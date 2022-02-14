Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. and Pfizer Inc. today announced positive top-line results from an Asia-Pacific Phase 3 clinical trial of rimegepant in 1,431 adults for the acute treatment of migraine. Led by BioShin Limited, a subsidiary of Biohaven in China and South Korea the randomized, regional, multi-center study met the co-primary endpoints evaluating the efficacy and safety of the orally ...

PFE