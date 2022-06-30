Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Kuhn: Drills Turning Soon in 3 Countries
Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Kuhn said, “For investors, now's a great time. We're in the process of building new targets in three countries. We're going to get back to drilling in Q3 of 2022.”
Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Kuhn: Drills Turning Soon in 3 Countriesyoutu.be
Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU) is in between drilling programs for its projects in Finland and Portugal. CEO Paul Kuhn said the company is going to start drilling as soon as it secures licenses.
“We're producing new drill targets in Finland and in Portugal, and I'm hoping that we can get going on a resource upgrade in Kosovo as soon as we got a partner there,” Kuhn said.
Avrupa Minerals' recent sampling and geochemical results confirm the presence of distal, disseminated volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS)-style zinc mineralization at the Kolima VMS target in Finland. These suggest well-defined target areas for first-pass drilling when an exploration license is issued.
“Our project in Portugal is called the Alvalade copper-zinc VMS joint venture," Kuhn said. "We have about 500 meters of strike length drilled so far, and there's another 1,500 to go. We have seven or eight other targets; two of them are formerly operating mines. We will get back to our drilling, hopefully, in a couple of months. It's a great joint venture; it's a project that is moving ahead.”
Avrupa reported that recent drilling at Sesmarias North at the Alvalade project in Portugal showed semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization, including 22.9 meters, from 378.5 meters at 0.48 percent copper, 0.72 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold, 37.7 g/t silver, 1.1 percent lead and 2.17 percent zinc.
“We're also in Kosovo," he said. "We have a partner there, and we made a deal with them to regain the mining license. After a year and a half, the license was reissued and we've got a new exploration permit for seven years.”
The company received its new exploration license in Kosovo covering the Slivova gold prospect and potential extensions covered in a larger license area. According to Khun, the gold resources on the prospect are 640,000 metric tons of 4.8 grams gold at the surface, or about 100,000 ounces of gold and 300,000 ounces of silver.
“For investors, now's a great time. We're in the process of building new targets in three countries. We're going to get back to drilling in Q3 of 2022 and in Q1 of 2023 in Finland. We're doing great work on the geology and we've got targets. We're going to be drilling as soon as we can.”
Watch the full interview of Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Khun above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Avrupa Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Avrupa Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Avrupa Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1806.02
|-12.80
|Silver
|20.22
|-0.52
|Copper
|3.68
|-0.03
|Palladium
|1932.50
|-29.50
|Platinum
|894.50
|-24.50
|Oil
|105.79
|+0.03
|Heating Oil
|3.85
|+0.02
|Natural Gas
|5.66
|+0.24
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.