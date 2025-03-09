Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Download the PDF here.

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Download the PDF here.

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its 2025 maiden drill program at the Radar Project, located near the town of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada. This program confirmed a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion with early indications suggesting it is completely undeformed and contains its original primary magmatic textures from over 1 billion years ago. The Dykes River intrusion (Gower 2017), which hosts the entirety of the Radar Ti-V project, has been historically mapped over an area of 160km 2 which is similar in size to Greenland's Skargaard intrusion. This size underscores the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium, essential to the global green energy transition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is working with Laurentia Exploration to fine tune the next drill program with both infill drilling and step-out holes on the Graal property, the Company's strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11  March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. The results include a high grade sample of 28.7 % Cg (Graphite Carbon) from the Company's claims in the north-central part of the Tetepisca graphite district.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: These results demonstrate yet another at surface target area on Tetepisca that could become a significant graphite deposit. It sits just 4.5 km from the Uatnan resource pit, which is probably the best graphite deposit in North America. With Chinese exports severely restricted, and East African production disrupted and mired in bureaucracy, North American sources of graphite are becoming the obvious answer to the North American industrial base and defence industries. Tetepisca is one of very few projects on the continent that could make any type of impact on the looming graphite shortage.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Download the PDF here.

