Highlights:December 2021 Total Transaction Volume of AUD $185m December 2021 quarter TTV of $594m which is more than double the prior quarterYear on Year increase of 337% for month of December 2021Signed 14 new partners in December, including Ledger, Bitget, zkSync and gmx.ioAdded support for 18 coins and chains, now supporting a total of 80Banxa Holdings Inc. the world's first listed payment service provider and ...

BNXA:CA