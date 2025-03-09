Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the successful execution of its 2025 maiden drill program at the Radar Project, located near the town of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada. This program confirmed a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion with early indications suggesting it is completely undeformed and contains its original primary magmatic textures from over 1 billion years ago. The Dykes River intrusion (Gower 2017), which hosts the entirety of the Radar Ti-V project, has been historically mapped over an area of 160km 2 which is similar in size to Greenland's Skargaard intrusion. This size underscores the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium, essential to the global green energy transition.
March 09, 2025
Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology
11 February
Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement
Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement
9h
Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion
Figure 1: Regional geology of the southeastern Grenville Province and the Radar property
Radar Ti-V Project: A Strategic Critical Mineral Exploration Initiative
The Radar Project was initially targeted by SAGA to test a distinct geophysical signature and historical geochemical indicators suggesting the presence of Orthomagmatic Fe-Ti-V mineralization.
"The Grenville Province is recognized as one of the most comprehensive deep continental-collision models on Earth, and has historically been under explored, under prospected, and underestimated" (Louise Corriveau 2005). SAGA's targeted exploration of the Dykes River Intrusion aims to redefine the region's potential by leveraging modern geoscience techniques and seeking resources previously under-valued. The region was first explored during the Voisey's Bay exploration boom, yet much of its vast potential remains untested.
Sampling Results from Summer 2025 Field Program Guide Maiden Drill Program:
Following two intensive summer field programs, SAGA has built a robust geological database, confirming the presence of key mineralization indicators:
- 388 rock samples analyzed
- Titanium Dioxide (TiO₂): 49 samples exceeded 4.0% TiO₂ , with a peak of 11.1% .
- Vanadium Pentoxide (V₂O₅): 36 samples reported values above 0.2% V₂O₅ , with a maximum of 0.66% .
- Iron (Fe): 34 samples returned values over 20% Fe , reaching up to 46.7% .
Additionally, petrographic and SEM analyses confirm that magnetite is the primary host of both titanium and vanadium, further validating the project's potential significance.
2025 Ground Geophysics:
SAGA's confidence in the project had been further bolstered by geophysical surveys, particularly the identification of a highly magnetic "donut-shaped" anomaly. High-resolution magnetic and EM surveys provided crucial insights into the layered structure of the intrusion, allowing for precise drill targeting.
Figure 2: Regional residual magnetics of the Radar property. Newfoundland & Labrador geophysics.
"What is most intriguing is the clarity of the layering sequences observed in magnetic inversions and drill core data," stated Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA . "We have been able to predict intercepts of massive to pervasive magnetite layers within 10–20m accuracy, even on our first drill hole. Detailed sampling, logging and structural interpretation reaffirms that the system remains open at depth."
Figure 3: Analytical geophysics of the Radar property historical data
Q1 2025 Maiden Drill Program:
SAGA's 2025 maiden drill program aimed to test the core of the magnetic anomaly identified through geophysics at the Hawkeye Zone. Initially planned for 1,500 meters, the program was confidently expanded to 2,200 meters after early drilling revealed strong intercepts through the primary layering sequences.
Key findings from drilling include:
- 130–200 meters of intermittent magnetite layering across strike
- Consistent correlation between geophysical anomalies and mineralized zones
- Layered Fe-Ti-V mineralization extending at depth
Figure 4: Magnetic inversion of the Hawkeye zone (looking east). Note the pronounced defined layering in the top and most accurate magnetic signatures.
Summary of Key Drill Intercepts:
Drilling confirmed extensive magnetite mineralization within the Hawkeye Zone. The main zone yielded intercepts of 130 to 200 meters of intermittent magnetite layering, along with over 300 meters of pervasive to disseminated magnetite within the Gabbro-Norite groundmass.
- R25-HEZ-01, the first hole of the program, was drilled at a 43-degree north-northeast azimuth with a -47-degree dip. It successfully intercepted magnetite layering sequences from 110 meters to 245 meters downhole.
