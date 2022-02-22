Company NewsInvesting News

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its second quarter ending December 31, 2021. All figures reported are in Canadian dollars.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE:AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE:3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " C ompany "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its second quarter ending December 31, 2021. All figures reported are in Canadian dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 3 1 , 2021:

  • Ayurcann reported revenues of $3.2 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.5 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 106% year-over-year and 71% increase over the Q1 for the three-months ended September 30, 2021. Revenues for the six months ended December 31, 2021, were $5.1 million, a 115% increase over the similar period in 2020.

  • Ayurcann reported gross margins of $1.8 million, for the three-months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $302,000 for the three-months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of approximately 500% year-over-year, maintaining strong control over sales and operating income. Gross margins for the six months ended December 31, 2021, were $2.7 million, compared to $408,000 in 2020, a 569% year over year increase.

  • Ayurcann finished its Phase-2 expansion at the Pickering facility, and started production, increasing extraction capacity of up to 300,000 kilograms of biomass and up to 3 million filling and co-packaging capability for cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products, providing Canadian licensed producers with a one-stop extraction facility and offering international brands seeking a go to market strategy.

  • Ayurcann was nominated for and won two leading awards in Canada for Best Extraction and Best Toll Processing facility of the year.

  • Ayurcann maintains one of the largest inventories of THC and CBD crude, THC and CBD distillate and pharma-grade CBD isolate for use in cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products available for its co-manufacturing and brand partnerships.

  • Ayurcann has expanded into the most of recreational markets throughout Canada and has over 150 SKU's available of cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products, with Fuego-branded vapes, Vida-branded tinctures and Glow-branded topicals having been shipped to Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta.

  • Ayurcann is expecting further sales with its exclusive partnership brands such as; Innocan Pharma, Her Highness, Joints, Hustle & Shake, Bravo6 and Lucky Dragon. creating products to meet the demand of Canadian consumers.

Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann, said, "this quarter we have shown and have proven again that Ayurcann is able to maintain a profitable business and expand its market share. Ayurcann works diligently to serve its clients and continues to grow its revenues, while keeping an eye on its bottom line."

Mr. Sudman added: "we are thrilled to see our revenues grow at a steady pace while maintaining strong margins and being responsible to our shareholders. We can confidently say that we fully expect to show continued growth and build on our momentum."

About Ayurcann

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

For additional information, please contact:

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Igal Sudman, Chief Executive Officer
905-492-3322
info@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:
Email: ir@ayurcann.com

The Company's unaudited interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three-month and six-month periods ended December 31, 2021, are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Company generating further sales with its exclusive partnership brands; the Company continuing to grow and show positive operating income; and the ability of the Company to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Company 's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Company 's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company ; the Company generating further sales with its exclusive partnership brands; the Company continuing to show positive operating income; and the Company becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company 's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry ; the Company 's inability to generate further sales with its exclusive partnership brands; the Company being unable to grow and / or show positive operating income in future quarters and the inability of the Company to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated February 22 , 202 2 ("MD&A") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company 's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.


Primary Logo

Ayurcann
AYUR:CNX
Ayurcann

Ayurcann

Overview

In an industry that was previously reliant on grower companies, more fully integrated companies delivering multiple verticals in cannabis processing and production offer an unparalleled investment opportunity that stands out from the rest.

Ayurcann (CSE:AYUR) is a leading B2B post-harvest solution and provider focused on providing scalable custom processes and pharma-grade products to the medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by delivering best-in-class, proprietary services, including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

The company offers a two-tier business model of services and production. The manufacturing vertical offers three production divisions specializing in expert cannabis-based extraction and refinement, high-quality bulk oil sales and white label manufacturing. Ayurcann currently extracting approximately 1,500 kilograms a week of product and has the capacity to process up to 200,000 kilograms of dry cannabis annually.

Additionally, its proprietary Ayurcann Marketplace offers a premium selection of cannabis and hemp products, including tinctures, vapes and topicals for personalized care.

The company operates out of Pickering, Ontario, allowing Ayurcann to leverage easy access to licensed producers and other cannabis participants in the region. It also holds Processing and Research Licences issued by Health Canada.

Ayurcann’s management team consists of innovators in the cannabis and corporate space that bring together years of experience in business development, finance, post-harvest production and quality control. This leadership and their vested interest in the success of

Ayurcann’s Company Highlights

  • Ayurcann is a premier post-harvest cannabis solutions company focused on providing and manufacturing unique development processes and high-quality products for patient and adult use in Canada.
  • The company aims to be a market leader and supportive partner within the cannabis extraction business. It has created turn-key-post harvest outsourcing for licensed cannabis producers, using a strategic end-to-end model.
  • The company’s Ayurcann Solutions offers premium services across various cannabis production verticals. This portfolio includes expert cannabis-based extraction and refinement, high-quality bulk oil sales and white label manufacturing.
  • Ayurcann also operates the Ayurcann Marketplace, specializing in safe and well-engineered medicinal cannabis concentrate products for personalized and patient care.

Ayurcann’s Key Solutions

Production Division

Ayuracann’s production division, offers full end-to-end outsourcing services, including proprietary product research & development, cannabis extraction & refinement and final production formulation & fulfillment. The company leverages experience, expertise and a robust network to assist clients across Canada and the world.

