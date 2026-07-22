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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 22, 2026 06:15AM PST
Shares of Kingfisher spiked 26 percent on Tuesday (July 21) following the announcement.
llucky78 / Shutterstock
Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has agreed to purchase a 9.9 percent stake in Canadian explorer Kingfisher Metals (TSXV:KFR,OTCQB:KGFMF) for roughly US$15.25 million to fund copper-gold exploration in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.
Kingfisher committed to directing at least 80 percent of the placement proceeds toward developing its flagship HWY 37 project. The cash injection leaves the junior miner with approximately US$34.3 million in working capital.
The companies will sign an investor rights agreement establishing strict project-level controls. Kingfisher cannot sell, transfer, or attach royalties to the HWY 37 project for 24 months without Barrick's explicit consent.
In exchange, Barrick accepted an 18-month lockup on its newly issued shares and a two-year standstill agreement capping its ownership at 15 percent. That ceiling increases to 19.9 percent if a third party acquires a 10 percent stake in Kingfisher.
Barrick must also vote with Kingfisher management or abstain from voting entirely during this two-year period.
“We are very pleased to welcome Barrick as a strategic shareholder of Kingfisher, following their extensive due diligence,” Kingfisher President and CEO Dustin Perry said in a recent press release. “This strategic investment is an endorsement of the prospectivity of our Golden Triangle land position and our technical team’s ability to execute.”
The transaction involves 15.47 million units in a non-brokered private placement priced at US$0.99 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and half a purchase warrant.
A full warrant entitles Barrick to buy an additional share at US$1.24 within two years. Exercising all warrants would increase Barrick’s total ownership to 14.1 percent.
Kingfisher initiated a 15,000-meter diamond drill campaign in mid-June across its 1,135-square-kilometer land package. The program deploys three drill rigs to test priority targets at the HWY 37 and Forrest Kerr projects.
Beyond capital, the companies will also form a joint technical committee, where Barrick will supply engineering and geological expertise for the 2027 and 2028 drilling seasons at HWY 37 upon Kingfisher's request.
This year, the Golden Triangle saw a string of recent investments as higher gold prices drew capital back to the region.
In January, American Lithium Materials (OTCID:AMLM) Minerals acquired a 19 percent stake in privately held Cunningham Mining to secure early exposure to the permitted Nugget Trap gold project in the same British Columbia district
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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