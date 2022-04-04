Best results of semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization include: 22.9 meters, from 378.50 meters @ 0.48% Copper, 0.72 gt Gold, 37.7 gt Silver, 1.10% Lead, and 2.17% Zinc Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is pleased to report that recent drilling shows further, more definitive continuity of massive sulfide mineralization in the North sector at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc prospect within the Alvalade Project . The program ...

AVU:CA