Baselode Energy Corp. is pleased to announce the receipt of an exploration permit from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for an additional 50,000 metres of diamond drilling on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . The Company has approximately $20 million in cash and is fully-funded to carry out the expanded drill program. "In light of the results ...

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the receipt of an exploration permit (the " Permit ") from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for an additional 50,000 metres of diamond drilling on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

The Company has approximately $20 million in cash and is fully-funded to carry out the expanded drill program.

"In light of the results we've seen on ACKIO we've increased the planned 10,000 metres to a minimum 20,000 metres along strike of ACKIO. This will see us drill right through until summer, and we now have the flexibility to expand further to a total of 60,000 metres on ACKIO until 2023," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

The drill program is helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area, and will allow the Company to continue the drill program through Spring thaw and into the Summer months. The Permit is effective immediately and expires on December 31 , 2023.  Baselode remains engaged in positive discussions with the respective Indigenous communities and northern stakeholders for the Hook project. Baselode is committed to mutually beneficial working relationships with Indigenous and northern communities while mitigating any exploration impacts on traditional Indigenous lands and Rights.

ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake Uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments and Baseload Energy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 11, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments and Baseload Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Baselode Webinar: CEO James Skyes on the Importance of Drill Hole AK22-11 and Continuing Drilling to the Southeast

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing additional details from the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

The video (see link below) discusses:

Baselode Intersects Three New Holes with Elevated Radioactivity, Including the Highest Levels of Radioactivity To Date on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update of the on-going 10,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include;

Baselode Energy Corp: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Baselode Energy Corp (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Winter Drill Program on High-Grade Uranium ACKIO Discovery

TORONTO Feb. 9, 2022 CNW Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a 10,000 metre diamond drilling program has started on the high-grade uranium ACKIO discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"Since the ACKIO discovery in September, we've been eagerly anticipating this aggressive drill program to provide us with a better understanding of the ACKIO uranium mineralization system. In the four holes completed last year, we intersected a massive hydrothermal alteration envelope proving fertile for high-grade uranium deposition.  ACKIO's mineralization remains open in all directions, and the objective of this program is to drill 50 metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. We will also test the sandstone for unconformity-style of mineralization and sub-parallel mineralized trends to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

wooden dice with letters reading "geopolitics" on a map of the world

Geopolitical Risk and Uranium Mining: A Quick Overview

Conflict in Eastern Europe has had a significant impact on uranium prices, putting up to 16.5 percent of global supply at risk. This is not the first time geopolitical tensions have impacted the uranium market, either. Given that uranium is a crucial fuel source for nuclear energy, investors, mining agencies and energy companies alike must factor geopolitical risk into their decision making.

Operating at a global scale has always been somewhat challenging. Global mining companies must typically navigate multiple processes and policies around exploration, discovery and production. They must also understand the geopolitical climate of each region in which they operate and the likelihood of that climate disrupting operations.

Per McKinsey, managing geopolitical risk is now more important than it has ever been. Political, societal and legislative instability must be factored into all investment and purchase decisions in the mining sector. Mining companies, particularly those focused on uranium, can no longer afford to ignore such matters.

Laramide Resources Names General Manager To Lead US Operations

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Thomas in the newly created role of General Manger of U.S. Operations, effective immediately.

As the General Manager based in the United States , Mr. Thomas will be responsible for all aspects of Laramide's operations for its U.S.-based uranium projects, including U.S. investment, multi-project development and regulatory compliance, and ensuring alignment with the Company's global uranium exploration and development strategy.

GTI Resources

Drilling Completed at Thor ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that drilling is now completed for the 100-drill hole maiden exploration campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin (GDB).

Elevate Uranium: Carbon Free Energy

73 km of Prospective Palaeochannels Identified at Capri

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX: ELVUF) is pleased to announce completion of an airborne electro-magnetic survey (“EM”) and radiometric survey flown over EPL7508 (named Capri) in the Central Erongo Area, Namibia (Figure 1).

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2022)

Uranium is an important commodity in the energy sector, and knowing the countries with the top reserves is key. Mined uranium resources have provided fuel for nuclear power generation for more than 60 years, and today nuclear power serves 10 percent of global energy needs.

Global uranium demand is anticipated to grow in the coming years, which bodes well for future uranium prices. According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), 55 nuclear reactors are under construction worldwide, and significant increases to capacity at existing plants are also planned.

Global uranium production totaled 56,287 tonnes of U3O8 in 2020, the latest year for which numbers are available. The five top uranium-producing countries in the world are Kazakhstan, Australia, Namibia, Canada and Uzbekistan, and they were responsible for the vast majority of that production.

