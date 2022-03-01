Highlights: $594 million AUD Total Transaction Value up 461% year on year Revenue of $28 million AUD up over 522% year on year $26 million AUD in liquid assets Adjusted Positive operating cashflow for the 6 months ending Dec21 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million AUD Added 30 new coinschains with current support for over 80 Banxa Holdings Inc. the world's first listed payment service provider and RegTech platform ...

BNXA:CA