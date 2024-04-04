- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Operational and Financial Update
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update in relation to the Company’s operations and finances.
Capital Raising
Avenira has completed the capital raising announced on 18 March 2024 to raise gross proceeds of $1.251 million and net proceeds to AEV of $1.193 million (Capital Raising).
Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Ltd (“Aleees”)
The Company provides the following update with respect to the Licence and Technology Transfer Agreement entered into between Avenira and Aleees on 26 September 2023 (Licence Agreement).
Aleees and Avenira have agreed to the deferral of the two remaining USD$750,000 tranches owing under the Licence Agreement until 1 January 2025 and 1 April 2025.
Avenira and Aleees have made no changes to the Licence Agreement other than the deferral of the tranche payment dates referred to above, and there are no new or additional obligations on Avenira as a result of the payment deferrals agreed with Aleees.
The deferral of the Aleees payments has no impact on any current work being undertaken in relation to the Licence Agreement and will not impact any future work programs between Avenira and Aleees.
Reinstatement to Quotation
Avenira confirms that it is in compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and is not aware of any reason for its securities not to be reinstated to quotation.
Avenira confirms that, following the completion of the Capital Raising, it has sufficient working capital to carry out its business objectives referred to below.
In the opinion of the directors there are reasonable grounds to believe that Avenira will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project
Following the filing of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Raleigh Lake lithium project, International Lithium (TSXV:ILC) is now seeking potential partners to advance the project to production, the company’s chairman and CEO, John Wisbey, explained.
“We’re going to do more work towards getting (the project) to the next stage,” he said, adding that the PEA pegs the pre-production capital cost at C$111.9 million.
“That's quite a lot of money, so we’re definitely looking for partners for that right now for the right terms, and there are many ways that could be done," added Wisbey.
He noted the Raleigh Lake property is also highly prospective for rubidium, which was not part of the PEA, but presents another opportunity for the company.
“Rubidium is heavily used in … making high quality optical fiber," Wisbey said. “It's got a pretty high market price as far as we can see. So we're doing a lot of research on actually how big is the market.”
Watch the full interview with International Lithium CEO John Wisbey above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by International Lithium (TSXV:ILC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by International Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. International Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with International Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology
Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY) is pivoting towards sodium-ion battery technology while maintaining interests in lithium assets in Argentina. The company is divesting its cobalt projects in Canada via a spin-off into a new publicly listed company, Edison Cobalt. After the spin-off, Edison Lithium will comprise two divisions: Edison Saskatchewan and Edison Lithium.
Edison Saskatchewan will focus on advancing the company’s ambition to become a significant participant in the sodium-ion battery technology supply chain. The company acquired four alkali dispositions from Globex Mining Enterprises in August 2023 that encompass 4,564 acres located in Ceylon Lake, Freefight Lake, and the north and south areas of Cabri Lake, in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The Edison Lithium division comprises nearly 28,766 hectares of lithium brine claims located in Catamarca, Argentina. Edison Lithium retains eight mining claims, mostly located in the Pipanaco Solar basin in Catamarca.
Company Highlights
- Edison Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company that is pivoting towards sodium-ion battery technology. The company is restructuring its business by divesting lithium and cobalt assets while acquiring concessions for alkali that hosts sodium sulphate.
- The company acquired lithium assets in Argentina in 2021, comprising 148,000 hectares of lithium brine claims, but has sold 80 percent of these claims for three times their purchase price in December 2023. It continues to hold 20 percent, or 28,766 hectares, of lithium brine claims. The transaction corresponds with the company's strategic shift towards sodium-ion technology.
- The company has received approval to spin off its cobalt project located in Ontario, Canada, into a new company, Edison Cobalt, which will be listed on the TSXV.
- After the realignment, the company will comprise two divisions – Edison Lithium, focused on the remaining lithium claims in Argentina; and Edison Saskatchewan, focused on alkali dispositions in Saskatchewan, Canada.
- The alkali dispositions were acquired in August 2023 from Globex Mining Enterprises. This move underscores the company's strategic positioning in the burgeoning sodium-ion battery market, which is increasingly seen as a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.
This Edison Lithium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY) to receive an Investor Presentation
Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which has commenced the first phase of operations to produce Lithium Carbonate.
