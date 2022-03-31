Company NewsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 7,210,194 ‎‎units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one (0.5) common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "); and, each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events, until March 31, 2025.

The Company has paid an aggregate total of approximately $32,500 in cash finders' fees and issued an aggregate total of 92,857 finder's warrants (each a " Finder Warrants ") in connection with the Offering to certain finders in connection with subscriptions for Units made by purchasers introduced to the Company by such finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events, until March 31, 2025.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes, general and administrative expenses, expenditures related to production and manufacturing, and research and clinical development.

The Unit Shares and Warrants, and any securities issuable upon conversion or exercise thereof, are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable ‎securities laws in Canada. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, as well as medical and pharmaceutical market segments. In leading global cannabinoid advancements, the Company actively collaborates with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. Avicanna has established an scientific platform including R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across four main market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are a line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol ("CBD") and tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have been designed for controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

CBD Derma-Cosmetic Products: Marketed under the Pura H&W™ or Pura Earth™ brands, these registered, clinically tested, derma-cosmetic products include a portfolio of functional CBD topical products.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna's scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna's first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

Cannabinoid Raw Materials: Marketed under the Aureus™ brand, the Company's raw material business has successfully completed sales to 12 countries. Aureus™ offers cannabis dried flower, standardized seeds, full-spectrum extracts, and cannabinoid distillates, isolated cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, cannabigerol ("CBG") and other rare cannabinoids. Aureus™ products are produced at Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S, the Company's majority-owned subsidiary in Colombia, which is also GACP certified and has United States Department of Agriculture USDA National Organic Program certification for its hemp cultivar.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements related to the Offering, the use of the proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of all approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange in connection with the Offering, statements with respect to the Company's future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated September 3, 2021 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.


Avicanna Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Tetra Bio-Pharma

Avicanna Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Tetra Bio-Pharma

Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with Tetra Bio-Pharma ("Tetra") to assess entering into a strategic partnership comprising of three strategic pillars, including:

  • The registration and commercialization of Tetra's various prescription products (REDUVO™ AdVersa, QIXLEEF™ and CAUMZ™) across Avicanna's channels in Latin/South America.
  • Supply of Avicanna's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for Tetra's pharmaceutical pipeline. The phyto-cannabinoid APIs would be sourced from Avicanna's low cost and sustainable operations in Colombia.
  • Co-development and support for Avicanna's pharmaceutical pipeline for Health Canada and FDA level clinical development and registration.

Aras Azadian, CEO commented, "We look forward to collaborating with the Tetra team who in many ways been pioneers of cannabinoid- pharmaceutical products. As the global industry continues to mature and shift its focus towards evidence-based medicines, the two companies are well positioned to work in synergy across several projects and leverage their leadership positions into fruitful commercial results."

Avicanna Provides Q4-2021 Results and Corporate Highlights as well as Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Avicanna Provides Q4-2021 Results and Corporate Highlights as well as Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), an innovative, commercial-stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to provide fourth quarter 2021 results and highlights, as well as fiscal 2022 guidance.

Aras Azadian, CEO stated, "During 2021 we forged our path within the Canadian market and demonstrated our potential as a biopharmaceutical company with the commercialization of our proprietary wellness and medical products at a global level. We are optimistic about the early commercial success we have attained from our vertical integration which synergistically combines our sustainable input materials with our proprietary formulations to deliver a diverse portfolio of products competitively on the global stage."

Avicanna Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

Avicanna Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), an innovative, commercial stage, and international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of 1,626 convertible debenture units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $800 per Unit (representing an original issue discount equal to 20%), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,550,400. Each Unit consists of an aggregate of $1,000 principal amount of secured subordinated convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") and 545 common share purchase warrants (each, a " Warrant ").

Avicanna Enters Master Supply Agreement with Chilean Pharmaceutical Pioneer Knop Laboratorios S.A.

Avicanna Enters Master Supply Agreement with Chilean Pharmaceutical Pioneer Knop Laboratorios S.A.

Expansion and fortification of relationship since 2020 with established pharmaceutical company in Chile

Supply of Avicanna's active pharmaceutical ingredients for existing commercial and pipeline of pharmaceutical products in South America

Avicanna Announces the Appointment of Stephen Kim as Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Avicanna Announces the Appointment of Stephen Kim as Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Avicanna USA Inc. together with Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of organic and sustainable plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Kim as the Avicanna's Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel.

Mr. Kim comes with over twenty years of legal experience with highly regulated and innovative industries. He has significant pharmaceutical industry experience and is very familiar with the complex overlay of corporate, commercial, IP, governance, compliance, and regulatory considerations associated with development, approval, and launch of multiple pharmaceutical products, which he has executed in the US, Canada, and globally.

Canopy Growth Announces Leadership Appointments and Addition of Strategic Executive Resources

Appointments are part of Canopy's commitment to accelerate growth, further leverage its relationship with Constellation Brands, and drive execution against strategic priorities heading into Fiscal Year '23

 Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Judy Hong and Jonathan Di Tosto to its Executive Management Team, along with the creation of four new strategic roles within its Senior Leadership Team.

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for April 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2022:

BTIG Global Virtual Cannabis Conference, April 6 – April 7, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

investor figurine atop pile of coins

Is There a Buying Opportunity in Cannabis Stocks?

Cannabis stocks have had a difficult time in recent years. Is there a buying opportunity right now?

Some experts believe 2022 will be a period where investors who are betting on the long-term outlook for the cannabis industry can find affordable options.

Speaking about this topic with the Investing News Network (INN), Charles Taerk, president and CEO of Faircourt Asset Management, said he sees potential when it comes to US cannabis names — but not Canadian stocks.

Numinus Completes First MDMA Administration in PTSD Trial Sponsored by MAPS

Numinus Completes First MDMA Administration in PTSD Trial Sponsored by MAPS

Update marks the first MDMA-assisted therapy session at a Numinus clinic

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it has advanced to the next implementation phase in the clinical trial "A multi-site open-label extension study of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD (MAPPUSX)" sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), by enrolling and dosing the first clinical trial volunteer in Canada .

Curaleaf Named to TIME's List of the World's 100 Most Influential Companies

The second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list honors companies making an extraordinary impact around the world

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, has been named on the second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people that highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

Green Thumb Industries to Hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 4, 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Dogwalkers and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET following the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-883-3895 (Toll-Free) or 412-317-5797 (International). Investors may pre-register for the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165081/f21bb7f3d8 . A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb's website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