Ayurcann provides multiple verticals in cannabis production. These premier services include well-engineered extraction and refinement, high-quality bulk oil sales for manufacturers and brands and white label manufacturing for product development to commercialization.

Medicinal Cannabis Marketplace

The Ayurcann Marketplace offers a personalized level of care through its high-quality, safe and consistent medicinal cannabis tailored to patient needs. This robust selection of premier cannabis products includes tinctures, vapes and topicals.

The company leverages an impressive library of terpenes and utilizes flexible production and concentration processes to address unique customer needs.

Ayurcann’s Management Team

Igal Sudman — CEO & Co-Founder, Director

Igal Sudman is a business development specialist who brings over 20 years of experience in various industries, from real estate development to technology and cannabis. Sudman understands the objectives and requirements needed to scale companies from seed to exit, having founded and developed businesses featured on the Canadian Profit 50.

Roman Buzaker — President, COO & Co-Founder, Director

Roman Buzaker is a corporate strategist with a specialty in management and operational engineering. He has experience in industries such as logistics, digital marketing and business consulting. Buzaker managed the expansion and the development of various online and brick-and-mortar companies from single-location operations to multi-locational franchises nationwide.

Jaspreet Bhatia — Quality Control Manager

Jaspreet Bhatia is a quality control manager with a Ph.D. Degree in Chemistry. She has over five years of quality control experience and in-depth knowledge of GMP, GLP, Cannabis regulations and quality guidelines. She possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in technical writing, product development and product release

Raj Virk — Quality & Compliance Manager

Raj Virk is a quality system expert with over 18 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Virk is highly skilled and experienced in GMP, GPP, quality investigations, deviation reports, technical writing and quality audits.

He holds a Master’s Degree in science along with a Postgraduate Diploma in Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance.

Aaron Meckler — CFO

Aaron Meckler is a seasoned corporate finance professional with over eight years of experience in public and private equity, covering real estate, growth-stage ventures, public listings and M&A transactions. He has acted in a CFO capacity for public and private companies and currently sits on the board of directors for two reporting issuers, Stralak Resources and Brandenburg Energy.

Alison Gordon — Director

Alison Gordon has worked in all verticals of this emerging market. As the founder of 48North Cannabis Corp, Gordon was the first female CEO of a public cannabis company. Gordon developed strategies for patient acquisition, brand awareness, investor relations, customer service, physician outreach, and has traveled all over North America, applying her vast marketing experience to evaluating investment and acquisition.

Gordon’s competitive advantage is her hands-on experience in production, distribution and retail across several vastly different markets throughout the US and Canada.

David Hackett — Director

David Hackett brings more than 20 years of financial and management leadership. He has overseen the growth of several start-up companies, including dealing with operations, technology, regulatory reporting, corporate governance, public financing and M&A activity.

Hackett is a CPA and CA and holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the Western University.

Maor Shayit — Director

Maor Shayit is a seasoned and ambitious operation & marketing professional with more than 15 years of experience driving national, sales and P&L growth across a wide range of industries, including retail, telecommunications and cannabis.

Shayit has successfully built and improved operations and marketing departments for the last three years for an emerging Ontario-based licensed producer as a COO.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ROLLES INTO 5th PROVINCE WITH BESTSELLING "FUEGO" VAPES IN ALBERTA AND ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON THE OTCQB MARKET

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ROLLES INTO 5th PROVINCE WITH BESTSELLING "FUEGO" VAPES IN ALBERTA AND ANNOUNCES SYMBOL CHANGE ON THE OTCQB MARKET

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE : AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes into Alberta . This is the 5 th province over the last 4 months that Ayurcann has entered in Canada . Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (the " AGLC "). Products will be made available through authorized retailers across Alberta .

"Fuego" branded vapes has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

"We are thrilled to announce Fuego's initial entrance into Alberta , where we are optimistic about its market potential as an industry leading value brand line. We have been successfully selling in NB, MB, SK and ON and believe that the interest from consumers and retailers will help set the standard for vape products in Alberta ," states Igal Sudman , Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

OTCQB Symbol Change

Ayurcann is also pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. (the " OTCQB ") to change its symbol to "AYURF" effective as of market open, January 27, 2022 .

About OTCQB

The OTCQB operates the OTCQB ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. To learn more about the OTCQB, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

About Ayurcann

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Corporation's commencement of sales of its high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes in the Province of Alberta ; the Corporation's strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the OTCQB; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation receiving continued approval from the AGLC and other necessary approvals required for the sales of its high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes in the Province of Alberta ; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the OTCQB; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued approval from the AGLC and other necessary approvals required for the sales of its high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes in the Province of Alberta ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the OTCQB; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. UPDATE FOR 2022

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. UPDATE FOR 2022

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its exponential growth throughout Canada.

Ayurcann Market segments

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes. Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS"). Products will be made available through additional adult-use channels including authorized retailers across Ontario.

Ayurcann will be launching its best seller - Fuego's Cherry Blossom. The vape product has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario (the " Meeting ").

All the resolutions, as described in the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to: (i) fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5); (ii) reelect Igal Sudman, Roman Buzaker, Maor Shayit, David Hackett and Alison Gordon as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) and reappoint Clearhouse LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: CDCLF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (the "Company" or "Ayurcann"), a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of cannabis and hemp for the production of various derivative cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