- R25-HEZ-04 targeted the same zone 200 meters down-strike to the east. It intercepted intermittent magnetite layering from 102 meters to 287 meters, with additional smaller sequences between 24 and 56 meters.
- R25-HEZ-05, designed to test the depth of the near-vertical system, was drilled from the R25-HEZ-04 platform at a steeper -70-degree dip. This hole revealed that initially steeply dipping layers gradually became perpendicular to the core axis at 425 meters depth, raising theories of a folded system or a layered mafic-lopolith structure potentially linking the Hawkeye and Trapper Zones.
- EZ-02, HEZ-03, and HEZ-06 contributed to increasing the system's width by intercepting additional magnetite layering sequences as well as pervasive magnetite groundmass of the Gabbro-Norites. These holes confirmed that geophysical magnetic anomalies are directly correlated with significant magnetite content in the Gabbro-Norite, whether within structured layering sequences or disseminated throughout the rock mass.
- HEZ-07, the final hole, targeted an unusual anomaly oblique to the main layering—corresponding to the highest surface sample readings and strongest magnetic signals. It intercepted expected magnetite layering but also encountered a nearly 3-meter-wide solid magnetite band, followed by massive layers extending over a combined 9 meters. Beyond this, the drill intersected an offset structure with signs of fluid movement and retrograded Gabbro textures, offering valuable structural and geochemical insights into the genesis and structural characteristics of the intrusion.
Figure 5: Layering sequence of magnetite ranging from 2-10 inches per band over an almost 30m run of drill hole R25-HEZ-01
Figure 6: Layering Sequence of DDH R25-HEZ-04. Note magnetite banding intermittent throughout the Gabbronorite.
Figure 7: Gladiator drilling set up on HEZ-05 on the Radar 2025 drilling program. Drone shot captured by Jeff Martin.
Geological and Geophysical Correlation:
The drill program successfully confirmed the magnetite layering zones identified by geophysics and aligned accurately with magnetic inversions. The shoulder rock to the main zones remains visibly enriched in magnetite and is consistently present throughout the Gabbro intrusive. The data suggests a robust, magnetite-rich intrusion where magnetite mineralization correlates directly with titanium and vanadium content, which is consistent with earlier petrographic and SEM analyses.
Figure 8: Detailed magnetic geophysics over the Hawkeye Zone with Ti and V samples
Next Steps
With over 2,200 meters of drilling completed, the team is now finalizing core logging and sample assays. Initial surface sampling from the past two summers has shown a strong correlation between magnetite and titanium-vanadium content, which is also anticipated in the pending assay results. The program's success has laid the groundwork for additional step-out drilling to further expand both the width and strike of the mineralized system.
The team remains highly optimistic and eager to unlock the full potential of this promising asset.
Figure 9: Target zone map of SAGA's Radar property
Unlocking a New Critical Metals Hub in North America:
The Radar Project represents a unique opportunity to develop a secure, domestic supply of critical metals, particularly vanadium, which is vital for grid-scale battery storage and steel alloying. The Company feels that results to date suggest similarity to world-class Fe-Ti-V deposits such as Lac Tio, Black Rock, and Mt. Sorcier. The Radar Project stands at the forefront of a potential new discovery.
"Petrographic work on samples collected on the 2024 exploration program conclusively indicates that Radar project; Dykes River Intrusive (Gower 2017), hosts a polycyclic gabbronoritic intrusive complex with multiple oxide layers," said Dr. A. Miller, lead petrographer .
SAGA remains committed to further defining this large-scale layered mafic intrusive system and is eagerly anticipating pending assay results from the Q1 2025 drill program.
With existing infrastructure, including road access to the property and proximity to the deep-water port in Cartwright, the Radar Project has all the hallmarks of a high potential, strategically positioned critical metals opportunity.
About Saga Metals Corp.
Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U 3 O 8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps.
In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.
SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.
