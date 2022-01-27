Bathurst Metal Corp. is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of a mineral claim totaling 960 Ha in close proximity to the Company’s McGregor Lake Project. The Company’s 100% owned property is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The new property covers three known uranium occurrences with values reported up to 0.95% uranium. The uranium mineralization is typically fracture controlled, ...

BMV:CA