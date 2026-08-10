Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG)

Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Drilling Hits High-Grade Gold Shoot

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Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals

Vast Land Package for Critical and Precious Metals Exploration in Australia Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well

Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Music Well Follow-Up Drilling Ignites Next Exploration Phase

Music Well Follow-Up Drilling Ignites Next Exploration Phase

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Music Well Follow-Up Drilling Ignites Next Exploration PhaseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
$2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music Well

$2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced $2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

Bahia Metals Delivers 313 Million Tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at 0.33% Nickel Total Equivalent for Mangueiros Main Project

Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") announces an initial, pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Mangueiros Main, its flagship sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group metals ("PGM") asset in Bahia State, Brazil. The initial MRE defines 313 million tonnes... Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 125 Square-kilometres in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Transition Metals Expands Gowganda Gold Project to 125 Square-kilometres in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM,OTC:TNTMF) ("Transition" or the "Company") Further to the Company's news release of May 20, 2026, Transition is pleased to announce that it has further expanded its Gowganda Gold Property ("Gowganda" or the "Project") to approximately 125 km2 following recent... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Expands Mineralization at the Carmacks Project with 52.84 m of 1.04% Cu and 0.37 g/t Au

Cascadia Expands Mineralization at the Carmacks Project with 52.84 m of 1.04% Cu and 0.37 g/t Au

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the results of six additional drill holes from its fully-funded 2026 exploration program at the road-accessible Carmacks copper-gold project in central Yukon. These results continue to expand... Keep Reading...
OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the August 5th & 6th OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing. The two-day event featured live presentations from executives representing innovative... Keep Reading...
Getty Copper Commences Trading on OTCQX Best Market

Getty Copper Commences Trading on OTCQX Best Market

Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC,OTC:GTCDF) (OTCQX: GTCDF) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol GTCDF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Launches Expansion Drilling Near Highest Grade Intercept at Silver Hill

Metalsource Mining Launches Expansion Drilling Near Highest Grade Intercept at Silver Hill

New drilling will target strike and down plunge extensions of the exceptional polymetallic mineralization intersected in Hole SH26-07 as the Company's second drill rig prepares to evaluate newly identified district scale exploration targets.Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB:... Keep Reading...

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