Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Receives Final Sunnyside Permit

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Forest Service ("USFS") has approved the Sunnyside Plan of Operations ("PoO"). This is the final regulatory approval needed for Barksdale to execute its proposed drilling program at Sunnyside. The Company expects to begin mobilizing equipment on or around September 15, 2023.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "We are thrilled to have completed the permitting process at Sunnyside and look forward to mobilizing our first drill to site."

Over the past four years our team has successfully navigated federal and state permitting processes and has received approval from the United States Forest Service, the Army Corp of Engineers, and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to initiate its proposed drill program at Sunnyside. The approved permit gives Barksdale up to seven years to complete drilling activity on up to 30 drill pads. The locations of these pads are floating, which will allow the Company flexibility in executing a program that follows the best geology, as additional information will update our model with the completion of each drill hole.

Further to the press release dated September 6, 2023, the Company has been notified that the Plaintiffs have appealed the Federal District Court's ruling, denying their request for a preliminary injunction to prevent drilling at Sunnyside. To be clear, the Federal District Court's ruling in Barksdale's favor is unlikely to be reversed, not only because of the District Court's detailed ruling on the merits, but also because most appeals are unsuccessful. As such, Barksdale continues to advance its plans to commence drilling next week. The Company will continue to provide timely updates.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp.

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com
For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to the proposed nature, size, timing, targets and impact of the Company's planned drilling program on the Sunnyside project and the ability of the Company to obtain the requisite staffing and financing therefor; and the potential impact of seasonal drilling restrictions on the ability of the Company to effectively carry out such program. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.. The Company's proposed drilling program at Sunnyside is an exploratory search for commercial quantities of ore, the discovery of which cannot be assured. There are currently no NI 43-101 resources or reserves on the Sunnyside property. There is also uncertainty about the continued spread and severity of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, supplies, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

