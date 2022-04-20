Company NewsInvesting News

Ayurcann Holdings Corp., a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective April 19, 2022. The Flower Sales License will allow Ayurcann to sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective April 19, 2022 (the " Flower Sales License "). The Flower Sales License will allow Ayurcann to sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.

Ayurcann Logo (CNW Group/Ayurcann Holdings Corp.)

"With our specialty in extraction and Cannabis 2.0 brands in Vapes and Oils available throughout Canada , receiving the Flower Sales License is another avenue for Ayurcann to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market. With our current suppliers and large volume purchasing power we can leverage our current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of other products targeted at the value conscious consumer. Our offerings will include pre-rolls and dried flower," stated Igal Sudman , Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

Cannabis flower is in high demand from provincial distributors and consumers. With national distribution and the ability to produce products on a large scale, the new flower stock keeping units (" SKUs ") will help grow and increase sales for Ayurcann, while continuing to be profitable and gaining market share.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Corporation selling dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License; Ayurcann utilizing the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs helping to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchanges; the Corporation selling dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License; Ayurcann utilizing the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs helping to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the Corporation becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued regulatory approvals ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchange; the Corporation's inability to sell dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License and/or the Flower Sales License being revoked; Ayurcann being unable to utilize the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation's inability to leverage its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs being unable to help to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; the Corporation's inability to grow its exposure and market share; the Corporation being unable to maintain a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has grown its distribution to 1,000 with its vapes and tinctures products in Canada .

Ayurcann Branded products are available in over 1,000 distribution points in Canada (CNW Group/Ayurcann Holdings Corp.)

Ayurcann has been on fire with its best-selling Fuego vapes in every province it has entered. Now, having crossed its 1,000 th distribution point and with the introduction of new brands such as Bravo6, Xplor, Her Highness, Hustle & Shake, Joints, and Vida coming to market, Ayurcann is growing its exposure and market share throughout the country. The right product, the right value and access to a growing group of retailers in NB, ON, MB, AB, SK keeps Ayurcann on a continuous path of profitability and growth.

Option and RSU Grants

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of stock options (each an " Option ") and restricted share units (each an " RSU ") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan, respectively.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 133,233 Options and an aggregate of 821,500 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.17 per common share, expires three years from the date of grant and vests immediately. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.

Each RSU granted vests immediately. All of the RSUs (and any common shares issuable upon redemption) will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the polices of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") and applicable securities laws.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchanges; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the Corporation becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued regulatory approvals ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchange; the Corporation's inability to grow its exposure and market share; the Corporation being unable to maintain a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Production Increase and Market Growth in Recreational Cannabis

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its growth in production and market share in recreational cannabis in Canada .

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (" NCIB ") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") or alternative trading systems

Under the NCIB, the Corporation intends to acquire up to 6,085,890 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares. As of February 28, 2022, there were 121,717,818 Common Shares issued and outstanding. On any given day, during the NCIB, the Corporation may only purchase up to 15,000 Common Shares, which is equivalent to 25% of the average daily trading volume of 60,000 calculated based on the trading volumes on the CSE over the past 12 months and may purchase once per calendar week, in a block trade, a greater number of Common Shares.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE:AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE:3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " C ompany "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its second quarter ending December 31, 2021. All figures reported are in Canadian dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 3 1 , 2021:

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ROLLES INTO 5th PROVINCE WITH BESTSELLING "FUEGO" VAPES IN ALBERTA AND ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON THE OTCQB MARKET

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ROLLES INTO 5th PROVINCE WITH BESTSELLING "FUEGO" VAPES IN ALBERTA AND ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON THE OTCQB MARKET

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE : AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes into Alberta . This is the 5 th province over the last 4 months that Ayurcann has entered in Canada . Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (the " AGLC "). Products will be made available through authorized retailers across Alberta .

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CNW Group/Ayurcann Holdings Corp.)

"Fuego" branded vapes has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

"We are thrilled to announce Fuego's initial entrance into Alberta , where we are optimistic about its market potential as an industry leading value brand line. We have been successfully selling in NB, MB, SK and ON and believe that the interest from consumers and retailers will help set the standard for vape products in Alberta ," states Igal Sudman , Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

OTCQB Symbol Change

Ayurcann is also pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. (the " OTCQB ") to change its symbol to "AYURF" effective as of market open, January 27, 2022 .