For more information, contact:
Saga Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Qualified Person
Peter Webster P.Geo. CEO of Mercator Geological Services Limited is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V Project disclosed in this news release.
Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's plans and objectives in respect of drill program. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8be92cb3-00a4-4cd2-b5d2-309ad23ceb60
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a99d5a5c-e323-4214-a188-05342df36830
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73a14363-1eb1-4bec-8486-793417cf6f28
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bbbe2d9-8dfa-4c40-847f-8fce0bc01c38
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17558067-4e0e-4a7a-9190-db91f10f59d1
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f90c983-5286-47da-bdf4-b0cef80ea37b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ada594e5-6e3d-4ea3-8115-fd1da06a6b5c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72148feb-b9db-4072-b0a0-7166fdc06e03
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27e66936-b6b7-4565-afdd-0f51f89003ef
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
9h
Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is working with Laurentia Exploration to fine tune the next drill program with both infill drilling and step-out holes on the Graal property, the Company's strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.
Prior to drilling, the Company proposes to complete a property-wide airborne mag-EM survey with particular design consideration given to the superconductive nature of the Graal base metal mineralization and with a tighter line spacing over the highly prospective area between the Discovery Zone and the MHY Zone. The data from this survey will provide critical information to guide this and future exploration programs.
Frank Basa, P.Eng. Ontario, President and CEO of Coniagas, stated, "The Graal Property has already delivered exceptional near-surface Copper and Nickel values. With this next phase of drilling, we are confident that additional holes will add lateral and vertical extent enabling known zones to be connected, all while building upon the results within known mineralized zones."
The initial drill plan, a total of 9,500m in 58 holes, is laid out to focus primarily on near-surface mineralization and to extend the best intercepts in the Discovery, MHY and Gravi Zones. Some holes will target untested surface EM anomalies from surveys conducted in the previous program. A total of 1,775 m has been allocated to a more regional approach to confirm historic intercepts peripheral to the main Zones.
Given that the known mineralization is near surface, a program of prospecting with a beep mat has been proposed to test regional extent of mineralization using known Max/Min EM anomaly trends and the airborne geophysics data received to gain a better understanding of the local geology prior to drilling program in those areas.
For Historical and recent exploration results, please see previous news release or the project section on the company website .
Strategic Location:
The Graal property boasts an excellent location north of Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, offering several logistical advantages:
Year-Round Accessibility: The site is road-accessible and drill-ready throughout the year.
Proximity to Infrastructure: The nearby Chute-de-Passe power station provides reliable and cost-effective energy.
Local Industrial Hub: The town of Lac-St. Jean, an industrial hub, offers a skilled workforce and port access to the St. Lawrence River.
Frank Basa, P.Eng. Ontario, President and CEO of Coniagas, stated, " Graal's near-surface mineralization delivers clear economic advantages. Our drill program targets zone expansion while connecting discrete bodies into one unified resource, and the shallow-depth deposit compresses development timelines by years. This benefit is amplified by our existing infrastructure and local skilled workforce ."
Qualified Person
The technical information reported in this news release was reviewed and approved by Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly regarding historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.
About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:
LinkedIn:
X (Twitte r ):
Facebook:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Coniagas trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
10h
VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").
Each NFT Unit consists of 1 non-flow-through common share and 1 common share purchase warrant (the "Unit Warrants"), each Unit Warrant being exercisable at $0.15 for 3 years from the date of issue. Each FT Unit consists of 1 flow-through common share of the Company and one half (1/2) of a non-flow-through common share purchase warrant-flow-through (the "FT Warrants"), with each full FT Warrant being exercisable to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company at $0.15 for three years from the date of issue.
The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2025, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2025.
The Company has now filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking conditional approval of the Financing and for approval to close a first tranche for gross proceeds of $160,000, and to issue 1,454,545 Units to arms-length subscribers.
