Company News Investing News
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange or alternative trading ...

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (" NCIB ") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") or alternative trading systems

Under the NCIB, the Corporation intends to acquire up to 6,085,890 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares. As of February 28, 2022, there were 121,717,818 Common Shares issued and outstanding. On any given day, during the NCIB, the Corporation may only purchase up to 15,000 Common Shares, which is equivalent to 25% of the average daily trading volume of 60,000 calculated based on the trading volumes on the CSE over the past 12 months and may purchase once per calendar week, in a block trade, a greater number of Common Shares.

Purchases under the NCIB may commence as of March 1, 2022 and will end on the earlier of: (i) February 28, 2023; or (ii) the date on which the Corporation has purchased the maximum number of Common Shares to be acquired under the NCIB. The Corporation may terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels it is appropriate to do so.

The Corporation has appointed Canaccord Genuity Corp. to conduct the NCIB. The purchase and payment of the Common Shares will be made in accordance with the requirements of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The actual number of Common Shares purchased, timing of purchases and share price will depend upon market conditions at the time and securities law requirements. All Common Shares acquired will be returned to treasury and cancelled.

The Corporation's Board of Directors believes that the market price of the Common Shares may from time to time not reflect the underlying value of the Corporation, specifically its growth opportunities, and that the proposed purchasing of its Common Shares is in the best interests of the Corporation and represents an appropriate use of corporate funds. It is expected that any purchases made by the Corporation could also enhance value and liquidity for its shareholders.

About Ayurcann

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

For additional information, please contact:

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer
905-492-3322
info@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Email: ir@ayurcann.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: t he Corporation launching the NCIB and purchasing Common Shares for cancellation thereunder ; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchanges ; the Corporation repurchasing Common Shares under the NCIB and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry ; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued regulatory approval s ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchange ; the Corporation not repurchasing Common Shares under the NCIB ; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ayurcann CSE:AYUR Cannabis Investing
AYUR:CNX
Ayurcann

Ayurcann

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Else Nutrition, Ayurcann Holdings, and Resverlogix

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Else Nutrition, Ayurcann Holdings, and Resverlogix

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Else Nutrition, Ayurcann Holdings, and Resverlogix on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS RECORD SALES AND FOURTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS RECORD SALES AND FOURTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE:AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE:3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " C ompany "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its second quarter ending December 31, 2021. All figures reported are in Canadian dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 3 1 , 2021:

Keep reading... Show less
AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ROLLES INTO 5th PROVINCE WITH BESTSELLING "FUEGO" VAPES IN ALBERTA AND ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON THE OTCQB MARKET

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ROLLES INTO 5th PROVINCE WITH BESTSELLING "FUEGO" VAPES IN ALBERTA AND ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON THE OTCQB MARKET

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE : AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes into Alberta . This is the 5 th province over the last 4 months that Ayurcann has entered in Canada . Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (the " AGLC "). Products will be made available through authorized retailers across Alberta .

Keep reading... Show less
AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. UPDATE FOR 2022

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. UPDATE FOR 2022

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its exponential growth throughout Canada.

Ayurcann Market segments

Keep reading... Show less
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes. Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS"). Products will be made available through additional adult-use channels including authorized retailers across Ontario.

Ayurcann will be launching its best seller - Fuego's Cherry Blossom. The vape product has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

Keep reading... Show less
Gage Growth Redeems a Portion of the Super Voting Shares Held by Mayde Inc.

Gage Growth Redeems a Portion of the Super Voting Shares Held by Mayde Inc.

Mayde Inc. (the "Holder") announced today that on February 28, 2022, the Holder exchanged (the "Exchange") an aggregate of 67,000 exchangeable units of Spartan Partners Holdings, LLC (the "Exchangeable Units"), a partially owned subsidiary of Gage Growth Corp. (the "Issuer"), into 3,350,000 subordinate voting shares of the Issuer (the "Subordinate Voting Shares"). In connection with the Exchange, the Issuer redeemed 67,000 super voting shares of the Issuer (the "Super Voting Shares") from the Holder in accordance with the terms of the articles of the Issuer (the "Redemption").

Prior to the Redemption, the Holder held beneficial ownership of 600,000 Super Voting Shares, representing 40% of the Super Voting Shares outstanding immediately before the Redemption. Immediately following the Redemption, the Holder held beneficial ownership of 533,000 Super Voting Shares, representing 37.195% of the Super Voting Shares outstanding immediately following the Redemption.

Keep reading... Show less

Cronos Group Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Consolidated net revenue increased 59% in Full Year 2021 compared to Full Year 2020

Announces the planned exit of its Peace Naturals Campus in Stayner, Ontario to streamline supply chain and improve profitability

Keep reading... Show less

Trulieve Announces March 2022 Conference Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in March.

  • 34 th Annual Roth Conference, March 14, 2022 : President Steve White will participate in investor meetings.
  • 2022 SXSW Conference, March 15, 2022 : Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat will participate in a panel discussion "Cannabis: the Next Frontier in CPG". More information about the session can be found here .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Keep reading... Show less

Green Thumb Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb," or the "Company") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, Doctor Solomon's and Good Green branded cannabis products, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus Wellness Announces Voting Results From its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Numinus Wellness Announces Voting Results From its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held earlier today.  A total of 26,215,003 common shares, or 12.73% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date of January 24, 2022 were represented either in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following five nominees proposed by the Company were elected as Directors of Numinus to serve until the Company's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.  Below is a summary of the voting results for the Directors elected:

Keep reading... Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Launches Full Line of Cannabis Flower in Minnesota

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that its Minnesota operating subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota LLC, has launched a full line of cannabis flower in Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The launch of cannabis flower is in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase cannabis in its natural form, as dried whole flower.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×