- Pilot Plant commissioning complete with first phase of operations for the production of Lithium Carbonate underway.
- Completion of dynamic simulation, mass balances and plant layout design conceptually producing 250 tonnes per annum of 99.95% battery grade Lithium Carbonate via conventional evaporation process method.
- Engagement of Ausenco to complete independent peer review study of the 250 tonne per annum plant design, block flow process, and evaporation pond design.
- Engagement of highly experienced engineering team to oversee and manage plant operations and first production of Lithium Carbonate.
Figure 1 – 250tpa Lithium Carbonate Plant at Pursuit’s purpose facility in Salta, Argentina.
The Company has completed the commissioning works of the Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant and will now begin operations with the overall goal of producing battery grade Lithium Carbonate. The Pilot Plant will look to produce an initial sample batch using synthetic brine of approximately 50-100kg of product.
Following completion of this milestone, evaporated brine, currently being sourced from the Stage 1 Drilling Program, will be utilised to produce approximately 2 to 10 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate products anticipated to be battery grade product. After this, the Company will consider relocation of the Pilot Plant to site following the completion of construction and filling of evaporation ponds to provide feed for the plant.
Figure 2 – 250tpa Lithium Carbonate Plant at Pursuit’s purpose facility in Salta, Argentina.
In relation to the commencement of operations at the plant, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:
“The Rio Grande Sur Project continues to advance toward first production at a significant pace. With plant operations now underway, we look forward to the production of the first Lithium Carbonate products demonstrating the enormous potential of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.”
In conjunction with our Stage 1 drilling program which is currently underway and the potential upgrade to our existing JORC resource, we continue to make significant progress on multiple fronts as we move toward becoming a Lithium producer. To this end, we continue to progress the environmental permitting applications to commence construction of the evaporation ponds which is currently being targeted for this year. The entire team is very excited about the production process, and we look forward to reporting on the results over the coming months.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, today commented on the announcement by the Government of Chile regarding the designation of strategic salars and the creation of a Protected Salars Network under the current administration's National Lithium Strategy.
Yesterday afternoon, in Chile, within the session held by the Committee of Ministers for Sustainability, led by the Minister of Environment, the creation of a Protected Salt Flats Network was unanimously approved. To achieve the aims of the National Lithium Strategy, it was agreed that private companies can take leadership roles on salars that are outside of the protected network and are not defined as strategic. CTL's non-strategic projects, remain outside areas declared as protected or that need further studies for such protection declaration, and therefore are still eligble for exploration and exploitation.
The Government set a clear path ahead, calling upon private companies from early April 2024 to express interest in the additional salars for lithium projects. It is expected that around July 2024, the Minister of Mining will list the salt flats where there is private sector interest in leading exploitation and exploration projects and those that require local indigenous consultations. After July, will see the allocation of the Special Lithium Operation Contracts (CEOLs), which are the special contracts the State awards regulating the terms and conditions for the exploitation, and benefit of the lithium reserves and permitting a salt flat to become a commercial project.
CleanTech Lithium has already expressed interest by submitting the CEOLs in September 2023, for Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, with support from the local communities in the region.
Highlights:
- The Chilean Government, led by the Minister of Environment, has agreed on a network of protected salars that will require further environmental assessment.
- CTL's non-strategic projects; Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin remain outside areas declared as protected or that need further studies for such protection declaration.
- From April 2024, private companies can express their interest to develop salars outside of the protected network.
- It is expected that by July 2024, the Minister of Mining will list the salt flats where there is private sector interest in leading exploitation and exploration projects and those that require local indigenous consultations and those that do not.
- Approval of CEOLs will then be awarded by the State for these salars
- Private companies are able to take leadership in developing these new lithium projects, potentially in participation with State entities or on their own.
Following the announcement, the Finance Minister Mario Marcel commented that Chile's current production could increase up to 70% by the end of decade and double in ten years.
Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer of CleanTech Lithium, said:
"The announcement made by the Chilean Government moves the National Lithium Strategy forward in a very positive way. The news brings certainity to those salt flats that will be subject to a more detailed environmental assessment and those that are for potential exploration and eventually exploitation. At CleanTech Lithium, we continue to progress our direct lithium extraction (DLE) projects, highlighting our commitment to mining that minimises its environmental footprint, and listens to the local communities in the Atacama Region, both of which are key conditions of the Chile's lithium strategic framework.
"The anticipated approval of our CEOLs, submitted in September 2023 by the Company, is the next step forward for our projects, while deepening our local community engagement with our existing alliance and deployment of DLE technology".
Notes:
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Aldo Boitano/Gordon Stein
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
Harbor Access - North America
Jonathan Paterson/Lisa Micali
+1 475 477 9401
Porter Novelli - Chile
Ernesto Escobar
+569 95348744
Ernesto@publicoporternovelli.cl
Beaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 207 628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 207 523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
About CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
First Nations Engagement Key as Critical Minerals Boom Sweeps Canada
As Canada prepares to ramp up its efforts to supply the growing critical metals value chain, consulting with the country’s many First Nations communities is becoming more important than ever.
Demand for these key metals is projected to balloon over the next two decades. It is estimated that by 2050, 1.4 billion metric tons of copper will be required to facilitate electrification needs, with dozens of new mines needed.
For context, the total amount of copper mined throughout human history only tallies 700 million metric tons.
Looking beyond copper, a 2023 report from the Fraser Institute indicates that to achieve ambitious 2050 climate targets, the world will need at least 388 new mines focused on lithium, cobalt, nickel and other battery raw materials.
In Canada, many of these new mines will be in or adjacent to First Nations communities, which makes consultation and engagement a key priority in order to get the mines built. However, in recent months there have been several reports of First Nations communities opposing new projects. Most prominent has been the pushback on mining activity in Ontario’s Ring of Fire, and more broadly on the provincial government’s permitting process.
In 2023, the Ford government implemented legislation to expedite mine and access road permits. However, the Building More Mines Act is devoid of any mention of First Nations engagement despite previous assurances that local Indigenous communities would be consulted and apprised of mining-related activities on their lands.
Additionally, the current exploration permitting process in the province allows claims to be staked with virtually with no initial input from the communities this process may impact.
With those and other circumstances in mind, it's no surprise that the topic of improving relations between First Nations communities and the mining sector was a recurring theme at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention (PDAC), held in early March. Here's what key stakeholders had to say.
Indigenous voices urge early and frequent contact
During a panel discussion at the convention titled "Where Exploration Meets Operations: Sustainable Value Chains for Critical Minerals," experts emphasized the significance of early and substantive involvement with Indigenous communities in the exploration and development phases of mining projects.
Among the panelists was Valerie Taggart, project coordinator for the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation. Taggart, who is of settler descent and lives with her partner on the traditional and unceded territory of the Algonquin, offered insight on the historical challenges between First Nations communities and the mining sector.
“I have found that historically First Nations people have been told what sustainability is. It's innovative technology, energy efficiency. It's electrifying areas previously dominated by fossil fuels and following parameters laid out by government agencies,” she told attendees, adding, “First Nations people have been told that sustainability is a world issue, and as such requires a worldly approach to lower overall emissions, the human carbon footprint and pollution."
However, she pointed out that for many First Nations communities the concept of sustainability is much more local.
“The health of the land, water and air are paramount to the sustainability of the Algonquin people themselves, whose culture and way of life is deeply rooted in land-based practices like hunting, fishing and trapping, which is their constitutional right,” Taggart explained to the audience.
She also underscored the need for the mining industry to understand its cumulative impact, noting that First Nations are often having conversations with multiple mining companies, not just one.
“First Nations people must endure a higher volume of traffic noise and air pollution, water contamination and all the other negative impacts that come with the day-to-day operations of a mine,” she said.
“These are measurable impacts; we know these impacts are present. When the plants are no longer harvestable, the animals are displaced and driven from their homes so that people go hungry.”
Recognizing the potential negative impacts of mining projects on First Nation communities, Taggart emphasized meaningful engagement as a pathway to mitigate these repercussions.
“The Algonquin people of Pikwakanagan feel that the earlier a First Nation becomes aware of and engaged in a project, even as early as the conception phase, the better for all parties,” she said. “The more involved a First Nation is in various studies that aid in the outcome of a project in a real and tangible way, the better the overall outcome of a project.”
She suggested that companies begin First Nations engagement as soon as a viable resource has been defined, while emphasizing the importance of understanding that each community is unique.