T he Company may pay finders' fees in cash and warrants bearing the same terms as the Unit Warrants. All shares issued pursuant to the Financing and any shares issued through the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold from the closing date. The Financing is subject to TSXV Exchange approval.
Net proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and metallurgical testing on the Company's wholly-owned mineral properties, electrolyte plant and general corporate purposes.
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which includes vanadium feedstock for its inaugural electrolyte production facility situated in Val-des-Sources, Quebec. This electrolyte plant will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of outputs from the Lac Doré pilot plant and facilitating the recycling of electrolyte. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).
On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
"Kristien Davenport"
President and Director
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC.
Company contact information:
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, VanadiumCorp's business. and the environment in which it operates. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "forecast", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "could" or "will be taken", "occur" or "will be achieved". VanadiumCorp relies on a number of assumptions and estimates to make these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to acquire the necessary permits and authorizations to advance the Lac Doré property to the production stage, the ability to add to existing resources at Lac Doré through drilling, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. These assumptions and estimates are made in light of forecasts and conditions that are considered relevant and reasonable based on available information and current circumstances. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or results of such exploration and/or mine development to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the ability to modify project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned future exploration and drilling programs, the need for additional financing to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks outlined in VanadiumCorp's latest Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public documents. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond VanadiumCorp's control. Although VanadiumCorp has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. VanadiumCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.
2
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
07 March
E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property
E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. The results include a high grade sample of 28.7 % Cg (Graphite Carbon) from the Company's claims in the north-central part of the Tetepisca graphite district.
James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: These results demonstrate yet another at surface target area on Tetepisca that could become a significant graphite deposit. It sits just 4.5 km from the Uatnan resource pit, which is probably the best graphite deposit in North America. With Chinese exports severely restricted, and East African production disrupted and mired in bureaucracy, North American sources of graphite are becoming the obvious answer to the North American industrial base and defence industries. Tetepisca is one of very few projects on the continent that could make any type of impact on the looming graphite shortage.
As part of the 2024 exploration program on the Tetepisca flake graphite property, the company completed a program of geological and geophysical prospecting and mapping during which 76 grab samples were collected. The work was focussed on evaluating selected conductors and conductor trends on the northern part of the property derived from interpretation of the Company's airborne electomagnetic ("EM") survey completed in 2022 as well as historical airborne EM surveys. The 2024 prospecting work resulted in the discovery of 5 target areas prioritized for follow up exploration in 2025 all of which are characetrized by numerous samples > 5% Cg and and all containing high grade samples > 20% Cg (Map 1). The results from the northern targets areas, N1 to N4, have been previously reported in news releases on October 8 and August 1, 2024. The results of the sampling in the N5 target area are plotted in Map 2 which include a high grade sample of 28.7% Cg.
Flake graphite mineralization discovered on the northern claims in 2024 is hosted by strongly deformed, high metamorhic grade, sedimentary rocks. Airborne magnetic and EM conductivity patterns indicate that the graphite bearing stratigraphy is part of a complexly folded and faulted sequence continuous from southwest of the N5 traget to north of the N1 target. Historical mapping and geophysical interpretation indicates that the stratigraphic unit hosting the Uatnan deposit is continuous and hosts the N5 target mineraliztion located approximately 4.5 km to the southeast.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/243735_fe50d41c04097a34_002full.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/243735_fe50d41c04097a34_003full.jpg
About the Tetepisca Property
The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 230 claims covering an area of approximately 12,620 hectares within the Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The property is 100% owned by E-Power. Fifty-two claims, located in the southern part of the property, are subject to a 1.5% NSR held by a group of local prospectors; otherwise the Tetepisca property remains unencumbered. The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in our 2023 drilling and the results of our 2024 exploration program to date confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued exploration and evaluation.
Qualified Person
Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration and Director for E-Power is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.
About E-Power
E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.
For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at: e-powerresources.com
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.
For information contact: James Cross, CEO, Tel: (438) 701-3736, info@e-powerresources.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243735
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
06 March
Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences
Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences
