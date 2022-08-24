Pharmaceutical Investing News

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), is an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders.

A recent study, published in Experimental Neurology , has provided some new evidence that LSD has nootropic effects which are believed to be driven by neuroplasticity promotion. Researchers found that LSD increased neuroplasticity in ‘human brain organoids, increased novelty preference in rats, and improved memory performance in humans.' Increased structural plasticity in the brain neurons (mainly prefrontal cortex) has also been linked to the sustained antidepressant effects.

BetterLife's neuroplasticity study similarly demonstrated that, in the treatment of rat embryonic cortical neurons the Company's lead drug, BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD) increases the structural complexity of neurons (dendrite growth and complexity) indicating the neural plasticity activity of BETR-001. In certain measurements of structural plasticity in neurons, BETR-001 performs better than ketamine in this model.

"These results confirm that our proprietary BETR-001, an LSD analog, retains the anti-depressant and neural plasticity activity of LSD without causing hallucination . The fact that BETR-001 can promote structural plasticity in the prefrontal cortex neurons indicates its therapeutic effects in depression and related disorders, providing a potential patient friendly treatment addressing a very large unmet medical need affecting large number of patients globally," said Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and, therefore, can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma .

Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations Manager
Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com
Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.


BETR:CNX

BetterLife Secures Additional Mitacs Funding in Collaboration with Carleton University Research Team for BETR-001 Preclinical Depression Studies

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that a joint application to the Mitacs Accelerate program, in collaboration with Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University (Carleton) Department of Neuroscience, was successfully funded for research into the anti-depressant effects and mechanism of action ("MOA") of BETR-001 in preclinical models of depression.

BETR-001 is a second-generation Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule that BetterLife believes will mimic the therapeutic potential of LSD without causing psychedelic effects, such as hallucinations.

BetterLife To Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 1 st Annual Mental Health Conference being held on June 27 th 2022 in New York City, NY.

The theme of the conference is "Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond." The fireside chat will focus on the background of BetterLife and what differentiates it in the mental healthcare space.

BetterLife To Present BETR-001 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Federation of European Neuroscience Societies Forum

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that an abstract submitted on the anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") was accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming FENS Forum, being held July 9-13 in Paris, France. The study, led by Dr. Vern Lewis, is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience.

Dr. Lewis will present preclinical data demonstrating the anti-depressant and neural plasticity-promoting properties of BETR-001 from both in vitro and in vivo studies. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule.

BetterLife To Present BETR-001 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Canadian Association for Neuroscience Conference

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, today announced that an abstract on the preclinical data on anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") was accepted for presentation at the upcoming Canadian Association for Neuroscience (CAN) Conference, being held May 12-15 in Toronto, Canada. The study, led by Dr. Vern Lewis, is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's Department of Neuroscience. This collaboration is also supported by the Mitacs Accelerate program.

At CAN, Dr. Lewis will present preclinical data demonstrating the neural plasticity-promoting and anti-depressant properties of BETR-001 from both in vitro and in vivo studies. The Dr. Lewis' study demonstrated that treatment of rat embryonic cortical neurons with BETR-001 increases the structural complexity of neurons (dendrite growth and complexity) and therefore, provides evidence of neural plasticity activity of BETR-001. In certain measurements of structural plasticity in neurons, BETR-001 performed better than ketamine in this model.

BetterLife's BETR-001 Demonstrates BETR-001 Anti-depressant Activity in Preclinical Models of Depression

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained additional positive data confirming the anti-depressant activity of its lead compound 2-bromo-LSD ("BETR-001") in preclinical models of depression. The study is part of BetterLife's collaboration with the laboratory of Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University's (Carleton) Department of Neuroscience.

BETR-001 is a second-generation Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD") derivative molecule that BetterLife believes will mimic the therapeutic potential of LSD without causing psychedelic effects, such as hallucinations. The current study evaluated the anti-depressant activity of BETR-001 on depressive-like behavior of mice in a forced swim test. The amount of time mice spend immobile (a depression-like behavior) was significantly reduced 24 hours after treatment with single dose of BETR-001 (1.0 mg/kg) compared to the untreated control group. BETR-001 had no effect on the locomotion behavior of mice in this study, suggesting the increased mobility in the forced swim test was due to its anti-depressant activity. "We are very pleased with these preclinical results as they show that BETR-001 efficacy in the forced swim test is consistent with 2-bromo-LSD's 5-HT2A agonist activity, promotion of neural plasticity, and its anti-depressant effect in stress-induced preclinical depression model, as demonstrated in previous studies by BetterLife. The mounting evidence on BETR-001 efficacy in preclinical models of depression leaves little doubt on its therapeutic potential in depression and related disorders," stated BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Data Supporting Efficacy in Children 6 Months through 4 Years of Age