“It's really important to reach out and allow them to kind of lead that process and to engage with them as they see fit,” she said. “Because everybody has a different level of comfort in engaging with proponents in their territory.”
Mining companies keen to establish and maintain trust
Mining sector panelists also highlighted the necessity for transparent communication, advocating for community involvement at an early stage, and for the integration of Indigenous experts right from project inception.
For Stephen Crozier, vice president of sustainability at Wyloo, the process begins with establishing trust.
He explained that the mining industry has been less than transparent in the past, and must address this shortcoming in relation to its collaboration with First Nations communities, non-First Nations communities and the general public.
Crozier went on to identify compartmentalization of information as a major hurdle that impedes effective governance and relationship building. To address this issue, he suggested a paradigm shift that he described as the “glass box" approach, which prioritizes comprehensive data collection and structured access.
“It's not a glass box in the sense that this is a transparency initiative, it's far more fundamental than that,” he told the audience at PDAC. “What we want to capture is all of the either structured or unstructured data streams that relate to what it is we're proposing to do — how we're going to engineer it, how we construct it, how we operate and how we commission and provide that picture. (We want to) ensure that we have that data collection so that it's available to navigate, so we can provide access to parties in a structured manner.”
Blair Way, COO and director of Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET,ASX:PMT,OTCQX:PMETF), said consultation must begin at a very early stage. Patriot is developing the Corvette lithium project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec.
The company began engaging with local Cree First Nation community before deploying any “boots on the ground.” The process began during COVID-19 lockdowns and was facilitated primarily through Zoom calls and virtual meetings. As COVID restrictions eased, community engagement transitioned from virtual platforms to in-person interactions, marking a pivotal shift in dialogue dynamics.
“The level of interest that we experienced from those early discussions has fed our relationship from day one,” Way said. “Again, it comes down to the word 'trust' — you talk about what you're doing, you say what you do and do what you say, and do that right from the get go.”
Patriot also brought on First Nations members to work alongside the company and witness the exploration processes.
By openly discussing operations and aligning actions with words, a foundation of trust was established, laying the groundwork for ongoing collaboration, Way noted. With 11 drill rigs now deployed, the Indigenous community remains informed and actively participates in project activities with Patriot.
Using a similar process, Geneviève Morinville, vice president of sustainability and regulatory affairs at Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1,OTCQB:WRSLF), underscored the importance of early consultation and site transparency as well.
“The team saw really quickly that it was important to have a dedicated person towards sustainability and develop the community relations to make sure we were present on the ground,” she commented. “We actually brought folks from elders to the younger generations to come and see what our work was.”
This entailed showcasing equipment and explaining the exploration process. Winsome, which also operates in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, has committed to regularly updating the local Cree First Nation about site activities while soliciting feedback and advice from the community, explained Morinville.
Wrapping up the talk, Taggart reminded panelists and attendees to be respectful of the nations they work alongside.
“Remember the hardships that First Nations people face every day, the systemic racism that they face on job sites and in their life, whether you're engaging with these nations,” she said.
“Take cultural awareness training if it's offered, because it will help you. And the more that you listen to the First Nations communities that you are working with on your projects, the more sustainable your projects will be overall.”
With audio files from Lauren Kelly.
To see the rest of INN's PDAC content, click here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nevada Sunrise Metals CEO Shares 2024 Plans to Advance Gemini Lithium Project
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV) President and CEO Warren Stanyer said the company's next steps at its Gemini lithium project in Nevada are to undertake further drilling, bring it to the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) stage and find the right partners to move it forward.
“We drilled five holes right into the spring of 2023. That led to the production of a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 7.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, which is beyond our expectations. We really didn't know what we were going to get,” he said. “The deposit is open in basically all directions. So really it's drilling more, getting to the PEA stage (and) attracting a big industry partner. Those are our goals for the project.”
Gemini has emerged as one of the world's largest lithium resources, and the fourth largest in the US, according to Stanyer. And with more drilling planned for the project, the company is preparing to finance the next steps for Gemini.
“At this point, I just feel like the sky's the limit. I don't know how big it will be. But the more holes we drill, the more we'll find out.”
Watch the full interview with Nevada Sunrise Metals President and CEO Warren Stanyer above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nevada Sunrise Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Nevada Sunrise Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nevada Sunrise Metalsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
