He embodies Bloom Health Partners’ mission to ensure “unstoppable is possible.” His entrepreneurial spirit and strategic thinking have been instrumental in forming key partnerships to grow Bloom’s client base in the US and expand its best-in-class clinical operations to other countries.
Before working with Bloom, Khan served as the business development and marketing manager for Life Biosciences. He was also the commercialization director for health-tech company CloudMex, where he led the rebrand of its communication strategy as well as managed its partnership and product development with Anthem Health. His background also includes strategic marketing roles at Sterling-Rice Group and PepsiCo. Khan is currently pursuing his MBA in healthcare at the Yale School of Management.
Outside of work, Khan enjoys time with his family. Khan and his wife support charitable causes through The Khan Family Foundation, which was founded by his philanthropist parents. The Khan Family Foundation actively focuses its charitable giving on underserved youth, education initiatives and women empowerment.
Marlis Yassin - Chief Financial Officer
Marlis Yassin is a CPA and CA with more than 15 years of experience working with publicly-listed companies. She has held finance management positions at various public companies, including an international industrial products company and mid-tier mining companies. Yassin gained extensive experience through her client engagements at Deloitte. Yassin has provided reporting, advisory and assurance services to publicly traded companies, primarily in the natural resources sector.
Cole Lysaught - Co-Founder and Head of Business Development
Cole Lysaught is a managing partner and co-founder of Bloom Health Partners. Lysaught is an entrepreneur at heart, bringing a strong background in financial and operational leadership. He has an extensive track record in investing and scaling new and existing portfolio companies, investment management, building teams and guiding operations.
Before working at Bloom, Lysaught was a partner at Ahkeo Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm. Since 2011, he has facilitated over US$1 billion in transactions across a wide range of industries, including energy, banking, hospitality and tourism. Lysaught continues to build value as a managing partner and investor at CPL Investments.
Lysaught serves as a US Delegate to the G 20 Entrepreneurial Summits in Toronto and Mexico City. He also serves on the Dallas Alumni Board of Directors at Texas Christian University. He spent six years as a host committee member for the Great Investors’ Best Ideas Foundation (GIBI). GIBI is a nonprofit organization that benefits The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and the Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation. He graduated cum laude from Texas Christian University with a BBA in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management.
Andrew McCann - Chief Technical Officer
Andrew McCan was the co-founder and CTO of DeviantArt, a Hollywood-based online artist platform, acquired by Wix in 2017. At the time of the acquisition, DeviantArt had more than 40 million users and 325 million pieces of original art housed on the platform. Previously, he co-founded Mediascience which was later acquired by Lycos. He also built Sonique, which is an audio player application for the Windows platform. McCan studied computer science at Montana State University.
Jessica Federer - Director
Jessica Federer is a venture partner with Boston Millennia Partners. Federer is also an advisor and investor for health and technology companies. She is on the United Nations m-Powering Development Advisory Board for the Agency for Information and Communications Technology (ITU). She is also the founder of Innovayte. Previously, Federer was the chief digital officer at Bayer A.G., where she led a digital transformation across consumer health, pharmaceuticals, animal health and agriculture.
Dr. Nimisha Kalia - Director
Dr. Nimisha Kalia is currently the chief medical officer at GE Corporate. She is board-certified in internal medicine, occupational medicine and public health and general preventive medicine. Kalia held academic appointments at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas in Austin.
John Garcia - Director
John Garcia is a seasoned senior executive who spent 32 years in the telecommunications industry. He spent the last 12 years of his career at Sprint where he held pivotal roles, including chief marketing officer and president of wireless. Garcia has also engaged in several major consulting projects for multiple companies, including VRide and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. His experience also includes a major consulting project for YRC which is the nation's largest less than truckload carrier.
Dr. Mehmood Khan - Strategic Advisor
Dr. Mehmood Khan has diverse experience in the pharmaceutical, clinical and consumer industries. Khan brings a wealth of knowledge to his role as the senior health advisor at Bloom Health Partners. He is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of Life Biosciences Inc., where he provides strategic direction and operational oversight across the company and its six daughter companies. His vision of a more efficient and effective drug development pathway will drive innovation at Life Biosciences science and technology advancements.
Khan previously served as the chief scientific officer and vice-chairman at PepsiCo, a Fortune 500 company. Before joining PepsiCo, Khan served as the president of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he led the global efforts by revenue. Khan had a distinguished medical career as a faculty member in endocrinology at the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Medical School. He served as the director of diabetes, endocrine and nutritional trials unit at these institutions.
Khan is the recipient of numerous distinctions and awards, including The Harris Award for Excellence in Food and Science Technology and a Harvard University Illuminate Global Award for Innovation. He was named one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company. Khan also held leadership roles on numerous boards, including as chairman of the US Council on Competitiveness, V-Cat board member and NIST board member.
Khan earned his medical degree from the University of Liverpool Medical School in England. He completed a fellowship in clinical endocrinology and nutrition in the Department of Medicine and Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in London and a Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology.
Dr. James Shepherd - Strategic Advisor
Dr. James Shepherd is one of the world’s foremost experts in infectious diseases. Shepherd is an associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine. His global experience includes his work as a special advisor to the World Health Organization. He has advised the government of India on tuberculosis control and directed a research program in TB and HIV for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Botswana. He also assisted the University of Maryland in starting a large AIDS treatment program in Nigeria.
Honorable Eric Hargan - Medical and Science Advisor
Honorable Eric D. Hargan, JD, is the senior health advisor for Bloom Health Partners. He was a former Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the largest department in the federal government. As Deputy Secretary of HHS, he oversaw the development and approval of all HHS, CMS and FDA regulations and provided significant guidance. Hargan also oversaw the department’s day-to-day operations and management, as well as led policy and strategy development.
Hargan served on the board of Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership initiated by the U.S. government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. He also was a board member at University Hospitals and Alio Medical. Hargan is also a Fellow at the Health Evolution Forum.
Dr. Alexander Stemer, - Medical and Science Advisor
Dr. Alexander Stemer is board-certified in internal medicine and infectious disease. Stemer brings more than 42 years of experience to the Bloom Health Partners team. He was named the American Heart Association Heart of Gold Executive Chairman for 2022.
Stemer welcomes the challenge of solving new problems. He has been instrumental in the fight against Covid-19, developing infection control programs and protocols for hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. In addition to serving as associate clinical professor of medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Stemer currently serves as the co-chair of the Symphony Health Network Covid-19 Task Force. He also recently worked with the National Institute of Health and Eli Lilly to develop study protocols for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 in skilled nursing facilities using a monoclonal antibody. The study was approved by the FDA, completed and recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Joe Kurland - Medical and Science Advisor
Joe Kurland is a vaccine specialist and infection preventionist at Children’s Minnesota. Kurland is an experienced infection control practitioner with a demonstrated history of working in acute and ambulatory care fields. Kurland is skilled in epidemiology, infection prevention, high-level disinfection and sterilization processes and construction risk assessments. He is also an experienced professional providing legionella risk evaluation, pandemic response and vaccine-related advice.