  • Updated analysis from 34 cases occurring at least seven days following a three-dose regimen showed 73.2% vaccine efficacy among children ages 6 months through 4 years
  • The vaccine efficacy remained consistently above 70% in both the 6 through 23 months and the 2 through 4 years age groups
  • Sequencing of observed COVID-19 cases confirmed majority were caused by Omicron BA.2, broadening the evidence for efficacy across COVID-19 variants

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced updated efficacy results from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating a three 3-µg dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age, reinforcing previously reported interim vaccine efficacy data collected in March and April 2022. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of this vaccine was granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this age group on June 17 and an application for conditional Marketing Authorization in this age group is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005341/en/

Merck Receives Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA for MK-2060, an Investigational Anticoagulant Therapy

Phase 2 Study of MK-2060 Currently Ongoing in People with End-Stage Renal Disease Receiving Hemodialysi s

Merck, (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's investigational anticoagulant therapy MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). According to the FDA, Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drug candidates to treat serious conditions and fulfill an unmet medical need. A therapeutic candidate that receives Fast Track designation may be eligible for more frequent interactions with the FDA to discuss the candidate's development plan and, if relevant criteria are met, eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review.

Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Data support request for Emergency Use Authorization of a 30-µg booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older
  • Companies have rapidly scaled production and stand ready to deliver doses of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines for September, and will begin shipping immediately pending authorization
  • Rolling submission for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine to be completed with the European Medicines Agency in the coming days

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced they have completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older. The application follows guidance from the FDA to include clinical data from the companies' bivalent Omicron BA.1-adapted vaccine and pre-clinical and manufacturing data from the companies' bivalent Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted vaccine to address the continued evolution of SARS-CoV-2. Pending authorization, the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine will be available to ship immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005376/en/

FDA Accepts Submission of Supplemental New Drug Application for LYNPARZA® in Combination With Abiraterone and Prednisone or Prednisolone for Patients With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer and Grants Priority Review

First PARP inhibitor to demonstrate clinical benefit in radiographic progression-free survival in combination with a new hormonal agent with or without homologous recombination repair gene mutations

AstraZeneca and Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for LYNPARZA in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone has been accepted and granted priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action, date in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Merck and Orna Therapeutics Collaborate to Advance Orna's Next Generation of RNA Technology

Collaboration supports multiple discovery efforts, including vaccines

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Orna Therapeutics , a biotechnology company pioneering a new investigational class of engineered circular RNA (oRNA) therapies, today announced a collaboration agreement to discover, develop, and commercialize multiple programs, including vaccines and therapeutics in the areas of infectious disease and oncology.

Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine in Infants

  • Pivotal top-line data demonstrate a four-dose series of 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC), if approved, would provide the broadest serotype coverage of any pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in infants
  • 20vPnC elicited robust immune responses to all 20 serotypes meeting the statistical non-inferiority criteria for the co-primary objective after Dose 4
  • 20vPnC demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile similar to Prevnar 13 ®
  • Pfizer plans to submit an sBLA by the end of this year, subject to discussions with U.S. FDA

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced positive top-line results from its pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study (NCT04382326) in infants evaluating its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) serotypes contained in the vaccine for the pediatric population.

The study had two co-primary objectives, associated with immunogenicity responses one month after the third and fourth doses of the four-dose vaccination series, respectively: non-inferiority (NI) of the percentage of participants with predefined serotype-specific immunoglobin G (IgG) concentrations after Dose 3 and NI of IgG geometric mean concentrations (GMCs) after Dose 4. All 20 serotypes met the co-primary objective of NI of IgG GMCs after Dose 4. Fourteen of the 20 serotypes met the co-primary objective of NI of the percentage of participants with predefined IgG levels after Dose 3 (two serotypes missed by a wider margin while four narrowly missed), and all serotypes met noninferiority for the key secondary objective of IgG GMCs after Dose 3. All 20 serotypes elicited robust functional responses (OPA) and increases in antibody responses after Dose 4, with the totality of data supporting the potential benefit of all serotypes in this 20-valent vaccine candidate.

