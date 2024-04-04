Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Avenira Limited

Operational and Financial Update

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update in relation to the Company’s operations and finances.

Capital Raising

Avenira has completed the capital raising announced on 18 March 2024 to raise gross proceeds of $1.251 million and net proceeds to AEV of $1.193 million (Capital Raising).

Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Ltd (“Aleees”)

The Company provides the following update with respect to the Licence and Technology Transfer Agreement entered into between Avenira and Aleees on 26 September 2023 (Licence Agreement).

Aleees and Avenira have agreed to the deferral of the two remaining USD$750,000 tranches owing under the Licence Agreement until 1 January 2025 and 1 April 2025.

Avenira and Aleees have made no changes to the Licence Agreement other than the deferral of the tranche payment dates referred to above, and there are no new or additional obligations on Avenira as a result of the payment deferrals agreed with Aleees.

The deferral of the Aleees payments has no impact on any current work being undertaken in relation to the Licence Agreement and will not impact any future work programs between Avenira and Aleees.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Avenira confirms that it is in compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and is not aware of any reason for its securities not to be reinstated to quotation.

Avenira confirms that, following the completion of the Capital Raising, it has sufficient working capital to carry out its business objectives referred to below.

In the opinion of the directors there are reasonable grounds to believe that Avenira will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

International Lithium CEO and Chairman John Wisbey.

International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

Following the filing of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Raleigh Lake lithium project, International Lithium (TSXV:ILC) is now seeking potential partners to advance the project to production, the company’s chairman and CEO, John Wisbey, explained.

“We’re going to do more work towards getting (the project) to the next stage,” he said, adding that the PEA pegs the pre-production capital cost at C$111.9 million.

“That's quite a lot of money, so we’re definitely looking for partners for that right now for the right terms, and there are many ways that could be done," added Wisbey.

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY)

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology


Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which has commenced the first phase of operations to produce Lithium Carbonate.

Keep reading...Show less
Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, today commented on the announcement by the Government of Chile regarding the designation of strategic salars and the creation of a Protected Salars Network under the current administration's National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
First Nations totem pole with mining trucks.

First Nations Engagement Key as Critical Minerals Boom Sweeps Canada

As Canada prepares to ramp up its efforts to supply the growing critical metals value chain, consulting with the country’s many First Nations communities is becoming more important than ever.

Demand for these key metals is projected to balloon over the next two decades. It is estimated that by 2050, 1.4 billion metric tons of copper will be required to facilitate electrification needs, with dozens of new mines needed.

For context, the total amount of copper mined throughout human history only tallies 700 million metric tons.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals President and CEO Warren Stanyer.

Nevada Sunrise Metals CEO Shares 2024 Plans to Advance Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV) President and CEO Warren Stanyer said the company's next steps at its Gemini lithium project in Nevada are to undertake further drilling, bring it to the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) stage and find the right partners to move it forward.

“We drilled five holes right into the spring of 2023. That led to the production of a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 7.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, which is beyond our expectations. We really didn't know what we were going to get,” he said. “The deposit is open in basically all directions. So really it's drilling more, getting to the PEA stage (and) attracting a big industry partner. Those are our goals for the project.”

Gemini has emerged as one of the world's largest lithium resources, and the fourth largest in the US, according to Stanyer. And with more drilling planned for the project, the company is preparing to finance the next steps for Gemini.

Keep reading...Show less