About OTCQB

The OTCQB operates the OTCQB ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. To learn more about the OTCQB, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

About Ayurcann

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Corporation's commencement of sales of its high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes in the Province of Alberta ; the Corporation's strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the OTCQB; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation receiving continued approval from the AGLC and other necessary approvals required for the sales of its high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes in the Province of Alberta ; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the OTCQB; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued approval from the AGLC and other necessary approvals required for the sales of its high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes in the Province of Alberta ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the OTCQB; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Roundhill Launches Cannabis ETF

Roundhill Investments an ETF sponsor focused on innovative thematic funds, today launched the Roundhill Cannabis ETF ("WEED ETF") on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The WEED ETF seeks to provide investors with exposure to the cannabis sector, including U.S. multi-state operators ("MSOs"). According to BDSA the global cannabis market is expected to grow to $61 billion by 2026, more than double $29 billion in sales for 2021. The majority of this growth is expected to come from the U.S. and Canadian markets, as consumer access improves amongst legalized states. Positive regulatory momentum continues abroad as well, including Mexico and European markets such as the U.K. and Germany .

"While publicly-listed cannabis companies have recently underperformed, we believe that the cannabis market may be entering an inflection point in terms of both profitability and regulatory momentum. We wanted to provide investors with a comprehensive vehicle to invest in the space, and at a net expense ratio of only 0.59%*, we believe that WEED has the potential to become the benchmark for the entire sector. WEED allows for U.S. retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to U.S. operators, potentially in advance of positive legislation," said Roundhill CEO Will Hershey .

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Intellectual Property Office for AgriFORCE GrowHouse Facility Related Patent

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Intellectual Property Office for AgriFORCE GrowHouse Facility Related Patent

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for its patent application titled "Structures for Growing Plants." This allowed patent corresponds to the previously announced patent application in the U.S. and related AGRIFORCE patent, trademark, and copyright applications previously filed in the U.S., Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, and CentralSouth America.

The allowed patent application for AgriFORCE GrowHouse has 20 claims for different inventive features relating to structures for growing plants. This encompasses innovative design elements of the GrowHouse structure and operational systems, such as transmissive panels that maximize the full light spectrum; automation; Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies to artificial intelligence (AI); enhanced insulation for maximizing energy efficiency; and a sealed positive pressure environment that provides optimally managed crop cultivation. The Company has another patent family for automated growing systems, and based on its positive International Preliminary Report on Patentability, allowance for the second patent family for automated growing systems is expected to follow soon.

Curaleaf Expands Product Offerings With Launch of BlueKudu Chocolates in Florida

BlueKudu's artisanal infused chocolates will be available at all 45 Curaleaf locations statewide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the launch of BlueKudu infused chocolates at all 45 Curaleaf locations in Florida . Acquired by Curaleaf in 2020, BlueKudu was founded in Colorado as one of the state's original and most experienced edible manufacturers known for utilizing culinary experts to create artisanal cannabis products. The expansion marks BlueKudu's first launch outside of Colorado and Curaleaf's entrance into Florida's infused chocolate category.

TerrAscend Welcomes Adult-Use Sales in New Jersey

Sales to begin at The Apothecarium Maplewood & Phillipsburg on April 21

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has received an amended cannabis business cultivation and manufacturing license from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission ("NJCRC"). TerrAscend will now be permitted to grow, produce, and sell adult-use cannabis products in New Jersey commencing on Thursday, April 21 . Initial sales will occur at the Company's Apothecarium Maplewood, located 1865 Springfield Ave, Maplewood and at Apothecarium Phillipsburg, located at 55 S Main St, Phillipsburg . TerrAscend also intends to request authorization for its planned dispensary in Lodi which is expected to open in Q2 2022.

digital text saying "SPAC" on stock chart

VIDEO — How the SPAC Craze Took Over the Capital Markets

How the SPAC Craze Took Over the Capital Marketswww.youtube.com

Capital markets trends come and go. Some make a big imprint, and others leave only a small mark.

In recent years, the investment space has seen the rise of special purpose acquisition companies, better known as SPACs. SPACs aren’t a new method for companies to reach a publicly traded listing, but this investment approach definitely caught on more than it had in the past — and ultimately fell back down.

Here's a look at why SPACs became so popular and how the market feels about them now.

/R E P E A T -- TerrAscend Accelerates Michigan Retail Expansion Through Acquisition of Pinnacle/

Adds 5 operational dispensaries, expanding TerrAscend's retail footprint to 17 in Michigan and 32 nationwide

Immediately accretive to TerrAscend on both Sales and EBITDA basis

